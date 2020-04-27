Two pandemic videos

We have two new and humorous videos dealing with politics (i.e., Trump) and the bracing messages delivered to the rest of us by celebrities.

Here’s the new “We stand with Trump” video, showing some pretty good double-takes as the “President” blathers on in his moronic and narcissistic way. It also includes Deborah Birx’s reaction when Trump mentioned injecting disinfectant or sticking UV lights up people’s nether parts.

This sarcastic thank-you to celebrities who are quarantined in their mansions will appeal mainly to Brits and those in the Commonwealth, as the “celebrities” are largely unknown to Americans. But the point is clear. Why should we be heartened by the privileged and rich telling us that “we’re all in this together”?

UPDATE: A perfect example, just put up on HuffPost (of course). Click on screenshot if you must:

Excerpt:

Meryl Streep got back to her theatrical roots ― virtually, anyway ― alongside pals Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald to perform “The Ladies Who Lunch” as it has never been performed before.

The trio gathered via Zoom on Sunday night to croon the classic ballad, which was introduced in the 1970 Broadway musical “Company.” The number was part of “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,” a livestreamed tribute to composer Stephen Sondheim. To many viewers, however, it also perfectly captured life in self-isolation. Not only did Baranski, McDonald and Streep sip wine and cocktails with humorous abandon, they did so in their bathrobes and in the comfort of their own homes ― on a Sunday night, no less. Streep, meanwhile, delivered the performance’s most iconic moment when she prepared to refill her martini glass with scotch, but opted instead to chug straight from the bottle.

For many fans, it was “the ultimate mood.” Note the use of the odious word “mood”, which I’ve ranted about before. In the new, with-it sense, it means (ugh) “relatable”. Do you relate to chugging cocktails on Zoom with your friends? I don’t.