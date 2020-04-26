Here’s a tweet that Matthew found; the tweeter, Brutum Fulmen, asks you to spot the copperhead snake (Agkistrodon contortrix). This is one of America’s venomous snake.

I’ll put the picture from @BrutumF’s tweet below the original tweet.

Can you spot the Copperhead Snake? pic.twitter.com/GSJCoBaRKj — Brutum Fulmen 🧢 (@BrutumF) April 25, 2020

Can you spot it? I rate this one “pretty hard”. Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.