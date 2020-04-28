Today in collegiate dystopia: gazing into the crystal ball

by Greg Mayer
A writer in The New York Times has taken a rather optimistic view of the implications for higher education of the current shift to remote teaching and learning. It’s not that he thinks things are going well this semester– they’re not. Rather, he thinks that colleges will be able to reopen without that much change in the fall (or whenever things return to normal).
As for predictions that it will trigger a permanent exodus from brick-and-mortar campuses to virtual classrooms, all indications are that it probably won’t.
For years now, the only thing that has mattered to administrators is institutional success. Institutional success means the continued existence of the institution; success in the acquisition of funds from funding sources; and good publicity. For awhile they thought that recruitment (enrolling as many students as possible) and retention (making sure every student who enrolls keeps coming back every semester) were the keys to success. In all of a college’s activities, attracting new students was the point—finding and enrolling these new students was all that mattered.
More recently, administrators (to a great extent under pressure created by the neoliberal initiatives of the U.S. Department of Education) have come to believe that graduating students is more important than getting students. This might seem a laudable redirection, but, in a textbook exemplification of Campbell’s Law, this meant that the entire aim of higher education could be re-imagined—credentialing became the goal.
So, many colleges now seek to recruit, and then rush through to credentialing, as many students as possible. Many new programs have been created in pursuit of this goal. And much of the work of creating and running such programs can be outsourced to companies that, in exchange for a cut of the tuition, promise to find the students. (It’s remote education, so the students can come from anywhere.) Recently, however, one such company, Academic Partners LLC, has run into some difficulty; the president of the University of Texas, Arlington, was forced to resign because of his allegedly shady dealings with the company. But I fear this is just a speed bump on a rush to change the nature and mission of higher education.
Unfortunately, in my experience, this shift toward the “rush through to credentialing” has resulted in the lowering of standards with respect to assigning grades and applying stringent educational practices. This along with the increase of parental interference (harassment of instructors and deans acquiescing) and students literally crying their way to a better grade, has resulted in a significant shift in how a university fulfills its “mission”.
Although nearly five years retired now, I still pay attention to what’s going on at my college, and more generally in U. S. higher education. I certainly agree with Prof. Mayer that staying open is the main, if not the only, goal of administrators. They serve the trustees and will without even the slightest cringe, make slaves or worse of the faculty.
‘Pray, what succulent cuts from the One Body of Professors did you eat raw?’ This my fanciful query to former colleagues who met yesterday to vote on which programs, departments and even schools to get rid of–all based on proposals that came from an outside firm hired to analyze the school’s financial and enrollment troubles, which was then processed by a administrative and faculty ‘task force’ before presentation to this most fateful faculty meeting.
The results of the voting I don’t know. But I do so firmly believe that this was all an administrative horror of legerdemain that will make it look like the faculty cannibalized itself. And in this case the seeming is all too true.
Those proposals I alluded to: not a single mention was made of the university’s mission statement, which is still in place, lying to the world that liberal education lives here. And in the case of the report on the English Dept. (where I professed), the word ‘literature’ did not appear.
In the UK, universities are using the current situation to fire teaching staff who don’t have permanent positions: https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/apr/28/covid-19-shows-up-uk-universities-shameful-employment-practices
More students today seem to have the attitude that having paid for college, they are owed degrees without having to work too hard. Online education is a big mistake, since it makes student evaluation harder and credentialing the undeserving easier.
Institutional success as measured by metrics unrelated to education quality and student performance is what often gets administrators promoted and gives them the ability to move to higher paid positions at other universities. Using bad metrics is a sure path to disaster in higher education. It’ happening at the university I retired from.
I’m only familiar with the PMP certification and passingly familiar with some programning certifications, but it seems to me the professional certifications figured this out no problem. Don’t lower your standards, in fact make them quite high. Then say you get one chance per fee at the exam. If you fail? Pay again.
So I think the model can be made to work for some skills and subjects. I don’t think it will replace brick-and-mortar – there are IMO social learning reasons why getting a kid out of the house and independently managing their work/life balance is a very good thing – but I could see a hybrid system that uses both coming in to play. I’ll take Chem 101 as an example. Imagine the simple calculation things like stoichiometry, calculating pH, balancing redox equations reactions etc. uses the professional model; mostly self-study, with an on-line exam you can take any time, but you have 1-2 months to complete. You then go into the actual chem building and meet with actual professors/TAs to do the laboratory practical exercises. And the MWF professorial lectures cover more deep subjects than just “here’s how you do the math” – they lecture on why systems work this way, and what it means in a bigger sense.
Thoughts?