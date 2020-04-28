In which I fall into the pond

Only twice before have I actually gotten into Botany Pond: once to recover a dead duckling, and once to put bricks in the center circular “baths” to build them up so that ducklings could climb out of the shallow wells (the dead one had gotten trapped in there and drowned). The pond is cold, slimy, and grubby: the bottom is deep mud and not cement. It’s not something I’d want to do again.
Well, I did—this morning, and inadvertently. The reason was that I was eager to photograph the last improvement that Facilities made to the pond before Jump Day (probably this weekend).
After I asked Kevin Austin, Director of Building Services, to soften the top of the small fence designed to keep people off the north end of the Erman Hall landing strip, he assigned his team, headed by Barry O’Quinn, to put some rubber padding on the fence lest ducklings be injured if they jumped and fell on it. (O’Quinn’s team also built the awesome mulch-containing trampoline under Honey’s nest as well as padding the entire area).
I went down to photograph the job, and you can see the rubber-topped fence below. I was pleased. You can also see the bubble-wrapped metal pylon that’s been padded in case a duckling lands on it, as well as the thick layer of mulch that extends to the pond edge This area is directly under Dorothy’s nest.
This area is supposed to be off limits to everyone, but I have a certain latitude to enter occasionally to make sure things are okay. When I was exiting around the pond side of the fence, where there’s a narrow egress, I slipped on the mulch and fell into the pond up to my thighs, drenching my jeans (but not my phone, thank Ceiling Cat) and of course filling my shoes with slimy mud. I had the presence of mind to toss my camera onto the dirt as I fell, but it landed on the cement. It’s badly dinged and doesn’t work so well. Fortunately, I have a spare.
My jeans are drying now, soaked to the zipper and muddy:
And I’m a bit scraped up below the knee. I washed it and put 70% ethanol on it (what I use to disinfect, OW!).
If you’re a visitor to the pond, and reading this, THIS is why you should not go beyond the fences (we’re having “do not disturb the ducks and ducklings” sign put on each of the three fences this week). Enjoy the ducks, but do not feed them, chase them or bother them. Ducklings need to get out of the water and dry off once a day, and chasing them back into the water is really bad for them. If you have a dog, keep it leashed and do not let it go after the ducks—and BY NO MEANS let it go into the water! (This happened last year.) I am told that someone falls into the pond about once a year, and I hope I am this year’s allotment.
But I’m fine, and it’s all in the service of my beloved ducks. Indeed, I’ve been baptized in duck water!
Here’s the most beloved: Honey greeting today’s sunrise:
Glad you’re OK!
Yeah, 140-proof disinfectant? I reckon that would pack a sting.
And on the inside, too!
One thing I believe can be said for sure. Professor Coyne is not your typical high ego university staff. Were he that – we would never hear the story we have here today. Hopefully all is well and the camera can be fixed.
Nawww, I’ll have to buy another (I do have a backup but I always like two in case one craps out). Fortunately, it’s an old camera and so can be gotten relatively cheap on Amazon.
Definitely someone you could go out with for an adult beverage. Assuming you can ever do that sort of thing again…..
But Honey and Dorothy are both high egg university ducks…!
Too bad about the camera! You’ve been through a lot together!
Did Dorothy return to her nest? We were worried about that yesterday.
Yes, she did. In fact, I’m not sure Dorothy was off her nest yesterday, as I didn’t have my binoculars to check. I assumed it was her. But this morning both hens were on the nests, and when I went out to my car to go shopping, I heard ANOTHER hen quacking like the one yesterday afternoon, who flew from ledge to ledge screaming her head off. This morning she was standing on the second floor of Anatomy facing 57th Street, quacking her head off.
Given that the hen in the pond yesterday solicited copulation, and indeed mated, I suspect that there are three hens around, and we may have another nester like we did last year. I can handle three broods, but no more.
So I’m not sure that the hen who was “off her nest” for a while yesterday afternoon was Dorothy.
Stay tuned. Never a dull moment at Botany Pond.
Absolutely – and now we can see it all!
OUCH!! Oh the things we do for love. Stay safe and here is hoping you have a speedy recovery.
Jerry! Ouch! I’m glad you weren’t seriously injured!
You look after the healing. Any bacteriologist can tell you that there’s some nasty stuff in fresh water.
Ouch is right! I guess we can blame it on our age JAC 🙂 I did something very similar at Christmastime – I was walking around my sister’s pool in Palm Springs using my iPad to show the relatives back in the frozen Midwest what they were missing. As I held the iPad above my head, I stepped into the corner of the shallow end, tripped, skinned a shin, and the iPad flew. Fortunately, it landed on the deck – unfortunately it slid right out of the case and into the salt water. RIP
Ouch. But your phone may have survived the soaking if it’s one of the more modern iPhones as they are all water-resistant to at least 1m.