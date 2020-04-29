Here’s the frog!

Did you spot the frog in the tweet from Matt Clancy that I posted this morning? (I also put up the full picture.):
Here it is! The feet are a giveaway—if you even saw them.
Did you spot the frog in the tweet from Matt Clancy that I posted this morning? (I also put up the full picture.):
Spot the #frog
Mount #Kinabalu, Sabah, #borneo pic.twitter.com/uOFzSZQXU9
— Matt Clancy (@MattClancy94) April 29, 2020
Here it is! The feet are a giveaway—if you even saw them.
|Filippo on Religious exemptions for congr…
|Paul Topping on Wednesday: Hili dialogue
|JezGrove on A speculation (Kim Jong-un) an…
|Ken Kukec on Religious exemptions for congr…
|JezGrove on Religious exemptions for congr…
Got it!
Was sorta by accident- it’s the eye