Two pandemic videos

We have two new and humorous videos dealing with politics (i.e., Trump) and the bracing messages delivered to the rest of us by celebrities.
Here’s the new “We stand with Trump” video, showing some pretty good double-takes as the “President” blathers on in his moronic and narcissistic way. It also includes Deborah Birx’s reaction when Trump mentioned injecting disinfectant or sticking UV lights up people’s nether parts.
This sarcastic thank-you to celebrities who are quarantined in their mansions will appeal mainly to Brits and those in the Commonwealth, as the “celebrities” are largely unknown to Americans. But the point is clear. Why should we be heartened by the privileged and rich telling us that “we’re all in this together”?
UPDATE: A perfect example, just put up on HuffPost (of course). Click on screenshot if you must:
Excerpt:
Meryl Streep got back to her theatrical roots ― virtually, anyway ― alongside pals Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald to perform “The Ladies Who Lunch” as it has never been performed before.
The trio gathered via Zoom on Sunday night to croon the classic ballad, which was introduced in the 1970 Broadway musical “Company.” The number was part of “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,” a livestreamed tribute to composer Stephen Sondheim.
To many viewers, however, it also perfectly captured life in self-isolation. Not only did Baranski, McDonald and Streep sip wine and cocktails with humorous abandon, they did so in their bathrobes and in the comfort of their own homes ― on a Sunday night, no less.
Streep, meanwhile, delivered the performance’s most iconic moment when she prepared to refill her martini glass with scotch, but opted instead to chug straight from the bottle.
For many fans, it was “the ultimate mood.”
Note the use of the odious word “mood”, which I’ve ranted about before. In the new, with-it sense, it means (ugh) “relatable”. Do you relate to chugging cocktails on Zoom with your friends? I don’t.
Who cares about the Tangerine Wanker. Botany Pond Cam is live!!
It’s not officially live, as there is a website with other stuff, including the story of Honey the Duck, so this site may disappear. At any rate, I wasn’t supposed to announce it until Media Relations announced it.
I’m really getting sick of all the celebrities “treating” us to a “performance” shot on their smartphone of some crappy rendition of one of their songs. They are just crappy videos that you wouldn’t watch unless you were in a full body cast.
It seems the local news these days is a new, crummier version of “Americas Funniest Videos.” Certainly there MUST be some real new they can report on?
Maybe they could all sign up for a cover of John Cage’s 4’33.
I especially like the second one!
Loved the 2nd one: “get back to work you %^&*” made me actually laugh.
I want one of those game cams.
The moment in that Trump video where the old couple laugh at his “maybe my 2nd Amendment supporters can do something about Hillary” comment is depressing. It’s almost worse than no reaction. At least if you don’t react you can pretend you didn’t understand what he meant.
It still staggers me how quickly that comment vanished from the news cycle. It was news for about a day, if that.
I was mildly suprised when ‘president ponders injecting bleach to cure virus’ became big news. It feels like a game of existential roulette as to which insane comment becomes big enough news for it to really hurt him.
He’s like a blind, pissed hurdler – just crashing through all these hurdles, one after the other, not even trying to clear them…and you look to the umpire(does hurdling have umpires?) to step in and dock him points…but they’re blind and pissed too, and they only wake up at random intervals.
Ha ha sarcastic Aussie comedy – the best!
Great post, all three.
Incroyable! The unstable dunce has tweeted what’s in his heart. He cares squat about people’s health and well-being.
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-27/trump-questions-whether-u-s-should-aid-democratic-states