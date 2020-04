The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “jokes,” features Moses; as the author notes, “It’s been a while since we’ve seen Moses’ wild-eyed visage. Let’s hope he doesn’t cause any trouble!”

I guess the next few strips may feature doyens of all three Abrahamic religions. Will Moses make them keep kosher?

You can join the Jesus and Mo Patreon here, or buy the new Jesus & Mo book (with strips going back five years) here (the link seems to be down now; stay tuned).