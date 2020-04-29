Photos of readers

Reader Gary Radice of Corvallis, Oregon, has been busy fabricating. His narrative is indented:
Quarantine hasn’t changed my life that much. Since I retired 5 years ago I have spent 4-6 hours most days in my garage woodworking shop and I continue to do so. The shop has antique American machines made from the 1920’s to the 1970’s that I’ve restored. Two of the machines are quite rare with only two or three known to still exist, which is fun. The workbench I made from European beech from Germany and some local Oregon big leaf maple and Oregon white oak, milled by a friend nearby. The vise is an antique from the 1930’s.
My goal is to make all the furniture in my house. I’m about 60% there.
Here is a recent project. It is a Japanese style andon or lantern, made as a lamp. Designed by someone else but made by me in cherry with butternut panels for the Japanese mulberry paper panels. All interlocking joinery. No glue or metal fasteners. I’m a bit worried about Sky, our Siamese, tearing up the paper if she sees a bug inside but so far so good.
Wow, that is impressive!
Beautiful work!
Not even any glue! Wow.
What exactly are the “American machines” you restored?
Beautiful work, and what an inspiring woodworking shop, a museum in itself. Thank you for sharing, Gary.
That is some shop and some cat. I see a drill press, a band saw and a wood lathe under the window. Not sure what some of those things are.
Maybe a jointer as well. Probably a planer in there somewhere.
One looks like a home-made router table with a huge herckin’ fence on it.
Just left of the drill press maybe. Although I don’t think home made. Looks like it is on wheels.
I see a large, open wheel bandsaw in the back behind the flat-belt drill press(? mortiser?)
I can’t tell the make of the scroll saw (to the left), but the overarm says cast iron. Delta, maybe? The top blade holder doesn’t look like a Walker-Turner, but the photo isn’t really high enough resolution to tell.
The bandsaw to the right has the look of an older Delta 880, but is larger and has a different upper wheel bearing support.
Ok. I’m several kinds of geek. Sorry.
Very impressive!
I see the cat approves.
Beautiful work Gary. Looks like you have a nice shop and looks like it takes up about 90% of your garage! 🙂
Mine is 10 feet X 10 feet (tall) X 20 feet, so I have to use every bit of the space and go vertical.
I also have about 50 sq ft wrapped around on corner of the garage, for the big noise- and dust-makers (compressor, dust collection system (these tow mounted on the wall), thickness sander, table saw, big band saw, all on rolling bases).
Oh, and please send more photos of the machines! 🙂
Last comment: Nice metal duct work for dust collection! That’s what I do as well.
My dust collector has one short plastic tubing flex segment and at first I did not ground across it. One day, as ai was sanding, I noticed a 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch lightning bolt jumping from the collector to some adjacent metal object about every 5 seconds. (It made quite a crack sound.) I immediately grounded everything together!
Very nice
Nice stuff!
Some serious talent Gary. I love that lamp. I wouldn’t mind having access to a wood shop like you’ve put together.
My grandfather and father always had a shop, it was just part of life. My brother inherited the last one.
Such a beautiful workshop and finished products! Thanks for sharing.
Beautiful work!
Exceptionally nice work.
Joking, but Gary’s mention of making the workbench got me asking myself the chicken/egg so-called conundrum, or just plain infinite regress:
Surely you needed a workbench to make that one, but then the earlier one needs to be made, so ….
Nice garage and great wood working.
Beautiful work! And such dedication to your craft! We have a few shoji screens in our house. So far our two cats haven’t messed with them, though our screens aren’t backlit like yours. They scratch the wood frames instead.
Thanks, everyone for the generous comments.
The vintage machines, in order of age, are:
1922 Wysong and Miles Mortising Machine (makes square or rectangular holes). One of two in the country I know of.
1926 Crescent 26″ bandsaw. (the black one)
1948 Crescent 12″ jointer
1950s 1/2″ Craftsman shaper
1950s Parks 12″ planer
1950s Boice Crane oscillating spindle sander
1950s Fay and Egan 20″ bandsaw. One of three I know of and the only one in working order)
1960s Powermatic drill press
1960s Delta scroll saw
1967 Rockwell Delta 12″ lathe
1979 Delta Unisaw (the only machine I bought new)
The garage is 22’x 24′ with a 7 x7 room off the back where I keep my hand tools and grinders. I’m currently working on a cabinet for my hand tools. It will also be made with interlocking joinery and no glue or screws. I started last fall and I expect to finish it next winter or spring.
Gary