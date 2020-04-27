These photos are from Cape Hillsborough, a small national park in north Queensland about 30km north of the city of Mackay. It has hills covered with rainforest that extends down to the beach. I visited there in May last year, back in the old days when travelling around the country was allowed. There is a small caravan park behind the beach, and one of the highlights for tourists staying there is the feeding of the wallabies on the beach at dawn. The wallabies are Agile Wallabies (Macropus agilis), which are common across northern Australia. Wallabies often feed on beaches, foraging for seed pods of mangroves washed up along the tide line.

Spectators are organised behind lines of plastic cones to stop them getting too close to the wallabies. A semi-tame young Eastern grey Kangaroo (Macropus giganteus) lined up with the people until the food is laid out. It was a hand-raised orphan that hangs around caravan park.