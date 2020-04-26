My tank of “photos of readers” is almost empty, so if you want your mug displayed to thousands of people, and your quarantine situation depicted, by all means send photos to me. Today we have four pictures from reader Gregory James, whose words are indented. (Note: I prefer two photos at most, but made an exception since we have some scenery.)
We’ve been escaping lockdown for strolls along the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan from time to time. The past couple of days have been sunny, and here are a few shots I took along the way. I think the lovely blue flowers are, I think, part of genus Hepatica. The white and yellow flower are Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis). But I’m not botanically well-versed and I could be wrong. The tree we’re seen fondling is a Sycamore [Platanus occidentalis], one of several in Kern Park. I don’t know how they survive this far north but they are big and wonderful.
Unmask those readers.
Just protecting you, Randall!
We all look like highway bandits these days, Greg.
I halfway expect everyone I pass on the street to say “your money or your life” (or “plata o plomo” as the gangsters down south put it).
That blue forest floor reminds me of the Hallerbos (wood of Halle) near Brussels. Floor covered with bluebells (Hyacinthoides non-scripta)
https://www.tripadvisor.co.za/Attraction_Review-g1009379-d6542125-Reviews-Hallerbos_The_Blue_Forest-Halle_Flemish_Brabant_Province.html#photos;aggregationId=101&albumid=101&filter=7&ff=378374687
That bark is very cool, as is the blanket of blue flowers.
It’s nice to go on walks; burn off those beer calories. 😉 I don’t wear a mask walking around here because there’s no one around. At the same time, our governor never made it mandatory; I don’t know why. I always wear one when I go to the grocery store though.
It’s always nice to be able to put a face to a (user)name. Right now, I suspect Gregory is more likely to be recognized in the supermarket with the mask.
Nothing like the Lake Michigan shore. Where I spent many happy hours. It’s great that you can get out and enjoy nature.
The lake is great but this time of year it keeps things chilly much longer than I’d prefer. I’ll feel differently about it come August. 😉
What a wonderful place to be able to walk.
The photo with the blue flowers looks especially enticing to be in.
Glad to see who GBJames is! I always love your comments…