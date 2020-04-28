Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, about five days from Hatch Day. It’s National Blueberry Pie Day, and once again I will tout the considerable virtues of the fresh/cooked mixture of blueberries in the splendiferous pie produced by Helen’s in Machias, Maine. Sadly, I don’t know if they’re still producing the world’s best blueberry pie. It is a mixture of both fresh and cooked blueberries in a flaky crust, all topped with a thick layer of whipped cream. Here—doesn’t this get you salivating?

It’s also National Kiss Your Mate Day, which I assume is safe, Great Poetry Reading Day, Pay it Forward Day, and International Workers’ Memorial Day, commemorating workers killed, injured, or sickened by their work.

News of the Day: Dreadful. Reported coronavirus deaths in the U.S, as of this morning, stand at 56,634, while the world mortality figure is roughly 211,000. I am finding it more difficult to either read the news or watch my regular bout of the NBC evening news.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) goes to an interactive game of cricket, featuring crickets and snails, as well as to other past games:

Meanwhile, Trump, supposed to be the President for all Americans, is questioning why bailout should be given to states with Demoratic governors and legislatures. I find this tweet completely out of line, but that’s nothing new:

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

Stuff that happened on April 28 includes:

: Lieutenant William Bligh and 18 sailors are set adrift and the rebel crew returns to Tahiti briefly and then sets sail for Pitcairn Island. 1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the First Transcontinental Railroad lay ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.

1881 – Billy the Kid escapes from the Lincoln County jail in Mesilla, New Mexico.

1945 – Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci are shot dead by Walter Audisio, a member of the Italian resistance movement.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl and five crew mates set out from Peru on the Kon-Tiki to demonstrate that Peruvian natives could have settled Polynesia.

In fact, the Polynesians did not come from Peru, but from southeast Asia, perhaps Taiwan. The Peruvians descend from those who crossed the Bering Strait from Asia and migrated south.

1967 – Vietnam War: Boxer Muhammad Ali refuses his induction into the United States Army and is subsequently stripped of his championship and license.

Here’s a short video about Ali refusing induction, something that I would also have done had I not been given a conscientious objection. Ali was convicted of draft evasion, but the Supreme Court overturned the conviction on the grounds that there was no clear reason why Ali was denied conscientious objector status. He still lost his world heavyweight championship and boxing license. He regained them both.

1973 – The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, recorded in Abbey Road Studios goes to number one on the US Billboard chart, beginning a record-breaking 741-week chart run.

by Pink Floyd, recorded in Abbey Road Studios goes to number one on the US chart, beginning a record-breaking 741-week chart run. 1986 – High levels of radiation resulting from the Chernobyl disaster are detected at a nuclear power plant in Sweden, leading Soviet authorities to publicly announce the accident.

1988 – Near Maui, Hawaii, flight attendant Clarabelle “C.B.” Lansing is blown out of Aloha Airlines Flight 243, a Boeing 737, and falls to her death when part of the plane’s fuselage rips open in mid-flight.

Here’s a photo of the severely damaged Aloha Airlines plane. Miraculously, Lansing was the only fatality, but it’s still sad that she was sucked from the plane, and her body never recovered. A photo of her is below:

2004 – CBS News released evidence of the Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse. The photographs show rape and abuse from the American troops over Iraqi detainees.

Remember this photo? (Wikipedia has far more disturbing ones.) It’s “Lynndie England and Charles Graner posing behind a pyramid of naked Iraqi prisoners, giving the ‘thumbs up’ sign. Both spent several years in prison for their abuse of Iraqi.

Notables born on this day include:

1758 – James Monroe, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 5th President of the United States (d. 1831)

1878 – Lionel Barrymore, American actor and director (d. 1954)

1906 – Kurt Gödel, Czech-American mathematician, philosopher, and academic (d. 1978)

1926 – Harper Lee, American novelist (d. 2016)

1937 – Saddam Hussein, Iraqi general and politician, 5th President of Iraq (d. 2006)

1941 – Ann-Margret, Swedish-American actress, singer, and dancer

1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress and producer

Notables who cashed in their chips on April 28 were few, and include just these two:

1903 – Josiah Willard Gibbs, American scientist (b. 1839)

1945 – Benito Mussolini, Italian journalist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Italy (b. 1883)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili decided to sleep on the editorial desk:

A: Hili, but you have so much room here in the house. Hili: But I’m most comfortable here.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, przecież masz tyle miejsca w domu.

Hili: Ale tu jest mi najwygodniej.

The cherry trees are in full blossom chez Hili, Malgorzata and Andrzej: a harbinger of a good harvest—and many cherry pies if I can just get to Poland this year. The house is in the background:

A gif from Matthew, which, he says, expresses how he often feels these days:

From the Purrfect Feline Page via Moto:

A cartoon (from @chazhutton) sent in by Heather Hastie:

I found this tweet; note that Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office at 10 Downing Street, replied to it:

I wonder what happened to the sausage?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lvQZ5Kip0n — Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) April 26, 2020

SAUSAGE! SAUSAGE! — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 26, 2020

Via Simon. Apparently a report in the New York Times, which described Trump’s private life and depicted him as sitting in the White House fretting about his reelection prospects, caused him to launch a bunch of tirades about journalists and the “Noble Prize” (see this article in The Hill). I believe his meltdown (see tweets below) also came from realizing that his “sarcasm” excuse about mentioning disinfectant and UV light didn’t go over well with the American public.

Yesterday Trump issued the three tweets that, according to Simon, have been deleted “due to much mockery of his inability to spell Pulitzer and misspelling it Noble (four times!). The mockery was brutal and funny.”

So now he put this up. Sarcasm? I don’t think anyone is buying that.

Crikey. We’ve had bad presidents, but none of them, even Nixon, acted out in this way. He’s like a damn three-year-old.

On to better stuff: a strangely obsessed Sphynx cat. Sound up for the narrative.

This cat is obsessed with water 😹 pic.twitter.com/F9qEpHAEae — The Dodo (@dodo) April 25, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. This “sea angel” is in fact a gastropod mollusk, related to snails and slugs. Isn’t it stunning and weird?

A stunning sea angel (Clione sp.) hovering under White Sea ice.#openoceans #dailyjelly

Amazing video by Alexander Semenov: https://t.co/wu0jAxqWJW pic.twitter.com/hMHiOI90M1 — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) February 4, 2020

A nice classroom lesson in aerodynamics:

Guiding a paper plane.

He's creating upwards airflow, kind of a standing wave, with the bottom sheet. Sailplanes use the same effect when gliding along ridges or using mountain waves to climb. #Sunday #Aviation #Aerospace pic.twitter.com/Rkwe4a1r3L — Jenna 🌻 (@ExplorerJHalley) April 26, 2020

I never tire of watching sheepdogs do their thing. When I lived in the UK I could watch the television show “A Man and His Dog” for hours, though in this case it’s a woman and her dog. Sound up:

🎶When the river was deep I didn't falter

When the mountain was high I still believed

When the valley was low it didn't stop me

I knew ewe were waiting.

I knew ewe were waiting for me 🎶

🎧 #earworm #headspace #singing #lyrics #shepherdess #smile pic.twitter.com/XiiW6PN0EV — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) April 26, 2020