Yesterday I decided I was going to write about the psychological toll of the lockdown, at least on me, and then Andrew Sullivan beat me to the punch in his Friday New York Magazine column (h/t Simon; click on the screenshot to read it). It’s his usual tripartite Friday production, this week discussing his increasing mental degeneration during quarantine, his view that Stacey Abrams isn’t ready to be Joe Biden’s vice-presidential candidate, and how not just Trump but the whole government epidemiology apparatus failed us when the pandemic struck. I’ll deal only with the first bit, but first I’ll get a bit personal.

Sullivan’s title tells it all. Note that although he says “We”, the piece is largely about “I”: Sullivan’s malaise, his disturbed sleep, his uncertainty about how long we’ll be shut in, and of course the cause of that uncertainty, which makes many (including me) think that we’re going to be isolated for a lot longer than we thought.

As the weeks pass—and we’ve just heard in Illinois that our government has extended the quarantine restrictions until May 31 (but you can now play golf!)—it’s sinking in that we may be isolated for a lot longer than anyone thought—certainly a lot longer than the Chief Moron tells us in his daily LieFest briefings. The virus will be with us for a long time, a vaccine isn’t coming any time soon, and palliatives are just that—palliatives (like Tamiflu). I strongly suspect that schools and universities won’t be opened up “live” this fall, a time that was always a landmark in the years of my life.

Like Sullivan, I am “privileged” in this pandemic compared to those who have lost jobs, have mortgages to meet, or can’t pay their employees. And I admire those who seem to weather the pandemic with equanimity. I admire even more those who risk their lives to help those who have viral disease. But as the days pass, I notice myself losing concentration, being unable to sleep, and, worst of all, having nothing to look forward to, something that’s always kept me going. Life without hope is not a life worth living.

In other words, I worry how I’ll weather this storm in a psychological sense. If the restrictions are largely gone by the end of summer, that’s great, but I doubt that will happen. Sometimes I feel that these repeated lockdowns and their extensions make us like passengers waiting for a delayed plane to take off, with the announcements repeatedly coming that the plane is delayed longer and longer. In such cases I always suspect that the airline people know that the delay will be much longer than they let on, but they want to give passengers the bad news in smaller doses. In the darkest and most restive hours of night, around 2 a.m., I find myself asking, “Is it really better to live like this than not to live at all?”

Again, I know that others have it far worse, but people saying “Others are a lot worse off than you” has never been much of a comfort to me. After all, we’re living our own lives, not the lives of others. And I’m not writing this to ask for pity—far from it. I’m writing this to chronicle my own degeneration, which I suspect is far more widespread than people let on. Some of my friends have told me that they’re starting to fall apart. We’re social primates, evolved to live amongst others and interact with them constantly; eliminating contact with people dissolves the social bonds that make us human. (On many days I don’t speak to another human being except on the phone or Skype.) The most disheartening thing I hear is the cheery admonition on television, “We’re all in this together.” Yes, we’re all screwed. That wouldn’t work so well if we envision ourselves all together in a big pot of water with a fire kindled underneath.

I will of course adhere to the restrictions imposed upon us by state and local governments, and will not call for premature re-openings of society. Others wiser than I will make that decision. But we have no idea when that will come. That there is a psychological toll of this is undeniable, and no amount of knitting or movie-watching will efface it.

So I’m writing this to see if others are experiencing this kind of anxiety born of uncertainty, and have noticed an effect on their personality or behavior.

Andrew Sullivan has. And here I’ll stop my own screed and give an excerpt from his piece, which mirrors in many ways—including our status as social primates—what I’d decided to write. The one difference between what Sullivan thinks and what I think is that he seems more ready than I for society to reopen, even if it costs lives.

Andrew:

So we have created a scenario which has mercifully slowed the virus’s spread, but, as we are now discovering, at the cost of a potentially greater depression than in the 1930s, with no assurance of any progress yet visible. If we keep this up for six months, we could well keep the deaths relatively low and stable, but the economy would all but disintegrate. Just because Trump has argued that the cure could be worse than the disease doesn’t mean it isn’t potentially true. The previously unimaginable levels of unemployment and the massive debt-fueled outlays to lessen the blow simply cannot continue indefinitely. We have already, in just two months, wiped out all the job gains since the Great Recession. In six months? The wreckage boggles the mind. All of this is why, one some days, I can barely get out of bed. It is why protests against our total shutdown, while puny now, will doubtless grow. The psychological damage — not counting the physical toll — caused by this deeply unnatural way of life is going to intensify. We remain human beings, a quintessentially social mammal, and we orient ourselves in time, looking forward to the future. When that future has been suspended, humans come undone. Damon Linker put it beautifully this week: “A life without forward momentum is to a considerable extent a life without purpose — or at least the kind of purpose that lifts our spirits and enlivens our steps as we traverse time. Without the momentum and purpose, we flounder. A present without a future is a life that feels less worth living, because it’s a life haunted by a shadow of futility.” Or, in the words of the brilliant Freddie deBoer: “The human cost of the disease and those it will kill is enormous. The cost of our prevention efforts are high as well. You’re losing something. You’re losing so much. So you should mourn. We’ve lost the world. Mourn for it.” We have done what we had to do, and I am not criticizing the shutdown strategy so far. I’m simply saying that it cannot last. We keep postponing herd immunity, if such a thing is even possible with this virus. A massive testing, tracing, and quarantining regime seems beyond the capacity of our federal government in the foreseeable future. And we are a country without a functioning president — ours thinks we should inject bleach to kill COVID-19, and is also doing what he can to divide the nation to keep his fast-diminishing candidacy from imploding. And we know this much after three and a half years: The worse this gets, the worse he will get. Already he is lambasting shutdown orders as well as Georgia’s attempt to end the shutdown. He is an incoherent, malevolent mess of a human being. I used to be disgusted by him. I am now incandescent with rage at him and the cult that enables his abuse of all of us. And so we wait. Absent a pharmaceutical miracle, we are headed, if we keep this up, toward both a collapse in the economy and an inevitable second wave that will further cull the population. Yes, I’m a catastrophist by nature. I hope and pray something intervenes to save us from this uniquely grim future. But I learned something from the AIDS years: Sometimes it is a catastrophe. And sometimes the only way past something is through it.

He’s not a happy camper. And I seem to be in his camp—except that Camp Coyne has ducks.