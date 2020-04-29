Matt Clancy is an Aussie biologist, described in his Twitter bio as a “Melbourne-based ecologist and wildlife photographer with a passion for herpetology.” You’d better have a passion for frogs, or at least a search image, if you want to spot the frog in his tweet below. I’ve enlarged the photo.

I’d say this one is “pretty hard.” Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

Can you spot it?