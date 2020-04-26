My tank of “photos of readers” is almost empty, so if you want your mug displayed to thousands of people, and your quarantine situation depicted, by all means send photos to me. Today we have four pictures from reader Gregory James, whose words are indented. (Note: I prefer two photos at most, but made an exception since we have some scenery.)

We’ve been escaping lockdown for strolls along the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan from time to time. The past couple of days have been sunny, and here are a few shots I took along the way. I think the lovely blue flowers are, I think, part of genus Hepatica. The white and yellow flower are Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis). But I’m not botanically well-versed and I could be wrong. The tree we’re seen fondling is a Sycamore [Platanus occidentalis], one of several in Kern Park. I don’t know how they survive this far north but they are big and wonderful.