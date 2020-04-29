Words and phrases I detest

Yes, it’s that time again—time to take out all your pent-up, pandemic-induced frustration on those who use odious and reprehensible language. As always, nearly all of my examples come from HuffPost. I have to say that I don’t find them by reading HuffPost; I simply hear something I don’t like and google it along with HuffPost. Sure enough, it’s nearly always there! Here are five—count them, five—examples of the latest words and phrases that curl the soles of my shoes.
1.) “Mic” for microphone. Yes, I know that “mike” isn’t part of the word, but “mic” looks like it’s pronounced “Mick”, while “mike” for “microphone”—which, as I recall, used to be the contraction—sounds like it’s supposed to sound. Below is one example of the odious “mic”, even using the with-it phrase “mic drop” (more about that on another day). Click on screenshots to see the articles:
If you use “mic”, I will castigate you (or if you’re a male, replace the “ig” with “r”).
2.) “Hilariously relatable”. This combines two ridiculous words into one phrase. First of all, there’s the “relatable” bit, meaning “you can relate to this”. I’ve talked about that one before, so let’s move on.
“Hilariously” is part of an increasing trend, especially on clickbait sites like HuffPost, to tell the reader how he or she should feel. Increasingly, words like “hilarious” or “burns” (as in, Chrissie Teigen burns Trump with a tweet”) tell you how you’re supposed to react.
In fact, what happened in the piece below isn’t hilarious at all, and doesn’t even deserve a snicker, much less a chortle. The pitcher was practicing by throwing against a screen in his backyard and accidentally broke a window in his house. Isn’t that hilarious? Nope. Is it “relatable”? Not unless you’re a major league pitcher!
3.) “Inspo” for “inspiration”. What moron thought up this contraction? If there is to be a short neologism, why not “inspi”, pronounced “in-spee”? This word is used only to show that the user (and reader) are in the same tribe, the tribe that uses ridiculous contractions. Example:
Gag me with a spoon!
4.) “Social” for “social media”. I hear this on the local news almost every night. The announcer says something like “Follow us on social,” which of course makes me want to do the opposite. “Social” IS NOT A NOUN, it is an ADJECTIVE. People use this either to be lazy, au courant, or both. Here’s one example:
It’s not easy to find this in print, but here’s one example:
5.) “Preventative” instead of “preventive”. These two words mean the same thing, and I suppose “preventative” may even be in the Oxford English Dictionary (I can’t be arsed to look). But why put in that extra syllable? I tell you why: it makes you sound smarter to use a longer word. But language mavens won’t think you smarter; they’ll think you pretentious.
Now get off my lawn! But first give your own language triggers in the comments.
Similar to mic and inspo, why is it mofo instead of mofu?
Good point!
Because mofo is the way Samuel L. Jackson says it🤓
I’ve always said preventative, and not to be pretentious. Thought preventive was kind of a lazy version. Mic/mike. Who cares?
“Mic” was the abbreviation for microphone, as when labeling a jack; “mike” was the slang term (I do not think it is a contraction; a contraction would be something like “m’phone”). Suddenly, it seems, everyone started writing the abbreviation “mic” in place of the slang term “mike.” I am too old to change, and I will continue to spell it “mike.”
Which reminds me, e-mail should be spelled with the hyphen, like X-ray.
I know for a fact in the BBC microphone is always abbreviated to the form you dislike, albeit pronounced mike. I’d say it was standard in the UK. But then you don’t have to live with it.
40 year audio professional, spent nearly all of that time as a television audio mixer. “Mic” is the accepted shortening of microphone. Using “mike” is one of the surest indicators someone is unfamiliar with audio. It’s like saying “sound board” instead of console.
I am giving my own opinion, saying how things should be if I were King. I am not impressed by what is accepted among audio engineers!
Moving from audio to music: Fender’s “tremelo bar” on guitars is actually a “vibrato bar”.
Though to most it’s simply a “whammy bar”…
I, too, am a 40-year audio professional named Peter, and I must concur. “Microphone” is abbreviated “mic” except when it’s used as a verb, e.g. “She will double-mike the narrator”. It “scans” better (if it is permissible to say “scan”).
The OED says that “preventive” is preferred. I prefer it myself and change “preventative” when I find it in manuscripts. So the OED agrees with both of us!
I take the point about the extra syllable, but as Merriam-Webster points out, “preventative is no johnny-come-lately, showing definite use now for over 350 years”. (Preventive dates to 1602, preventative to 1651.) https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/preventive-or-preventative
“On social” reminds me of Trump’s use of “the medical”.
100% agree on preventative. I correct staff use of this on a regular basis when reviewing and signing chart notes.
This is kind of the opposite of an annoying abbreviation – call it an annoying expansion:
One of my buddy’s favorites is how we treat the “www” in a web address. This stands (not surprisingly) for world wide web. But when we’re telling someone a web address, we say “double-you double-you double-you” instead of “world wide web”, even though the former has triple the number of syllables. We literally take a term, truncate it, then re-expand it to triple it’s original syllable length when speaking about it.
Maybe we should shorten it slightly by saying triple-double-you. The Dubya part always brings unfortunate associations with Bush, though he looks veritably statesmanlike these days.
That seems a problem with no easy solution, much like trying to end the confusion of “its” and “it’s”.
“Preventative” instead of “preventive” — The same reason I prefer “title” to “entitle” (when giving a title to a book, article, etc.).
I particularly dislike “utilize” instead of “use”, not just because it’s longer; it’s not even supposed to mean the same thing. As you said, “But why put in that extra syllable? I tell you why: it makes you sound smarter to use a longer word. But language mavens won’t think you smarter; they’ll think you pretentious.”
“Preventative” instead of “preventive” violates the cardinal rule “eschew surplusage” (even if the surplusage in question is merely a two-letter syllable). For the same reason, “oriented” is to be preferred to “orientated.”
And I think you’re right that people believe the former makes them sound smarter. It’s the same reason people substitute “disinterested” for “uninterested” or “enormity” for “enormousness,” even though, in so doing, they accomplish the opposite.
I’m with you 100% on all the other examples, Ken, but I believe that I had only heard or read prevenTAtive until maybe 25 years or so ago. I figured preventive was a lazy version. The use of disinterested for uninterested is just plain worng.
Several more to consider:
Utilize v. Use
Fulsome (seems to be its own antonym)
Warrant as a verb
Sanction as a verb
Verbiage because people pronounce it ver-buj
Awesome, like uh, really?
Bolus, when used to indicate a small group
Nauseous instead of nauseated when indicating how you feel
I need to get back to work.
Bolus for a small group?? Thankfully have never heard it used that way,
I am aware of the use of “mic” as the technical abbreviation, but when it’s used colloquially as a word, I prefer “mike” to “mic” – the latter spelling makes my teeth itch. Consider this: there is a word for a major home appliance: “refrigerator”, but collocqually, it is called a “fridge”. Where does that ‘d’ come from? On the other hand, “frige” looks wrong, as if the ‘i’ should be pronounced as in “ride”; we can only hope that the shortened form doesn’t lead to the misspelling “refridgerator”. That would be as annoying as the misspelling “lightening”.
On items 2, 3 and 4: I have never seen these before reading them here, but I find them as reprehensible as the now-common term “optics” for “image”.
I have always used “preventive” and agree 100% with PCC(E).
I recently came across this in a news post – that someone had
Conversion therapy is bad enough, but there is no such word as orientate. The process is called orientation, but the associated verb is not orientate. You orient yourself (this word is used because it literally means “point yourself to the east”). Similarly, commentators don’t commentate, they comment.
Typo apology: “collocqually” should have been “colloquially”.