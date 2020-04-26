Photos of readers

My tank of “photos of readers” is almost empty, so if you want your mug displayed to thousands of people, and your quarantine situation depicted, by all means send photos to me. Today we have four pictures from reader Gregory James, whose words are indented. (Note: I prefer two photos at most, but made an exception since we have some scenery.)

We’ve been escaping lockdown for strolls along the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan from time to time. The past couple of days have been sunny, and here are a few shots I took along the way. I think the lovely blue flowers are, I think, part of genus Hepatica. The white and yellow flower are Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis). But I’m not botanically well-versed and I could be wrong. The tree we’re seen fondling is a Sycamore [Platanus occidentalis], one of several in Kern Park. I don’t know how they survive this far north but they are big and wonderful.

 

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:30 pm and filed under Photos of readers. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted April 26, 2020 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    sub

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 26, 2020 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    Unmask those readers.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted April 26, 2020 at 3:17 pm | Permalink

      Just protecting you, Randall!

      Reply
      • Ken Kukec
        Posted April 26, 2020 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

        We all look like highway bandits these days, Greg.

        I halfway expect everyone I pass on the street to say “your money or your life” (or “plata o plomo” as the gangsters down south put it).

        Reply
  3. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted April 26, 2020 at 3:26 pm | Permalink

    That blue forest floor reminds me of the Hallerbos (wood of Halle) near Brussels. Floor covered with bluebells (Hyacinthoides non-scripta)
    https://www.tripadvisor.co.za/Attraction_Review-g1009379-d6542125-Reviews-Hallerbos_The_Blue_Forest-Halle_Flemish_Brabant_Province.html#photos;aggregationId=101&albumid=101&filter=7&ff=378374687

    Reply
  4. Mark R.
    Posted April 26, 2020 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    That bark is very cool, as is the blanket of blue flowers.

    It’s nice to go on walks; burn off those beer calories. 😉 I don’t wear a mask walking around here because there’s no one around. At the same time, our governor never made it mandatory; I don’t know why. I always wear one when I go to the grocery store though.

    Reply
  5. JezGrove
    Posted April 26, 2020 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    It’s always nice to be able to put a face to a (user)name. Right now, I suspect Gregory is more likely to be recognized in the supermarket with the mask.

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted April 26, 2020 at 4:02 pm | Permalink

    Nothing like the Lake Michigan shore. Where I spent many happy hours. It’s great that you can get out and enjoy nature.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted April 26, 2020 at 4:40 pm | Permalink

      The lake is great but this time of year it keeps things chilly much longer than I’d prefer. I’ll feel differently about it come August. 😉

      Reply
  7. Debra Coplan
    Posted April 26, 2020 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

    What a wonderful place to be able to walk.
    The photo with the blue flowers looks especially enticing to be in.
    Glad to see who GBJames is! I always love your comments…

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: