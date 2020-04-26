Spot the copperhead snake!

Here’s a tweet that Matthew found; the tweeter, Brutum Fulmen, asks you to spot the copperhead snake (Agkistrodon contortrix). This is one of America’s venomous snake.

I’ll put the picture from @BrutumF’s tweet below the original tweet.

Can you spot it? I rate this one “pretty hard”. Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

  1. kpspong
    Slightly above dead center

  2. darwinwins
    Very snaky, but I got it. Yes, hardish.

  3. EdwardM
    That WAS hard. One of these got me in the leg when I was a boy. Hurt like crazy – like a nasty bee sting.

  4. A C Harper
    Found in around a minute or less with the picture enlarged and looking for the smooth edge of the body. And then took me another ten seconds or so to find it again in the ‘small’ picture.

    I think it helps if you can ‘prime’ your visual search with an idea of a size, or shape, or edge. Although if your expectations are mistaken the search will take rather longer.

    • EdwardM
      I relied on my spidey sense.

  5. EXPLOSION
    Sure to my wife who grew up in North Carolina. she thinks she can see the head to the bottom right but the coloring doesn’t look like a copperhead. She would really like to know the answer: is it going to be posted anytime today?

  6. GBJames
    Poisonously hard, this one.

    • EdwardM
      arrrgh…forgive me…it’s like an itch….”venomously hard”. Mushrooms are poisonous, snakes are venomous.

  7. Kevin Henderson
    I can’t believe I found it. Usually I never find snakes…they find me.

