Here’s a tweet that Matthew found; the tweeter, Brutum Fulmen, asks you to spot the copperhead snake (Agkistrodon contortrix). This is one of America’s venomous snake.
I’ll put the picture from @BrutumF’s tweet below the original tweet.
Can you spot it? I rate this one “pretty hard”. Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.
Slightly above dead center
Very snaky, but I got it. Yes, hardish.
That WAS hard. One of these got me in the leg when I was a boy. Hurt like crazy – like a nasty bee sting.
Found in around a minute or less with the picture enlarged and looking for the smooth edge of the body. And then took me another ten seconds or so to find it again in the ‘small’ picture.
I think it helps if you can ‘prime’ your visual search with an idea of a size, or shape, or edge. Although if your expectations are mistaken the search will take rather longer.
I relied on my spidey sense.
Sure to my wife who grew up in North Carolina. she thinks she can see the head to the bottom right but the coloring doesn’t look like a copperhead. She would really like to know the answer: is it going to be posted anytime today?
Yes, as I said in the post, answer at 11 a.m. on the site.
Poisonously hard, this one.
arrrgh…forgive me…it’s like an itch….”venomously hard”. Mushrooms are poisonous, snakes are venomous.
I can’t believe I found it. Usually I never find snakes…they find me.