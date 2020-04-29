Photos of readers

Reader Gary Radice of Corvallis, Oregon, has been busy fabricating. His narrative is indented:

Quarantine hasn’t changed my life that much. Since I retired 5 years ago I have spent 4-6 hours most days in my garage woodworking shop and I continue to do so. The shop has antique American machines made from the 1920’s to the 1970’s that I’ve restored. Two of the machines are quite rare with only two or three known to still exist, which is fun. The workbench I made from European beech from Germany and some local Oregon big leaf maple and Oregon white oak, milled by a friend nearby. The vise is an antique from the 1930’s.

My goal is to make all the furniture in my house. I’m about 60% there.