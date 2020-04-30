New Scientist touts panpsychism

“As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly.”
Proverbs 26:11
Matthew sent me a link to this new article in New Scientist. Yes, yet another credulous git has fallen for panpsychism. Click on the screenshot to read just the first three paragraphs (it’s paywalled, though the content of this rag isn’t worth paying for):
Below are the first three paragraphs, touting the panpsychist view that I’ve criticized before: everything in the Universe, right down to electrons, has a form of consciousness. This is supposed to solve the “hard problem” of consciousness: how you get subjective sensations from nerve impulses and brains. How does this crazy suggestion solve it? By sleight of hand: if every constituent of the Universe is conscious, then when you build a nervous system and mind out of atoms and molecules, it will be EVEN MORE CONSCIOUS! Because its constituents are conscious, so it must be too—big time!
Isn’t that delightful? In this U.S. we call this a “carny trick”.
From New Pseudoscientist:
THEY call it the “unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics”. Physicist Eugene Wigner coined the phrase in the 1960s to encapsulate the curious fact that merely by manipulating numbers we can describe and predict all manner of natural phenomena with astonishing clarity, from the movements of planets and the strange behaviour of fundamental particles to the consequences of a collision between two black holes billions of light years away. Now, some are wondering if maths can succeed where all else has failed, unravelling whatever it is that allows us to contemplate the laws of nature in the first place.
It is a big ask. The question of how matter gives rise to felt experience is one of the most vexing problems we know of. And sure enough, the first fleshed-out mathematical model of consciousness has generated huge debate about whether it can tell us anything sensible. But as mathematicians work to hone and extend their tools for peering deep inside ourselves, they are confronting some eye-popping conclusions.
Not least, what they are uncovering seems to suggest that if we are to achieve a precise description of consciousness, we may have to ditch our intuitions and accept that all kinds of inanimate matter could be conscious – maybe even the universe as a whole. “This could be the beginning of a scientific revolution,” says Johannes Kleiner, a mathematician at the Munich Centre for Mathematical Philosophy in Germany.
If some hapless reader wants to ferret out the rest of the article and read it, be my guest. I would bet a substantial sum that “doing the maths” does not show that the Universe is conscious. How could it? Only empirical investigation could possibly show that.
When I asked Matthew why so many apparently smart people believe in this palaver, he simply drew four capital “S”s with vertical lines through them and then made a pungent remark about how it’s garbage but it sells.
Panpsychism is quack philosophy, and New Scientist is the National Enquirer of science.
In fact Eugene Wigner was wrong (quoted in the first paragraph of the article). Both relativity and quantum theory are based on math, but this math does lead to inconsistencies between those two fields. Especially black holes have made these problems apparent.
Indeed, which is why (super)string theory exists as an attempt to unify them. I love the way that the ‘M’ in the superstring M-theory can stand for anything you like (magic? membrane?) until we understand the theory well enough to realise it’s actual meaning.
Oops – reference: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/M-theory
Is the universe fuzzy? It seems impossible until you do the logics.
You are right about panpsychism… it’s just gibberish trash. But, reading your posts, it seems to me that you still believe in so-called “qualia”, these qualitative and inescapably subjective conscious experiences that generate the “hard problem”. But you are wrong on this score.
There are no qualia, and there is no hard problem.
A materialist shouldn’t believe in qualia only because his brain tells him that he has them. Just like I don’t believe in geocentrism only because my eyes tell me this. What we need to explain is why we believe so deeply in qualia, while we don’t have them.
You are a friend of Dennett, aren’t you? That’s exactly his point.
I disagree with you. First, if experiences are real, then subjective sensations are “real”: they are what is explained by neurological reductionism. Illusions are real in the same way: they’re something we experience. It all hinges on what you mean by “real.” But if you’ve read this site before (and I’m betting you’re a newbie based on your barging in here and saying I’m flat out wrong and I should agree with Dennett), you’ll see that I’m not at all sure there’s a “hard problem.
Finally, why do I have to agree with Dan on everything just because I consider him a friend. I don’t agree with him on everything, including, most notably, his compatibilism and his construal of “free will.” If you had read this site before, or done the least investigation, you’d know that. It is a very weird view of friendship that says you should agree with all of your friends’ intellectual conclusions.
Ah yes – it is now sexy research – I would put ‘research’ in italics!
I seem to recall Erich Von Daniken making an argument that seemed attractive when I was 14, that having had conscious beings in the universe, might acquire self-knowledge or something like that, when matter came back together in a Big Crunch. I could be doing him a disservice!
But probably not! 🤣