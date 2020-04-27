Photos of readers

Today we have a genuine coronavirus helper among our readers: Matthew Jenkins. His caption is below, followed by his photo, and the title of his submission is “Going In”.  Musgrove Park Hospital is in Taunton, Somerset, England.

I am a theatre nurse – my job is to assist the surgeon during operations and prepare equipment and the operating theatre for cases.  However, elective operations have been cancelled and theatre staff moved to help in other areas such as ICU and HDU.

The photograph shows Udaya and I about to head into a patient care area at ten thirty pm on our first shift in ICU, to help turn a seriously-ill patient on her side, a procedure complicated by all the cables and tubes attached.  Actually turning a patient over, termed ‘proning’, has about thirty-six different elements to remember. You don’t, for example, want to forget to unclamp a naso-gastric tube at the end. By the time the shift finished at seven am, we were pretty tired, and with a lot of respect for the ICU nurses.

ICU is in the oldest part of Musgrove Park Hospital.  New staff are always proudly told that the corridors are slightly wider than a jeep – the hospital was originally built by the US Air Force.  There are pictures on the walls showing freezing young men in uniform trudging through snow between Nissen huts, pretty nurses from Maine receiving mail from home, and recovering men playing basketball under the watchful eye of a waistcoated doctor.

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 27, 2020 at 2:30 pm and filed under pandemic, Photos of readers. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. Andrea Kenner
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

    Thank you for your service!

    Reply
  2. Jenny Haniver
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    Hats (but not masks) off to you for the work you are doing! All of you on the front lines are true heroes.

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:47 pm | Permalink

    Such an important job in normal circumstances. Well done – I am hoping especially for the best outcomes in medicine. Best wishes.

    Reply
  4. Janet
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:50 pm | Permalink

    The knowledge and skill and patience and compassion required in ICU is astounding. You are a hero, Matt.

    Reply
  5. John O'Neall
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    Bravo, Matt. We need people like you. Thanks.

    Reply
  6. darwinwins
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    Good work!

    Reply
  7. GBJames
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    Big thumb’s up!

    Reply
  8. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    Thanks for sharing that.

    Reply
  9. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 3:26 pm | Permalink

    You da man, Matt. Godspeed.

    Reply
  10. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 3:26 pm | Permalink

    What a job, a very tough job. I do have a question after reading about your hospital. Says it was first opened in Sept. 1942 and was built by the U.S Army. You mentioned Air Force but I assume army is correct as there was no actual Air Force back then?

    Reply
  11. Mark R.
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

    Thanks for your dedication and courage. Bravo👏👏👏

    Reply
  12. Smokedpaprika
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 4:04 pm | Permalink

    Many thanks, Matthew and colleagues. Do stay safe, so we can all see each other on the other side of this viral miasma.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: