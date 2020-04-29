Thomas Friedman uses a bad biology analogy

In today’s New York Times, economist Thomas Friedman debates the issue of whether Sweden’s more open approach to attaining herd immunity (if that’s possible with this virus) is preferable (or even feasible) compared to other strategies. The answer to his title question is “we don’t know”. To wit:
Here’s the stone-cold truth: There are only different hellish ways to adapt to a pandemic and save both lives and livelihoods. I raise Sweden not because I think it has found the magic balance — it is way too soon to tell — but because I think we should be debating all the different ways and costs of acquiring immunity.
And I agree with him. We shouldn’t completely dismiss a more open-society way of fighting the virus, but right now we need a wait-and-see approach before we start lifting our restrictions. Let’s look at what’s happening in other places. But that’s not why I’m writing this post.
Read by clicking on the screenshot:
I’m kvetching because Friedman uses a really bad biology metaphor—it’s either wrong or a tautology—and does so without making any point at all. Here’s what he says:
But when you’re in a struggle with one of Mother Nature’s challenges — like a virus or a climate change — the goal is not to defeat her. No one can. She’s just chemistry, biology and physics. The goal is to adapt.
Mother Nature does not reward the strongest or the smartest. She rewards the species that are the most adaptive in evolving the chemistry, biology and physics that she has endowed them with to thrive — no matter what she throws at them.
First of all, species are not “adaptive” but “adapted”. Species have no goals, much less to “adapt” (to what?).
All species evolve through natural selection acting on individuals. It is individuals who are adapted, not species, though some species can be more resistant to extinction than others. But, in fact, it’s perfectly possible for natural selection among individuals to result in a species that is not resilient at all. Perhaps the dinosaurs were well adapted to their niche, but didn’t have the right adaptations to resist the sequelae of the asteroid. The fate of 99.9% of all species is extinction— often extinction that has little to do with whether the species is currently well suited for its niche. (An invading predator or parasite, for instance, can decimate a species, as has happened many times on oceanic islands. And genes simply can’t anticipate that.)
So if the “reward” is persistence—and that’s not clear in Friedman’s tortured sentence—then what you can parse his sentence to say is just this: “The species who survive are the species who had the features that allowed them to survive.” There isn’t a really good a priori way to determine that in advance.
Further, Mother Nature doesn’t endow a species with “chemistry, biology, and physics” to thrive: individuals outcompete others by having genes that are better at leaving copies of themselves. (This can, by the way, drive a species to extinction, as in the spread of some “selfish” meiotic-drive genes that can ultimately cause their species to die out.) The idea that an entire species is endowed with properties that allow the species as a whole to thrive is biologically nonsensical. And the idea that species are adapted to future contingencies—”whatever Mother Nature throws at them”—violates the way natural selection operates, which is adapting individuals to conditions obtaining here and now.
Anyway, Friedman’s produced a meaningless tautology to make a simple point not about biological/genetic evolution, but about human creativity: we will be better at surviving surprise attacks like coronavirus if we are mentally creative about our solutions. That’s why he wrote the article.
Who but a petulant biologist like me would beef about Friedman’s distorted evolutionary ideas? Well, it’s bad because he could give people the impression that species adapt as units and survive through “species selection”, an idea that misrepresents how species really do evolve. And it also misrepresents the idea that the species who persist have evolved to be flexible to environmental contingencies. That may happen sometimes, but it’s not a rule of biology.
Let me just stop here and say this to Dr. Friedman: “Look, Tom, I don’t pontificate about economics because I don’t know much about it. Could you do me the same favor with evolution?”
“…the goal is not to defeat her. No one can. She’s just chemistry, biology and physics. The goal is to adapt.”
Developing a treatment drug is defeating her. Developing a vaccine is defeating her. Using antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals is defeating her. His basic premise is wrong.
Following on from Bob, the species becomes more adapted by letting the vulnerable die so that the most resistant carry on. That is working with Mother Nature (she’s not benevolent!) We are, after all, the descendants of the survivors of many pandemics.
“We are, after all, the descendants of the survivors of many pandemics.”
I wonder whether the percentage of people over 70 who died in those much earlier big pandemics has ever been estimated.
Expected years of life has increased tremendously with modern scientific medicine, that itself being unnatural in some sense. Or at least, it’s a novel way of using the brain to ‘naturally’ avoid deaths, much of non-microscopic life having a brain.
I’d be surprised if that estimate above was not easily over 75% deaths in any earlier serious killer viruses. I doubt if that would be a popular way for the sadly mistaken Swedish regime to explain its policies to the populace. Of course, it will be nowhere near 75% of oldies there; along with Norway and a few others, they have the best public health system in the world.
It has occurred to me to ask a few idiots around here, kept 6 feet at bay, whether they think that the WW I and II enemy country whose (female as it happens) leader has a Ph.D. in chemistry is doing so much better than the country whose leader suggested gulping down Chlorox chemicals as an antidote (and whose anti-science ignoramus policies will in the end be an order of magnitude worse than even now, when the toll from climate change is seen in a few generations).
Mass Murderer Donald will not sound like exaggeration then.
But arguably, this particular pandemic will result in little to no genetic change in the population, because the vast majority of those affected are 70+. Now, a 70-year-old guy can hypothetically still have children, but not many do. The next generation is not filled with the descendants of 70-year-olds who had an unusually good resistance to the virus; it’s filled with the descendants of average 20- and 30-year olds who just had an average reaction to it.
Covid-19 could literally wipe out everyone above the age of 70 and we’d still not see any adaptation against it evolving in the gene pool.
Friedman is correct that this should be looked at—-for about 22.3608 seconds, and then discarded as a bad in the end.
He did only suggest that, but maybe for longer. Otherwise he’d have stuck his pen up his ass till thinking up a better isea..
Firstly it’s not 11, but 12times better in Noway now for difference in deaths. But actually maybe it should only be 6 times, because Norway has half the population.
But, even if you think killing older people in those numbers has merit (Hitler might; one other Mass Murderer Donald might also–not many others I’d hope), you get to herd immunity among the younger people just when a vaccine comes out to use on the leftover older people. That’s what he said. Wonderful.
Except you could have done the same as Norway, and at that point used the vaccine on ALL the people. Minor advantage: you had 6 times fewer deaths.
One should note that since the virus kills overwhelmingly people beyond their reproductive age, selection pressure will be low, just killing off our beloved grandparents.
There are three countries that (at least initially) went for the ‘herd immunity’ model. The UK, The Netherlands and Sweden. All three of them are in the top eight countries doing worse than the US, as measured by Covid deaths per capita (the death rate per tested positive is useless, since testing varies so greatly per country, the more you test, the lower that death rate).
Even the death rate per capita is moot: in Belgium any death that could possibly be Covid, even if not tested, is counted as a Covid death, which inflates their death rates. In other countries actual Covid deaths that were not tested are not counted, which tends to lower the official death rate, of course.
To set the record straight, Friedman is not a trained economist, nor does he possess a doctorate in any discipline (other than likely honorary ones). And he has been wrong many times in the past, most notably with his support for the invasion of Iraq in 2003. His best work came early in his career, when he was a journalist covering the Middle East. Today, I place him in the ranks of squishy op-ed writers (like David Brooks) who want to sound important without offending anyone or risking their standing in the commentariat.
I agree with your assessment although his work in the Middle East wasn’t particularly stellar. Beyond giving us the “Friedman Unit”, of course..
As for Sweden, I have my doubts as to whether its approach would work in the U.S. Consider the recent NYT report that only *6%* of hospitalized covid patients in a major NY hospital system did *not* have an underlying health condition. That is, severe illness from covid correlates at >90% with already poor health (much stronger even than with age, though of course those are themselves correlated). Now consider that obesity is 3x more prevalent in the US than Sweden. No doubt similar ratios hold for heart disease, diabetes, etc. So you can expect a far higher proportion of infected Americans requiring acute care than in Sweden. Goes to show how having a relatively unhealthy population limits choices and puts people at risk.
I have to say, this is a post about evolution; I didn’t intend it to be about Sweden vs. the U.S. But if you all want to talk about it, be my guest.
As others have observed to humorous effect, the geographic and topological analogies employed by the NYT’s ranking porn mustache haven’t been all that precise either.
Yes — well worth pointing out Friedman’s error. It’s not that complicated, and if a professional writer wants to refer to a scientific concept, they should take time to find out if their understanding of it accords with a text or a medieval fantasy.
Regarding Sweden, their death toll is three times higher than Germany’s, which is now starting to re-open (infection rate is 0.75). I suspect that having held fairly well to the lockdown regulations, the country is well place to cautiously start opening up some areas again.
Some species seem more durable than others, such as cockroaches. And I guess horseshoe crabs, although they may not survive humans bleeding them. Is this just accidental, or can we say a species is well adapted to its environment or durable to changes in said environment?
I have no problem with Friedman referring to “species” to represent the endeavor of all humans taken collectively. This is often done metaphorically. The problem is that he takes it further, mixing up biological concepts with cultural and economic ones. It is hard to know where the metaphors start and end. Using mixed up stuff like this, Friedman is contributing to the general misunderstanding of evolution by most of the species (ha!).
That notion that adaptation is a process is very common and, to be fair, it takes some thinking to get past it. Even biologists have to catch themselves to avoid suggesting that adaptations arise in response to the environment.
You’re too modest. Anyone can write on economics in much the same way as anyone can write on astrology — there’s no real knowledge involved in that field. The little bit of genuinely good work could fit into any number of other disciplines, math, game theory, (behavioural) psychology and so on.
I think your last paragraph says it all. When one doesn’t know what one is talking about, it’s probably best to be circumspect. (I don’t think he has a doctorate, but that doesn’t really matter regarding your point…for a moment there I had him confused with Milton Friedman, but I don’t think they’re even related…and, of course, Milton is no longer with us).
“The goal is to adapt”? I would hope even school kids would understand that the “goal” is to survive long enough to pass on your genes. And you don’t get to even choose which ones, of course – hence hereditary diseases.
As for the other issue about whether Sweden is doing it right, that depends on how much you tolerate policies that literally kill people. If you think its ok to sacrifice human lives — a lot of human lives — while keeping a relatively intact economy, then hooray for Sweden.
Scientists don’t do themselves any favors when they take plain old English words and redefine them. Regular folk use “adapt” to refer to goal-seeking behavior and “adaption” to refer to the process. They also use it in reference to collective behavior, not just individual. I can see why evolutionary biologists saw the need to restrict the definition of “adapt” but they shouldn’t be surprised that it interferes with their ability to teach the subject to non-biologists.
I suspect that this kind of definition mismatch contributes greatly to regular folk’s difficulty with science. Redefining words can seem like deliberate attempts to obfuscate. People often resent scientists’ private jargon. I realize it is hard for scientists to do otherwise as they need to communicate concepts precisely but they should be aware of the trouble it causes.