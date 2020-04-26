A very short story on (the absence of) free will

This story was published in Nature some years ago and called to my attention by reader David. The author is the well known science fiction writer Ted Chiang, and though the story is 15 years old, it’s not only still relevant but, like the best sci-fi, makes you think hard. The story was published two years after Libet’s experiments showing that one could, using brain scans, predict with some accuracy when a subject was going to press a button before the subject became conscious of having made that decision. Since then, a host of other studies have shown that you can predict things that don’t involve physical actions, like deciding whether to add or subtract two numbers, up to ten seconds before the subject records having made a decision.
All the experiments show that brain scans can predict—not perfectly, mind you—what a subject will do before she has become conscious of that decision. And they cast severe doubt on the notion of libertarian free will: that at a given moment we could have decided to take any number of alternative decisions. People hate these results, and try to impugn them, for they don’t like the idea that decisions are determined by the brain before we think we’ve made them. People like Dan Dennett argue that if we fully grasp determinism, society will fall apart because we’ll become apathetic and refuse to get out of bed. This, of course, is not true. I got out of bed this morning and am busy writing this.
But to someone who’s science minded, determinism is the only game in town. Setting aside pure indeterminism—which would obtain if quantum processes affected our decisions—our choices and behaviors are the results of the laws of physics, and at any one time (leaving aside quantum factors) we could have made only one decision. If you doubt that, then you’ve bought into either the numinous, the supernatural, and mind/body dualism. Religious people, of course, are the most ardent believers in libertarian free will, because, at least in the Abrahamic faiths, you have a free choice about embracing God, Jesus, or Allah, and if you don’t you’re doomed.
I’ve harped about the hegemony of naturalism and determinism before, and emphasized its importance in structuring society and the judicial system. I won’t do it again; you can read what I’ve written by entering “free will” in the site’s search box.
I’ve also dismissed compatibilism as a semantic game constructed to ensure that people don’t become nihilisitic or depressed if they realize that they don’t have free will in the classical you-could-have-done-otherwise sense. The story below incorporates both determinism, a device based on the Libet experiment, and the supposed consequences of realizing that your behaviors are in fact determined. It’s a really nice and very short (1.5 page) science “fiction” story. Click on the screenshot.
The premise: people are given a Libet-ian device that predicts with a red light when they’re going to press a button on the device. They can’t outwit it because it’s apparently been programmed with every bit of information in the Universe. The consequences: many people go nuts.
Some excerpts (but just read the story):
By now you’ve probably seen a Predictor; millions of them have been sold by the time you’re reading this. For those who haven’t seen one, it’s a small device, like a remote for opening your car door. Its only features are a button and a big green LED. The light flashes if you press the button. Specifically, the light flashes one second before you press the button.
Most people say that when they first try it, it feels like they’re playing a strange game, one where the goal is to press the button after seeing the flash, and it’s easy to play. But when you try to break the rules, you find that you can’t. If you try to press the button without having seen a flash, the flash immediately appears, and no matter how fast you move, you never push the button until a second has elapsed. If you wait for the flash, intending to keep from pressing the button afterwards, the flash never appears. No matter what you do, the light always precedes the button press. There’s no way to fool a Predictor.
The heart of each Predictor is a circuit with a negative time delay — it sends a signal back in time. The full implications of the technology will become apparent later, when negative delays of greater than a second are achieved, but that’s not what this warning is about. The immediate problem is that Predictors demonstrate that there’s no such thing as free will.
There have always been arguments showing that free will is an illusion, some based on hard physics, others based on pure logic. Most people agree these arguments are irrefutable, but no one ever really accepts the conclusion. The experience of having free will is too powerful for an argument to overrule. What it takes is a demonstration, and that’s what a Predictor provides.
Typically, a person plays with a Predictor compulsively for several days, showing it to friends, trying various schemes to outwit the device. The person may appear to lose interest in it, but no one can forget what it means — over the following weeks, the implications of an immutable future sink in. Some people, realizing that their choices don’t matter, refuse to make any choices at all. Like a legion of Bartleby the Scriveners, they no longer engage in spontaneous action. Eventually, a third of those who play with a Predictor must be hospitalized because they won’t feed themselves. The end state is akinetic mutism, a kind of waking coma. They’ll track motion with their eyes, and change position occasionally, but nothing more. The ability to move remains, but the motivation is gone.
The reason that people go nuts in this scenario, which doesn’t occur with determinists like me, is apparently that they get a repeated, irrefutable, and tangible demonsration that they can’t choose otherwise. I guess this demonstration hits closer to home than simply the mental realization that our choices are determined before we’re conscious of having made them. But why would people buy such a device if the chances are high it would drive them nuts? (They have no choice, of course!)
Setting aside the fact that it would be impossible to build a Predictor, for it has to be in possession of all the information in the Universe, including things that happened up to the last second, it would be a useful way of demonstrating determinism. There are other problems with the description as well, but I’ll let you suss them out.
The end of the story? The narrator sends a warning back to the past about the dangers of the device:
And yet I know that, because free will is an illusion, it’s all predetermined who will descend into akinetic mutism and who won’t. There’s nothing anyone can do about it — you can’t choose the effect the Predictor has on you. Some of you will succumb and some of you won’t, and my sending this warning won’t alter those proportions. So why did I do it?
Because I had no choice.
A nice story!
One of the best short science fiction stories I have ever read. As I read, another part of my mind had doubts and fears. It was wonderful.
Since you are stuck at home, download and watch (or stream)
The show, which recently came out, is an exploration of exactly the posted issues.
DEVS. The show is called DEVS.
I love Ted Chiang, and would give a special recommendation to “The Merchant and the Alchemist’s Gate.” Related themes, but quite different.
The prediction device is physically impossible. Short explanation: In order to gather all the physically relevant information one second early, the device needs to access the space out to one light-second (300,000 km) from your action. But to collect that information into the device takes another second. So now it needs information up to two light-seconds away… The device can never catch up.
Philosopher Jenann Ismael gives a fuller explanation here.
As some of us compatibilists keep pointing out, to evaluate the implications of scientific determinism, you need to be careful about what physics actually says.
Might it not be that complete information about the person’s brain is sufficient to predict what they will do in the next second? And not down to the elementary particle level either – a description of the gross properties of each neuron and its connections, and its present state, might be enough.
I was thinking that since a main part of the discovery of our lack of free will were brain scans that predicted what a subject would do before they were able to be conscious of it. So I don’t see why the device needs all the info from the universe.
Sure, usually that would be true. However – and Ismael talks about this a lot, and I should have mentioned it – a flashing light on a device would also influence many people. It would influence them to do the opposite. So the device would simply defeat its own predictions, given physics plus human nature as we know it.
Not me though. I’d use the device to make a killing on Wall Street. Go to the big boys and tell them I can buy any single stock 0.9 seconds before it makes any steep rise (of a given size). I think you can figure out the rest…
I think it’s probably untrue that such a device needs to access all data within a few light-seconds to be accurate. This a very simple yes/no decision (push the button), and AIUI psychologists and physiologists can already predict such decisions a few seconds in advance just by getting the appropriate real-time scan of the brain.
What *I* would say about the difficulty of such a device is that even with a deterministic organism, the red light is input into the system which will then impact the organism’s decision. So you might get all sorts of recursive loops and such going that makes it impossible to analytically solve for the outcome, the same way it is analytically impossible to solve a three-body problem even if we all agree it’s a deterministic system.
But that is still choosing how to behave, so is not “refusing to make any choices”.
My prediction: people would quickly get bored playing with the Predictor, and it would make no difference to what they do after that.
That’s because people don’t actually need the concept of libertarian, contra-causal free will in order to just get on with life as human beings.
“But that is still choosing how to behave, so is not “refusing to make any choices”.”
No, those are new circumstances so the reactions are different but there still is no choice.
“Choice” does not mean “dualistic, contra-causal choose”, it means “choose” in the same way that a chess-playing computer chooses a move. So yes, there are choices.
Jerry, are you saying that, for example, the people who voted for Trump had no other choice?
Formally, they had a “choice” on the paper or electronic ballot, but no, at the moment they had to mark their ballot, it was already determined for whom they’d vote.
Trump voters determined that their own votes were for Trump, obviously. But do you claim that their votes were predetermined since the Big Bang?
“… because free will is an illusion …”, yes, and yet still real.
I’m half way into Harari’s book ‘Sapiens’ (recommended, although not sure how strongly) and one of his main points is that our species is characterized by the formation and acceptance of common illusions, which allows the conformation of large alliances among people not based on genes. He makes the points that we believe in plenty of non existent entities: corporations, money, countries, gods, … Free-will may very well be included in this list I’d argue.
Couple more things that need to be repeated:
i) Determinism =/= {NOT free will}.
ii) That many people has the concept wrong is not an argument to throw it out, otherwise we would have to dispose of concepts like atoms, species, evolution, etc.
Harari is wrong to believe that all inventions are illusions. “Corporations”, “money” and “countries” are not illusions. Instead, the gods are fallacious inventions, and consequently they are illusions.
One might be that (pace the first sentence of the story’s penultimate paragraph) determinism does not necessarily entail predetermination. That is the type of determinism presupposed by LaPlace’s demon. Several arguments against LaPlace’s demon have been posited.
The story’s last line has a nice O. Henry-style turn to it.
I’ve never understood why these experiments are supposed to have any relevance to the notion of free will. All they show is that sometimes we may make choices unconsciously. So what? Making them consciously doesn’t change the fact that everything is predetermined. It seems evident to me that the notion of free will can totally be discarded by thinking alone—no need at all for any experimental corroboration. It’s just intrinsically incoherent.
“People like Dan Dennett argue that if we fully grasp determinism, society will fall apart because we’ll become apathetic and refuse to get out of bed. This, of course, is not true. I got out of bed this morning and am busy writing this.” I totally agree. Even if you reject the idea of free will, the minute you’re hungry (for example), you’ll rise from your philosophy-induced slumber (assuming such a slumber would take place—exceedingly unlikely!) and go look for something to eat. Not much, if anything, would change from our day-to-day life from a denial of free will. Our moral philosophy may well change, but most probably only for the good: we may still need to lock up criminals for safety and deterrence, buy hopefully any inclination towards cruelty, and any notions of revenge or that making someone suffer is their just deserts, would tend to diminish, since we’d recognize that they are illogical, and in fact immoral.
And to adduce that quantum-mechanics randomness may open a window for free will is nonsense, as then our will would just act randomly—it would still not be “free” (https://medium.com/@cdelosada/free-will-af8e582688b8?source=friends_link&sk=8f97e41da38664188f1a2549e5e271eb).
I think what the Libet experiments show is even more mundane: thinking is a computational process that takes time to occur. Even though we experience decision making as an instantaneous conscious event, that’s only an illusion. That we have such an illusion is also not surprising. Much of our body’s processing is not accessible to our conscious mind.
Paul,
Exactly. I read the story and it doesn’t seem to offer anything beyond a Libet-experiment type challenge. It’s full of question-begging assumptions of the type that have been hashed out before.
A nice story. But I don’t think that people would become apathetic if they fully come to grasp our lack of free will. Its as if we discover we are really in a simulation, controlled by super-intelligent beings. Or if we discover that one day, no matter what you do, you will die and that will be that as there is no afterlife of any kind.
In all cases we are programmed to carry on our lives anyway. Soon enough we would check whats’ on PBS or NPR or open that book at its bookmark and have a good read.
We have no choice b/c our actions and feelings come from our brains and our brains are programmed to think and do things as if we had free will, or were not part of a computer simulation, or was immortal.
Confirmation bias through memory can explain lots about free will.
Without trying to argue for or against determinism, I think it is quite tautological that the observation that a decision was made comes after the decision.. That does not argue against free will.. The conscious is what the brain observes.. the brain observes itself but can only see so much.. what it doesn’t see is the subconscious.. So the brain at some point makes a decision, whether freely or determined, and afterwards observes that it made a decision.. the observation is the conscious part, but that does not make the subconscious decision unfree..
To add to my comment, the brain makes a little shortcut in that it doesn’t say ‘oh I observe that I made a decision’.. no, it says ‘I decide such and so’ because that’s what it did after all.. it’s just that you only become conscious of your decision at the moment of observation, which obviously is after the decision was actually made..
Yup!
IF you fully accept the soundness of the experiments, the most you get is that we would have learned something more about the relationship of the conscious to the unconscious. It could dispel the idea that the conscious thoughts “come first” as it feels. But it’s easy to become sloppy in making inferences. So if someone infers that, because our decisions happen in a pre-conscious manner and then enter consciousness, that “therefor I am not REALLY in control of my decisions” then that would only make sense if you reject your brain’s reasoning as “being me.” A dualistic idea where your consciousness is “you” but the activities by which your brain actually reasons is “not you.” And that’s a very weird leap to make.
As Dennett always says of this strange reductionist tendency, by making yourself smaller and smaller e.g. where you become only “what is conscious at any exact moment” you can externalize almost everything – including yourself from 3 seconds ago!.
But…why? It doesn’t solve any problems or do much work.
It makes more sense to look at “me” being a system of conscious and unconcious, and we can fruitfully still understand “the actions I can take, the things I can and can’t control, the options I have” etc. Just as we do everyday.
What if I use a Quantum Random Generator to decide if I push or not the button?
Wasn’t it predetermined that you’d use the QRG? 😉
While I’m deciding if I’m going to click to read the story or not… 😉
Readers of this website might be interested in reading Chiang’s short stories. He’s the very opposite of prolific, and every story is worked out completely and satisfyingly. Some are conveniently collected in Stories of Your Life and Others. Ones that may be of particular interest are:
Tower of Babylon, a retelling that, shall we say, retells it.
Hell is the Absence of God, in which not only are heaven and hell real, but they are visible to all people as they go about their daily lives.
Story of Your Life, which won “best novella of the 20th century” in one poll. Although in my opinion it would have some very stiff competition, it was certainly not an unreasonable choice.
Not in the collection, but worth checking out (it’s been anthologized several times) is the story Exhalation, which is probably the best SF short story I’ve read on the actual practice of science.