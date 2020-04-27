Two pandemic videos

We have two new and humorous videos dealing with politics (i.e., Trump) and the bracing messages delivered to the rest of us by celebrities.

Here’s the new “We stand with Trump” video, showing some pretty good double-takes as the “President” blathers on in his moronic and narcissistic way. It also includes Deborah Birx’s reaction when Trump mentioned injecting disinfectant or sticking UV lights up people’s nether parts.

 

This sarcastic thank-you to celebrities who are quarantined in their mansions will appeal mainly to Brits and those in the Commonwealth, as the “celebrities” are largely unknown to Americans. But the point is clear. Why should we be heartened by the privileged and rich telling us that “we’re all in this together”?

UPDATE: A perfect example, just put up on HuffPost (of course). Click on screenshot if you must:

Excerpt:

Meryl Streep got back to her theatrical roots ― virtually, anyway ― alongside pals Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald to perform “The Ladies Who Lunch” as it has never been performed before.

The trio gathered via Zoom on Sunday night to croon the classic ballad, which was introduced in the 1970 Broadway musical “Company.” The number was part of “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,” a livestreamed tribute to composer Stephen Sondheim.

To many viewers, however, it also perfectly captured life in self-isolation. Not only did Baranski, McDonald and Streep sip wine and cocktails with humorous abandon, they did so in their bathrobes and in the comfort of their own homes ― on a Sunday night, no less.

Streep, meanwhile, delivered the performance’s most iconic moment when she prepared to refill her martini glass with scotch, but opted instead to chug straight from the bottle.

For many fans, it was “the ultimate mood.”

Note the use of the odious word “mood”, which I’ve ranted about before. In the new, with-it sense, it means (ugh) “relatable”. Do you relate to chugging cocktails on Zoom with your friends? I don’t.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 27, 2020 at 1:20 pm and filed under humor, pandemic, politics, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

20 Comments

  1. George
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

    Who cares about the Tangerine Wanker. Botany Pond Cam is live!!

    Reply
    • George
      Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

      Sorry for the duplicate post.

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

      It’s not officially live, as there is a website with other stuff, including the story of Honey the Duck, so this site may disappear. At any rate, I wasn’t supposed to announce it until Media Relations announced it.

      Reply
      • GreenPoisonFrog
        Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

        It’s pretty cool to watch. I’ve got it on one of my monitors and streaming it. Who are the ducks, anybody we (you) know?

        Reply
        • GBJames
          Posted April 27, 2020 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

          I’m watching a guy who looks suspiciously like our host looking up at the building. Studying things. Watching a pair of ducks.

          I feel like some kind of voyeur.

          Reply
  2. Nicholas K.
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    I’m really getting sick of all the celebrities “treating” us to a “performance” shot on their smartphone of some crappy rendition of one of their songs. They are just crappy videos that you wouldn’t watch unless you were in a full body cast.

    It seems the local news these days is a new, crummier version of “Americas Funniest Videos.” Certainly there MUST be some real new they can report on?

    Reply
    • Saul Sorrell-Till
      Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:54 pm | Permalink

      Maybe they could all sign up for a cover of John Cage’s 4’33.

      Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

    I especially like the second one!

    Reply
  4. Andree
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

    Loved the 2nd one: “get back to work you %^&*” made me actually laugh.

    I want one of those game cams.

    Reply
  5. Saul Sorrell-Till
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:53 pm | Permalink

    The moment in that Trump video where the old couple laugh at his “maybe my 2nd Amendment supporters can do something about Hillary” comment is depressing. It’s almost worse than no reaction. At least if you don’t react you can pretend you didn’t understand what he meant.

    It still staggers me how quickly that comment vanished from the news cycle. It was news for about a day, if that.

    I was mildly suprised when ‘president ponders injecting bleach to cure virus’ became big news. It feels like a game of existential roulette as to which insane comment becomes big enough news for it to really hurt him.

    He’s like a blind, pissed hurdler – just crashing through all these hurdles, one after the other, not even trying to clear them…and you look to the umpire(does hurdling have umpires?) to step in and dock him points…but they’re blind and pissed too, and they only wake up at random intervals.

    Reply
  6. Diana MacPherson
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

    Ha ha sarcastic Aussie comedy – the best!

    Reply
  7. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:17 pm | Permalink

    Ooo, ooo, I saw two male mallards!!

    Great post, all three.

    Reply
  8. rickflick
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    I think I see Jerry feeding a male and female.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:36 pm | Permalink

      I waved, but I guess he didn’t see me.

      Reply
      • GreenPoisonFrog
        Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

        Yeah, I saw that too and assumed that was him. I’ll wave to you!

        Reply
        • rickflick
          Posted April 27, 2020 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

          Thanks. I’m waving back. 😎

          Reply
          • Diana MacPherson
            Posted April 27, 2020 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

            Ha ha. I’ve spent a lot of time watching Jerry watch his ducks today.

            Reply
          • Smokedpaprika
            Posted April 27, 2020 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

            Yes, it’s PCC(E)!!

            Reply
  9. Smokedpaprika
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 3:58 pm | Permalink

    Incroyable! The unstable dunce has tweeted what’s in his heart. He cares squat about people’s health and well-being.

    http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-27/trump-questions-whether-u-s-should-aid-democratic-states

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: