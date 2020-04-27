A speculation (Kim Jong-un) and a kvetch (pandemic announcements)

As I noted the other day, I think the chances are better than even that Kim Jong-un is seriously ill. And although South Korean intelligence denies that there’s anything wrong with the Dear Leader, how do they explain his absence from not one but two South Korean holidays in a row? And he’s not been seen in public since April 11. True, he was absent for 6 weeks in 2014 but then reappeared, claiming ankle surgery.
Now he could also be quarantining himself in view of the pandemic, and although North Korea claims no cases of Covid-19, that’s doubtful given the traffic from China. A quarantine would explain the presence of his personal train remaining at his compound outside of Pyongyang.
I have no more information than anyone else—and much less than intelligence services, of course—but I have a feeling that the Dictator of Size is indeed seriously ill, and may well be dead. If that’s the case, we’ll have either his sister as leader or a military coup, which could be dire.
At any rate, here’s a fascinating eight-minute video about how foreign countries track the whereabout of the DPRK’s leaders:
***************
And here’s my kvetch, which is also based on a speculation. And that is that those governors and other officials in charge of the pandemic have already decided how long at a minimum the still-quarantined states will be locked down, and they’ve now decided that it will be well into the fall—perhaps the end of the year. Yesterday Deborah Birx, coordinator of the government’s pandemic task force, announced that social distancing will continue through the end of this summer.
My theory, which is not only mine but also a bit of a conspiracy theory, is that those in charge have realized that Americans cannot deal psychologically with the notion of more than six months of further shutdown as well as the concomitant closure of schools and businesses, and so they give us the bad news in dribs and drabs. I’ve analogized this to the situation when a plane has mechanical failure, and they sequentially inform the waiting passengers that it will be fixed “shortly”. Then the delays pile up, one after another. I often suspect the desk people know that they’re misleading us, and for the same reason I suspect the pandemic people are misleading us. (In the case of airlines, I know this is sometimes true because I’ve gotten responses by tweeting to the airlines that are far more accurate—and show far more delays—than the desk personnel let on.)
Now of course there’s considerable uncertainty about when the conditions for lifting restrictions will obtain, but, realistically, nobody thinks the virus’s depredations will stop by June 1 (our latest lockdown extension from the Illinois governor). Experts I know think that the summer is pretty much of a writeoff. But many Americans—I among them—would get really depressed to think that we must live this way until Christmas. Ergo the parade of sequential bad-news announcements.
And I hope I’m wrong about my dissimulation theory, though I don’t care much about the fate of Kim Jong-un.
Kim Jong-undead?
Thoughts and condolences to Pharyngula if Kim Jong-un passes away.
/s
Welcome Kim Yo. The South Koreans seem to think Kim Ju is perfectly fine but who knows. I don’t think America really knows what kind of a recession/depression they are in. Trump is not going to give a straight story anyway. GM is no longer making cars. There are still many manufacturing places that will shut down. The retail industry was already in trouble before the pandemic. Congress still must put out billions more to repay the states for their losses. Boeing was already in trouble as well and the airlines are expecting bailout money. Education is in a spin and those who graduate from anything are going to do what?
Jerry, may I ask what you have been hearing through the UC grapevine about whether or not your campus will open for business for Fall Semester? My college sophomore daughter has resigned herself to spending the autumn here at home taking her courses online, so we’ve been remodeling a spare bedroom into her “Zoom Room” while awaiting an official announcement.
All I know, and this is, I believe, public information, is that the administration is pondering what will happen in the fall. There has been no word one way or the other, and I haven’t heard any rumors.
I haven’t heard yet of any university or college that has announced its plans for Fall semester, although some may have. I work at a university in North Carolina, and the system here is trying to figure out what to do but it’s an enormous challenge since no one knows what the situation will hold in August or September. Any decision holds a strong possibility of appearing to be the wrong one come Fall.
I’m skeptical of the conspiratorial nature of uncertainty pertaining to the pandemic. It seems more parsimonious to reference simple ignorance on the part of everyone as to the nature of the disease. There’s too much variation among our state leadership (governors) to allow an actual conspiracy to work.
North Korean holidays?
When the question of projection comes up, I go to ihme – last I checked, the U.S. death rate is projected to be 10 per day on the 10th of June.
https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america
The proposed theory sounds plausible to me – the airline delay model.
It’s like Tony Soprano explaining to his sister Janice what they did with Richie Aprile’s body:
Professor, I think it more likely that the airline counter staff is just as ignorant as the general public – why would they be told more? Why would management be more forthcoming? Honesty would lead to passengers running off to their competitors to get on another flight and corporate bosses take days-weeks-months to inform their employees of situations that directly affect them.
As for the governors, they are trying to handle a national emergency with only the powers they have in their separate states, without the assistance they are entitled to expect from the Feds and without claiming more power than they are granted by their constitutions. Cut them some slack here.
As I mentioned above, I have tweeted to airlines about delays, and they have given me more honest and more accurate information than the people at the gate (i.e., there was a mechanical breakdown, plane scheduled to leave at time X). The people at the gate should certainly have KNOWN that information. So you’re wrong about that.
As for telling me that I need to “cut people some slack,” I said I was only speculating, and I don’t take well to people telling me how to react. Knock that stuff off, please. Have you read the commenting Roolz?
Please watch http://thebattleoftours.blogspot.com/2020/04/er-doctors-speak-out-with-some-real-data.html?m=1
Suspect they’re getting the Town Car buffed-out and tuned up in Pyongyang.
Possibly partly related to why O6 didn’t make any weekend appearances too?
There was an interesting piece in the New York Post discussing the announcement that New York would remained locked down until May 15. The author asked why? What are the criteria being used to make this determination? I think that is a fair question, and predict that, if re-opening dates continue to slide without explanation, then there will come a point where people say screw it. Rather than risk being blamed, I suspect politicians will try to keep things shut.
I’m pretty sure I saw Governor Cuomo talking about the number of deaths leveling off, but I don’t remember his exact words.
There were reports yesterday the Kim Jong-un’s special train had been spotted at a North Korean resort: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/26/kim-jong-uns-train-possibly-spotted-at-north-korean-resort
I ‘m a south korean and people here are also confused about his conditions. Interesting that korean democratic and conservative media have different tone about Kim’s health. The latter relatively
emphasizes the possibility of his death or dire conditions( as if they want him dead) whereas it is the former that is largely rejecting it (korean democrats are relatively more favorable to NK). Personally i think, at least for now , it is rather good to have him alive for the sake of peace, if not permanent, in korean penninsula. Of course he is a dictator and a threat to SK and US but the next one after Kim would no less be autocratic plus if there is internal chaos like coup, it could end up real ugly. But who knows? History always surprises people and NK will not be the exception. So let’s see what happens.
Some epidemiologists fear a second wave of infections that may hit in the fall, potentially being worse than what we are experiencing now. In other words, infections may decrease over the summer, resulting in more of the economy being opened and the relaxing of social distance rules, but then shoot up again. This would be psychologically devastating if people once more have to hunker down with little social interaction and the economy again shut down. If this happens, the country may never recover. Even if a vaccine becomes available at the end of next year, which is by no means guaranteed, it may be too late.
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/cdc-warns-second-wave-coronavirus
Never?
Think of the Black Death of the 14th Century. Think of Europe/Japan after WWII.