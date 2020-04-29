Religious exemptions for congregating during the pandemic

Pew Research has published a map of the U.S., and some other data, showing which states allow religious exemptions from laws prohibiting congregating during the pandemic. Click on the screenshot to go to the article:
The map of the exemptions is below, showing that only ten states ban all in-person religious gatherings: Washington, California, Montana, Idaho, Alaska, Minnesota, Illinois, New York, Vermont, and New Jersey. In contrast, 15 states have NO restrictions on size of religious gatherings: Utah, Arizona, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The other states, shown on the map, have limits of fewer than ten congregants or are limited in other ways:
As the article notes, California, one of the “no religious gathering” states, is being sued by a group of churches—predictably, on the grounds that their First Amendment Rights are being abrogated. Here are some of the “limited gathering” states:
Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia have specified in their orders that religious gatherings can take place, but only if they are limited to 10 people or fewer. This includes Rhode Island, where gatherings are limited to no more than five people. Two additional states, Connecticut and Oregon, limit religious gatherings to 50 and 25 people, respectively. Kentucky, meanwhile, is prohibiting “mass gatherings” – including faith-based ones – but does not specify how many people constitute a mass gathering. (This analysis only examines state-level regulations as of April 24 and does not reflect changes in regulations after this date.)
When you consider the “First Amendment” defense, though, you have to realize that prohibiting gatherings in this situation is different from prohibiting gatherings at other times, for the religious people who congregate then go out into wider society and can infect other people (not to mention their kids, who have no choice). And when religious worship endangers the greater society, then there’s no “right” to have it, especially when you can worship “virtually”.
Nevertheless, some religionists are defying the sanctions, as you’d expect. As The Hill reports, a pastor in Louisiana, who was already under house arrest for holding prohibited gatherings, was rearrested after leaving his home and preaching to his church. I expect this will become more and more common, especially in the hyperreligious South.
Frankly, I’m surprised that 15 states allow unlimited church gatherings given the possible consequences for nonbelievers, or adherents to other faiths, of a further spread of the virus. Most states already prohibit parents from using “faith healing” on seriously ill children, and those are just family members. Allowing people to contract a virus in church and then spread it to their community as a whole could be construed as even less justifiable than using faith-healing on your kids—though I think it should always be a crime to withhold scientific medicine from sick children on religious grounds.
Oh, and it’s not just Christians who violate the orders, either. This happened yesterday in New York:
h/t: Tom
My mom’s church is doing Zoom meetings like everyone else. No impact to their worship.
Of course, it’s a death cult that actively looks for ways to die, I guess.
I hope she’s using the new Botany Pond backgrounds in her Zoom meetings.
Perhaps those good christians need to remember a couple of verses from their holy book, Romans 13:1-2, “Obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. There is no government anywhere that God has not placed in power. So those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow.”
What a bunch of selfish asterisks!
And there is always the “Give unto Caesar…” guideline, which also seems relevant here.
This is a tricky one. The right to free practice of religion is very explicit in our founding documents. Though this conflicts with the rights of others to health and safetly, there is not, as far as I know, an explicit heirarchy of rights priorities written anywhere. It would be interesting to hear from a lawyer how these conflicts are normally resolved.
It is potentially harmful to themselves and others to gather. I know of no exemptions for not wearing seatbelts or speeding for religions.
The federal government should mandate no gatherings greater than five. Since that will not happen I am curious how this experiment will play out…probably not well for the gatherers.
And then there’s this, from the Washington Times: “Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history”
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/28/coronavirus-hype-biggest-political-hoax-in-history/
Intimidation by religion on the rest of society is nearly everyday and all the time. Some of our tax money even goes directly to the religious now in total violation of the separation of church/state. Some religion has sued the governor of Kansas as well. As far as how dangerous all of this gathering is, the administration could care less. Yesterday he put out the order that all meat packing firms must stay open. You cannot get any worse than that.
Praise the Lord and pass the virus.
Whatever happened to praying in their closets? https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_6:6
No one, absolutely no one knows when you pray in your closet. You get no goodness points for this sort of behavior!
Indeed. Of course, charitable giving is supposed to be done in secret, too. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_6:4
Funny how literal interpretation of the Bible is something that can be cherry picked when the occasion demands.
Biological virus versus mind virus. If it didn’t impact everyone else it would be nice to just sit back and keep score.
First of all, the actions by the Hasidic Jew in NYC are unacceptable and must be stopped. However DeBlasio is just as guilty and is a hypocrite to boot:
“The New York metro area blew off social distancing Tuesday, with hundreds packed shoulder to shoulder to catch a glimpse of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds as they roared overhead in a tribute to coronavirus front-line workers.
Photos from throughout the region show large crowds jammed together in waterfront parks and venues in New York and New Jersey, looking skyward for a glance at the famous jets.”
https://nypost.com/2020/04/28/blue-angels-thunderbirds-fly-over-nyc-for-covid-19-workers/
Part of the reason NYC area became the epicenter of the pandemic was the major of NYC. He was not quite as bad as Trump but he was right up there.
Dozens of lawsuits have been filed challenging restrictions on religious gatherings in, among others, Kansas, New Mexico, Florida, Mississippi, Kentucky, Virginia, California and Texas. And, of course, Trump’s hyper-religious AG, Bill Barr, is ready to support these poor benighted churches that are being prevented from passsing the collection plate. Two days ago he put out a memo to US Attorneys on “Balancing Public Safety with the Preservation of Civil Rights.”
The emphasis, lest we forget:
“even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers.”
I’m of a mind that, in a right-thinking world, religious freedom in these United States would be subsumed into a broader right of conscience and freedom of expression under the Free Speech clause of the First Amendment — and that there should be no exemptions to facially neutral laws that have been enacted without religious (or anti-religious) animus.
That is not, however, how our First Amendment is written. Instead, it has a distinct “Free Exercise” clause that expressly applies only to religion. That clause must mean something (under the principle of legal construction that courts should not interpret any section of a written law as a nullity). And what the something is, is something that SCOTUS has struggled with, with inconsistent (bordering on incoherent) results, over the course of the life of this Republic.