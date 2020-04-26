Here’s the copperhead!

Did you spot it? (Original tweet below.).
Did you spot it? (Original tweet below.).
It wasn’t that easy! It is a very cryptic snake.
Here’s the reveal:
Original tweet:
Can you spot the Copperhead Snake? pic.twitter.com/GSJCoBaRKj
— Brutum Fulmen 🧢 (@BrutumF) April 25, 2020
I only see the lower half now.
Double wow: I thought I’d found it, but somehow only saw the caudal half and couldn’t see the head (although my wife was able to trace the whole thing).
And can’t resist, although not sure if I’m pasting this properly by Da Roolz:
<a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvaEJzoaYZkLinkText
Well, that didn’t work. Last try.
LinkText
A great narrative song.
Nope: I saw this on FB and gave up…never would have seen it.
I feel like this is not traced correctly (being very familiar with these snakes). I think the snake’s head is in the middle of the trace and the upper half is just leaves and other debris.
Correct. The upper half is pareidolia.
This one I’d rate as difficult. Even after the ‘reveal’, going back to the original I find it difficult to see. Perfect camouflage.
Still can’t see it. Probably just me.
I still don’t get it. I see a snake only in the lower half of the red tracing. Is this a joke?
In fact, the drawing is incorrect, as only the lower half contains the copperhead, where you can see its head.
Okay, I’ll fix it. Shows how good I am at this!
Thanks.