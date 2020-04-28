Honey makes the uchicago news

There’s a new article on the uchicago news site by written by Nicole Watkins and giving the story of Botany Pond and Honey. You can read it by clicking on the screenshot. The PondCam and this story were timed to appear together, so the University is counting on the ducks to bring people good cheer. I hope they do!
I love that picture, by the way. I took it the day that Honey’s ducklings jumped from the ledge last year. Eight were in the water right away, but two were reluctant—until she eventually nudged the other two in for their first swim.
Here’s a video I took right after that:
Not to sound negative, but I am not really thrilled with PondCam. Basically, it is not doing the impossible, i.e. capturing the beauty and intimacy of Botany Pond. I think it will look better in a couple of weeks when the trees bloom. And then the water vegetation. But that still will not be what Botany Pond means to me.
Keep in mind that Botany Pond is completely artificial. The water source is the Chicago municipal water supply. That low structure you see in some pictures is the pump house. The pond does not freeze in the water, The water is circulated constantly and fresh water is added daily.
Yet, it is a place of great peace and beauty. Probably my favorite place on campus. As an undergrad, I lived south of the Midway. So I would pass the pond on my way to the library. OK – I was usually going to Jimmy’s (Woodlawn Tap) not the library. But I would usually stop and just take in the ambiance for a while. Unfortunately, PondCam does not capture that. Oh well, nothing is perfect,
I am sorry that you do not like the cam. It’s the best that we could do in the absence of a nestcam, and it will look much better come summer.
The water does, however freeze in the winter (I presume that’s what you meant). And the circulating fresh water is good for the ducks, who I think are healthier because of it.
I like the cam. I was just getting overly sentimental and pensive. For most of your readers, they will never experience Botany Pond in person. I am watching the cam right now. I just wanted to emphasize the personal experience of being at Botany Pond which is not captured by the cam.
By freeze, I should have said turn into a solid block of ice. I think one year the pump failed and the pond turned into a block of ice killing all the fish.
Do they filter/clean the city water before it goes to the pond? I ask because you have to do that with houseplants and other things (although we don’t have to because we all have wells). But whatever they do or don’t do with the water, it seems to be flourishing and beautiful. I enjoyed the article very much, especially about the duckling landing pads.
It cheered me, Jerry; thanks!
I’m just loving every minute of Botany Pond coverage. Infinitely better than most TV for sure.
This is terrific, Jerry. It’s nice article (I love the first pic), and the “On Botany Pond” website is one I will have up and running regularly.
Well, it’s certainly brightened my day. 😁
Mine, too.
I’m glad to read that all the Heroes Of Botany Pond are getting credit in this article! And that IS a gorgeous place – I never saw such a pic before.
Sorry I couldn’t help use the Heroes phrase from the CRISPR paper but it’s true.
That is an excellent picture. Award winner.
Cute. That last ducklet bumped into the water pipe, paused a half second as if thinking hard about which way to go. Then it chose to go left. If that’s not free will I’ll eat my hat.
excellent job you and your friends have done on the pond—I have it up on my computer screen all the time….it is something to look forward to with the “viral situation” we are all in right now.
I did have a strange thought looking at the pond, I thought back to when i was a kid and saw the movie “birdman of alcatraz” with the great Burt Lancaster.
Burt has his birds, and we have the ducks………
perhaps the 50,000 fans of this website should think of a catchy name for what Dr. Coyne has done for the blog, the college, the pond, and ducks in general. great idea for the camera.
You are to be congratulated for initiating something that is so interesting and so loving. We hope that people give it a lot of attention and leave the ducks alone.
I love it! You never mentioned that there is also a Botany River!