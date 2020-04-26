Star “outburst”

I originally gave this timelapse series the title “star explosion,” but in fact it’s not clear what the deuce is going on here. What is clear is that it’s something spectacular. The YouTube notes describe what we’re seeing and how the montage was made:

The unusual variable star V838 Monocerotis (V838 Mon) continues to puzzle astronomers. This previously inconspicuous star underwent an outburst early in 2002, during which it temporarily increased in brightness to become 600,000 times more luminous than our Sun. Light from this sudden eruption is illuminating the interstellar dust surrounding the star, producing the most spectacular “light echo” in the history of astronomy. As light from the eruption propagates outward into the dust, it is scattered by the dust and travels to the Earth. The scattered light has travelled an extra distance in comparison to light that reaches Earth directly from the stellar outburst. Such a light echo is the optical analogue of the sound echo produced when an Alpine yodel is reflected from the surrounding mountainsides. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the V838 Mon light echo since 2002. Each new observation of the light echo reveals a new and unique “thin-section” through the interstellar dust around the star. This video morphs images of the light echo from the Hubble taken at multiple times between 2002 and 2006. The numerous whorls and eddies in the interstellar dust are particularly noticeable. Possibly they have been produced by the effects of magnetic fields in the space between the stars.

Anyway, the “event”, covering four years compressed into 49 seconds, is something to see:

But what is it? Gizmodo gives several possibilities, which also appear in Wikipedia, but Gizmodo leaves out #6: a “common envelope event.”

An atypical nova outbursts (this is very unlikely.)

A thermal pulse of a dying star (the new pulse illuminates the layers of star material previously ejected its previous outbursts.)

A thermonuclear event within a massive supergiant (in which the helium in one of the layers of the massive star ignites and starts a fusion process.)

A mergeburst (the burst caused by the merge of two main sequence stars.)

A planetary capture event (in which the star has swallowed one of its giant gas planets.)

If the last possibility is true, this star got the worst case of gas in the Universe, belching big time. Actually, I have no idea what’s going on here, and even speculating is way about my pay grade. Readers with some astronomical/cosmological knowledge may wish to speculate.