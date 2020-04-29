Matt Clancy is an Aussie biologist, described in his Twitter bio as a “Melbourne-based ecologist and wildlife photographer with a passion for herpetology.” You’d better have a passion for frogs, or at least a search image, if you want to spot the frog in his tweet below. I’ve enlarged the photo.
I’d say this one is “pretty hard.” Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.
Can you spot it?
Yay! I found the froggy.
I’ll give you three long fingered guesses.
I’m pretty sure I got it, although, apart from one very recognisable detail, it could be a bit of bark.
I was thinking I’d need to download and lighten the image, because it was so dark. But when I clicked on it, it was right there 🙂
If you’ve found it, it is pretty clearly a frog.
Got it.
I’m fairly certain that if you said that there was a Big Foot Sasquatch in the pic the believers would have pointed put a whole family of them by now.
I said “That’s easy” only to realize I wasn’t looking at a frog. Eventually, I found it. Good one!