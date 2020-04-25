Yesterday I decided I was going to write about the psychological toll of the lockdown, at least on me, and then Andrew Sullivan beat me to the punch in his Friday New York Magazine column (h/t Simon; click on the screenshot to read it). It’s his usual tripartite Friday production, this week discussing his increasing mental degeneration during quarantine, his view that Stacey Abrams isn’t ready to be Joe Biden’s vice-presidential candidate, and how not just Trump but the whole government epidemiology apparatus failed us when the pandemic struck. I’ll deal only with the first bit, but first I’ll get a bit personal.
Sullivan’s title tells it all. Note that although he says “We”, the piece is largely about “I”: Sullivan’s malaise, his disturbed sleep, his uncertainty about how long we’ll be shut in, and of course the cause of that uncertainty, which makes many (including me) think that we’re going to be isolated for a lot longer than we thought.
As the weeks pass—and we’ve just heard in Illinois that our government has extended the quarantine restrictions until May 31 (but you can now play golf!)—it’s sinking in that we may be isolated for a lot longer than anyone thought—certainly a lot longer than the Chief Moron tells us in his daily
LieFest briefings. The virus will be with us for a long time, a vaccine isn’t coming any time soon, and palliatives are just that—palliatives (like Tamiflu). I strongly suspect that schools and universities won’t be opened up “live” this fall, a time that was always a landmark in the years of my life.
Like Sullivan, I am “privileged” in this pandemic compared to those who have lost jobs, have mortgages to meet, or can’t pay their employees. And I admire those who seem to weather the pandemic with equanimity. I admire even more those who risk their lives to help those who have viral disease. But as the days pass, I notice myself losing concentration, being unable to sleep, and, worst of all, having nothing to look forward to, something that’s always kept me going. Life without hope is not a life worth living.
In other words, I worry how I’ll weather this storm in a psychological sense. If the restrictions are largely gone by the end of summer, that’s great, but I doubt that will happen. Sometimes I feel that these repeated lockdowns and their extensions make us like passengers waiting for a delayed plane to take off, with the announcements repeatedly coming that the plane is delayed longer and longer. In such cases I always suspect that the airline people know that the delay will be much longer than they let on, but they want to give passengers the bad news in smaller doses. In the darkest and most restive hours of night, around 2 a.m., I find myself asking, “Is it really better to live like this than not to live at all?”
Again, I know that others have it far worse, but people saying “Others are a lot worse off than you” has never been much of a comfort to me. After all, we’re living our own lives, not the lives of others. And I’m not writing this to ask for pity—far from it. I’m writing this to chronicle my own degeneration, which I suspect is far more widespread than people let on. Some of my friends have told me that they’re starting to fall apart. We’re social primates, evolved to live amongst others and interact with them constantly; eliminating contact with people dissolves the social bonds that make us human. (On many days I don’t speak to another human being except on the phone or Skype.) The most disheartening thing I hear is the cheery admonition on television, “We’re all in this together.” Yes, we’re all screwed. That wouldn’t work so well if we envision ourselves all together in a big pot of water with a fire kindled underneath.
I will of course adhere to the restrictions imposed upon us by state and local governments, and will not call for premature re-openings of society. Others wiser than I will make that decision. But we have no idea when that will come. That there is a psychological toll of this is undeniable, and no amount of knitting or movie-watching will efface it.
So I’m writing this to see if others are experiencing this kind of anxiety born of uncertainty, and have noticed an effect on their personality or behavior.
Andrew Sullivan has. And here I’ll stop my own screed and give an excerpt from his piece, which mirrors in many ways—including our status as social primates—what I’d decided to write. The one difference between what Sullivan thinks and what I think is that he seems more ready than I for society to reopen, even if it costs lives.
Andrew:
So we have created a scenario which has mercifully slowed the virus’s spread, but, as we are now discovering, at the cost of a potentially greater depression than in the 1930s, with no assurance of any progress yet visible. If we keep this up for six months, we could well keep the deaths relatively low and stable, but the economy would all but disintegrate. Just because Trump has argued that the cure could be worse than the disease doesn’t mean it isn’t potentially true. The previously unimaginable levels of unemployment and the massive debt-fueled outlays to lessen the blow simply cannot continue indefinitely. We have already, in just two months, wiped out all the job gains since the Great Recession. In six months? The wreckage boggles the mind.
All of this is why, one some days, I can barely get out of bed. It is why protests against our total shutdown, while puny now, will doubtless grow. The psychological damage — not counting the physical toll — caused by this deeply unnatural way of life is going to intensify. We remain human beings, a quintessentially social mammal, and we orient ourselves in time, looking forward to the future. When that future has been suspended, humans come undone. Damon Linker put it beautifully this week: “A life without forward momentum is to a considerable extent a life without purpose — or at least the kind of purpose that lifts our spirits and enlivens our steps as we traverse time. Without the momentum and purpose, we flounder. A present without a future is a life that feels less worth living, because it’s a life haunted by a shadow of futility.” Or, in the words of the brilliant Freddie deBoer: “The human cost of the disease and those it will kill is enormous. The cost of our prevention efforts are high as well. You’re losing something. You’re losing so much. So you should mourn. We’ve lost the world. Mourn for it.”
We have done what we had to do, and I am not criticizing the shutdown strategy so far. I’m simply saying that it cannot last. We keep postponing herd immunity, if such a thing is even possible with this virus. A massive testing, tracing, and quarantining regime seems beyond the capacity of our federal government in the foreseeable future. And we are a country without a functioning president — ours thinks we should inject bleach to kill COVID-19, and is also doing what he can to divide the nation to keep his fast-diminishing candidacy from imploding. And we know this much after three and a half years: The worse this gets, the worse he will get. Already he is lambasting shutdown orders as well as Georgia’s attempt to end the shutdown. He is an incoherent, malevolent mess of a human being. I used to be disgusted by him. I am now incandescent with rage at him and the cult that enables his abuse of all of us.
And so we wait. Absent a pharmaceutical miracle, we are headed, if we keep this up, toward both a collapse in the economy and an inevitable second wave that will further cull the population. Yes, I’m a catastrophist by nature. I hope and pray something intervenes to save us from this uniquely grim future. But I learned something from the AIDS years: Sometimes it is a catastrophe. And sometimes the only way past something is through it.
He’s not a happy camper. And I seem to be in his camp—except that Camp Coyne has ducks.
I did not take well this week to Sullivan’s apocalyptic tone, which included the misleading Oh my God it’s mutating line. We’re in the middle of an infectious disease pandemic, to which we need to remain attentive. We do not, in order to do so, need to remain anxious.
I’m sure Sullivan would be glad to hear you tell him that he doesn’t need to be anxious.
You can be attentive and anxious at the same time, you know. Maybe that’s his character.
Fine, but encouraging anxiety in others is not necessarily making a positive contribution.
I’m sorry, but conveying one’s feelings in an honest way has no downside that I can think of. To me it made an honest contribution. If speaking the truth, or one’s honest opinion, makes others anxious, then that’s too damn bad. There are tons of movies, literature, and other artworks that make other people anxious. That’s life.
I guess you want Sullivan to either shut up about his feelings, or lie and be all cheerful and stuff. He expressed his feelings and did not dissimulate.
What do you mean you have nothing to look forward to? Does Honey know you feel this way?
Thank you for sharing, PCC(E). I’m feeling it too. I’m lucky in that I get to go to work every day, even on extra days if I want. But that is pretty much all I’m doing. I’m lonely. I miss my volunteer work at the state capitol. I miss going to the grocery store. I miss going fishing. And like you, I think this is going to go on a lot longer than we had thought.
I miss going fishing. I would think going fishing would be one of those things you could still do.
I’m holding up pretty well, except for a sense of foreboding over what will come once the wave of the economic collapse really hits. I should be job secure for a year. Maybe more. But then I don’t know.
One outlet that will really help as I await a fate that is beyond my control is I can go outdoors to area parks and completely escape in photography. Things seem almost normal then.
The strain will be too much for many people, it’s true. But we’ll see the alternative soon in those states that are reopening, including the one where I reside, Tennessee. So yes, we are caught between two bad choices, but isolation is the better of the two, as events will probably demonstrate. Sometimes life is almost unbearably hard, it has always been so for so many, but there is no option but to endure it.
The calculation that the republicans are making in reopening states like Georgia is not out of ignorance or denial, it is a cold-hearted decision. Heather Cox Richardson, a history professor at Boston College, provides an clear summary of their plan in her blog (after a few comments about the Senate Russian interference report). They won’t care if you die:
https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/april-21-2020
Well that’s a good, clear eyed, and chilling summary. Thanks for the link, I subscribed to the newsletter.
As a former TN resident with many friends still there I wish y’all good luck
Thanks. I am among the fortunate, with a suburban house to shelter in and still employed in a job I can do from home, which keeps me busy. I worry about the ooming spike that will swamp the hospitals. Health care will be inaccessible for many, including me and my wife.
10 years ago Tea Partiers were shouting down politicians for supporting the Affordable Care Act because, among other things, it would allegedly create “death panels” that would allow the elderly/disabled to die. Now they seem to be advocating that.
And then there’s the further inconsistency of some carrying signs accusing (Dem) governors of acting like Nazis while others are holding swatiskas.
Go figure.
Justice Brandeis once described the different States as being natural laboratories where different policies can be tried out with less risk to the whole nation. It occurs to me that this might be a way of finding the best way to end the lockdown, if a way exists. Let different states try limited ways of opening up and observe the consequences. For example, if a state lets its restaurants open with spacing and we see no increase in cases, then other states can try it. And so on with other types of openings. Unfortunately, it would take some coordination by the states. Broad openings like in Georgia are not likely to help identify which openings are least risky.
As a meme going around Facebook says, opening some states and not others is like having pee and no pee sections in a swimming pool.
I must start by simply saying that part of his feeling and yours is very likely due to the complete lack of leadership in the country. It goes with the attitude.
If you or he had been listening to the daily briefings from gov. Cuomo the past 56 days you might feel different. Maybe not but I think you would. If you have someone telling you the truth everyday and explaining the plan everyday and how it is working, wouldn’t that make a difference. Even if we were not here, we can read about the depression of the 30s and WWII of the 40s. How long did those last and how much did all the people sacrifice? As Cuomo explained today about the complaints he is getting – he gets it. But how long did people put up with the depression – 4 years or more. How long did they put up with WWII, 5 or 6 years.
I only want people to consider the current condition based on that lack of any national leadership in vision and direction when they think about how bad they are feeling. A lot of the problem is right there in front of us.
Good point. I certainly have a sense of abandonment and betrayal by our government, and that I am on my own.
There will come soft rains and the smell of the ground,
And swallows circling with their shimmering sound;
And frogs in the pools singing at night,
And wild plum trees in tremulous white,
Robins will wear their feathery fire
Whistling their whims on a low fence-wire;
And not one will know of the plague, not one
Will care at last when it is done.
Not one would mind, neither bird nor tree
If mankind perished utterly;
And Spring herself, when she woke at dawn,
Would scarcely know that we were gone.
Sara Teasdale
… perhaps an outlook we as Darwinians should necessarily accept
ps: for today’s relevance one word of the poem was changed
As you note, we are not “all in this together” we are all in this either alone or in small groups – and that’s the issue. It’s bad enough being locked up exclusively with someone else, even when you get along well. I can’t imagine doing it alone, or with an obnoxious roommate, an abuser or worse.
Like you, I don’t think this is going to end soon. I can see a route to a return to work in some places (potentially including my own). I can also envision permanent changes to work practices coming out of this – less commuting and more working from home for many (which could be good for both individuals and the environment, if it’s voluntary).
We may have medical bandaids and possibly usable therapies in the next few months. However, coronavirus vaccines, by all accounts, are tricky things to develop. These viruses tend not to induce long term immunity and so any vaccine would have to be tailored to that end. I’m told this is possible. But it might require some luck (never a comfort).
This twitter thread is quite a good summary of the issues with coronavirus vaccines. Not cheery but informative
twitter.com/statesdj/status/1252698777296797698?s=20
I take comfort, such as it is, in the humor these times produces. But I’m also drinking more than I should. I need deal with that. Maybe tomorrow.
I’ve always made it a rule not to drink if I felt bad, out of fear that it might become a crutch. This has served to help me feel good most of the time.
The rule that worked for me was to only drink socially and when dining out at restaurants. The rule helps little under current conditions. I’m working on a new rule but haven’t nailed it yet.
Some people are cooking to pass the time. I mix cocktails.
I’ve been doing my part to keep my local micro-breweries afloat. With a wee dram as consolation for having our trip to Scotland scuttled by the virus. But the toll is beginning to show on the scale in the morning.
Don’t think of it as drinking more. Think of it as ingesting ethanol, a known disinfectant.
I usually think of myself as a strong person. This is definitely giving me some sort of anxiety. I had a nightmare three weeks ago. After waking up, I had that calm for a moment when you are relieved that it was just a nightmare. But the dream was the exact situation that we’re in and it is an actual living nightmare. I’m lucky enough to be able to work from home. (Hopefully through this.) There is anxiety there, though and in general for everyone. The numbers of people dying are terrible. I moved out to a small place by myself that isn’t really close to family or friends. It was a cute little place I found in a county I’m not too familiar with. I live alone and when I’m not working, I go to three or four grocery stores hunting for toilet paper and paper towels. It really did take a pandemic for me to come to the conclusion that I do not want to live alone. I would love to do this life with someone. I want to make bread, cook, and talk with someone. It’s noticeable what I was doing before this to fulfil social needs. Co-workers and going out to eat by myself. That was okay because there were waiters and things. That is not what I want or need going forward. This is so lonely. I just would love someone to hold at the end of the day. Regular hugs are things I just miss now. I am also sorry that this has taken a toll on me and that some of my comments have been a little bitter. I will be good as I’m adjusting but I agree. This will be longer than a month. I also worry about my parents getting this. The other day the string on my mask broke and we can’t get into stores without masks. I had to go home and staple it back together just so I could find shelves of emptiness where toilet paper once was.
Liz,
I think many of us have had the “wake up from a bad dream in to a bad dream” feeling this past month.
I’ve been watching lots of movies with my son. We love sci-fi and horror movie so it’s very weird when the plot revolves around a pandemic-type scenario. For instance we watched the remake of Dawn Of The Dead (virus pandemic brings world to stop, causes zombies).
Usually you finish a movie like that all spooked and think “Whew! Glad THAT kind of thing doesn’t really happen!”
But this was a case of finishing a movie about a horrible pandemic, and realizing you are just living some other movie about a horrible pandemic! Wasn’t so easy to sleep that night.
Just a comment before I go off and read the article:
Though I’m not feeling major mental disintegration at this point, I certainly get moments where a thought or realization makes it feels like the bottom drops out beneath me.
I have never believed the optimistic time-frames for opening up society. Even when in earlier March my kid’s schools were being “closed for a few weeks” I was like “few weeks? This isn’t getting BETTER in a few weeks, it’s getting worse! I doubt we’ll even have school in the fall!”
My personal hunch is working on accepting we’ll have at least 3 years of being in a similar pandemic state (as even 18 months for a vaccine is best-case-scenario-thinking).
If I let that sink in it’s pretty brutal.
On the subject of purely personal psychology, two things for me have jumped out in the past week:
1. Being 56 and having whipped myself back in to shape and was feeling better than ever, it’s disconcerting to feel like some of the last “years of my youthful vigor” are being taken away by being confined mostly inside and living a more prison-like existence.
By the time things are back to normal, I’ll likely be edging on 60, damn it! (And, yes, this is obviously a perspective thing, where someone 70 only wishes they could be as young and spry as 60!).
2. It’s often said that in crises like this your perspective changes, and what you thought you valued before becomes of less value, and then you “really find out” what is most valuable in life.
Well…thus far I’ve found out that most of what I valued before the pandemic WERE the things that are of value, that make life most worth living for me. I’m a city-guy at heart. Being in a bustling, thriving city and doing lots of socializing charges my batteries. Whenever I’d be walking the streets being excited checking out new restaurants opening, dining with friends, going out socializing, just walking through the mass of humanity, it would often go through my head “THIS is what I love about life.” And it’s now exactly what I miss about life. When I look at my city (Toronto) that was until a month ago growing like mad, cranes swinging everywhere, and now to see it become an empty husk, businesses shutting down everywhere, headed to a deep recession at best, the wind just goes out of my sails.
I infer from Prof CC’s posts about travel, cities and food, that he feels similarly.
That said, the moment I feel like I’m holding up fairly well, punctuated by moments of “oh my God!” which pass relatively quickly.
Not to belittle Andrew Sullivan’s woes, but it irritates me that it’s people like him who are in some of the best positions in this crisis, rather than people whose jobs and housing are on the line, whose preferences will matter more to decision makers. Of course, it bothers me even more that some sociopathic morons will be some of the most important decision makers.
I know it is getting off subject but just heard this news concerning N. Korean leader:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8256791/China-sends-medics-North-Korea-amid-claims-Japanese-media-Kim-Jong-vegetative-state.html?ito=push-notification&ci=13795&si=1563413
Is anyone more reliable than the Daily Mail reporting on this?
One source claims he is actually dead. The report that China has sent a medical team seems reliable.
https://www.ibtimes.sg/china-medical-team-north-korea-tv-boss-kim-jong-un-dead-solid-source-43725
The Guardian has the same report, though presumably the different news outlets are relying on the same sources. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/25/kim-jong-un-china-sends-doctors-to-advise-on-health-report
Lots of reporting but I find no confirmations on any of it. The guy has not been seen since April 11. If he had successful heart surgery you would think we would hear something. If our intelligence agencies have something, would they even tell Cheeto?
I’m a courthouse employee, supervisor of the Probate & Guardianship Department in Jacksonville, Duval County, Florida, and deemed “essential” personnel & for most of the past three weeks have been going in to my office by myself, although for one day one of my subordinates was permitted to come in to help with the massive load of mail that we still get. Otherwise, my other personnel either work from home, doing what they can, or are on Administrative Leave. My department has been closed to the office for over a month now but still have have plenty of work with electronic filings, etc. So at least no economic worries for me or my staff. And every so often, I’ve still been getting together with three friends, although many of our regular larger social gatherings, including the monthly Freethought Society meetings, have been cancelled.
I’m relatively fortunate too in that so far the pandemic hasn’t had a major negative impact on me, just some inconveniences. Yet, like Jerry & Sullivan, I can’t help but worry about what larger impact the pandemic and efforts to contain it will have. Yeah, the pandemic will eventually die down, but seems the repercussions will be with us much longer. Hard to feel optimistic about this situation.
At the risk of sounding like Captain Obvious, I think one of the key differences in how frustrated people have become during the lockdown is land. We are very lucky, in that we live on a small acreage in a rural area. We’ve been fortunate enough to have nice weather most of the time, and for me the last six weeks have been a chance to work outside a lot. When your “confinement” includes a piece of the outdoors, it *has* to be better emotionally than being bounded by a door into a public hallway.
Like Andrew Sullivan, I wish this pandemic was over. However, I don’t lose sleep over it and I experience nowhere near the stress he seems to be feeling. I’m guessing it is his experience with HIV and his character. I’m probably much more of a loner than he is.
We just had animal control pick up a dying raccoon who had parked itself right outside our back door since last night. It looked to be sick. It didn’t much react to having a noose put around its neck and being placed into a cage for transport, to euthanasia I assume. It’s a reminder of how fragile life is but we’re much luckier than that raccoon.
Although we are uncertain when this will end exactly, I predict that we’ll have a successful vaccine soon and governments will shortcut the usual testing phases in order to get it out quickly. This will involve some risk, of course, but living like this has risks too as we’re all going to be reminded daily.
Not just a vaccine, too. There are many therapeutics being tested right now. If any of them drive the mortality down, it will be a game changer while we wait for immunity (vaccine driven, natural or both).
There’s cause to be hopeful, if not optimistic.
Andrew Sullivan’s bit on why Stacey Abrams should not be Biden’s VP pick is an interesting take and one I agree with. Like Sullivan, I fear Biden perceives the need to appeal to the Far Left, the Woke, and the Bernie Bros and will overreact. He should appeal to them but not take it too far. After all, one of the main reasons Trump fears him so much is that he’s a centrist. He should not give the Right any justification or opportunity to claim he’s gone too far left.
I’m starting to think it doesn’t matter a bit who his VP selection will be. If he did nothing at all in the campaign he’ll win. The catastrophe of tRumpism is what this election is all about. Fears of Biden scaring off “centrists” with a “far left” (whatever that is) VP pick are unwarranted, IMO.
Maybe, but I’m thinking we need a Biden landslide in November. First, as Sullivan points out, Trump will contest any close election and that will result in devastation in many ways. Second, the country needs to send the deplorables packing with no chance for equivocation or misinterpretation or hope they’ll rise again. Third, we need to dump as many of the GOP out of office as we can.
I agree, we do. And I think we’ll get it regardless of who the VP pick is.
I could be wrong, of course.
Landslide is a relative term. Even if we get a landslide with Abrams as VP, we could get an even bigger one without. According to Sullivan:
“She herself has said it is inevitable she will be president within the next 20 years.”
Assuming she really said that, it shows tremendously poor judgement. It makes me think that I don’t want her anywhere near the presidency.
Assuming she said it, and meant it the way you’re (Sullivan) taking it, you’ll have to wait 20 years to find out if it was poor judgement or remarkable insight. And if that sort of report is sufficient to decide the matter for you… /shrug.
I don’t so much care about the event she’s predicting as much as what predicting it reveals about her. She sounds like yet another politician where it’s all about her and she’s not smart enough to realize that she shouldn’t say it out loud. I’m sure many politicians harbor similar thoughts but, if they’re smart, they’ll keep it to themselves.
I suspect she said it as a way of asserting that a black woman ought to be president sooner or later. While that’s true, it shouldn’t be a goal unto itself, implying that we should vote for her over someone who is better qualified but not sharing her gender and race. A black woman (or anyone else) should become president because they’re the best person for the job. Hillary Clinton was the best person for the job in 2016 but, IMHO, she nuked it partly because she believed they hype that it was time for a woman president.
My take is that Biden already said he would appoint an African American woman to SCOTUS. To me, that signaled that he wouldn’t necessarily pick an African American woman for a running mate. I could also see him appointing Kamala Harris as AG. I wouldn’t be surprised if he chooses Warren, and she already said she’d accept if asked. Choosing a governor like Whitmer I think would be a wise choice as she has executive experience and is well liked in a mid-west state.
At the same time, I’m more and more in agreement with GBJames. As Trump’s ineptitude continues, I think Biden’s pick is less and less important (though he must choose a woman, there’s no doubt there).
I see “We’re all in this together” not as a “cheery admonition” but as a sober reminder that we are all human and susceptible to an invisible germ – rather like the whisper to the parading conqueror to remember that “thou art mortal”. The speed and racket of modern life allowed us to forget that; the pandemic brought us up short and we are all scared – remember that we are ALL scared. Given the lockdown, the only outlet may appear to be rage/violence/defiance/protest.
That said, I thought I was doing fine until the other day when I yelled over the phone to a pharmacy clerk because I was being harassed by robocalls to pick up a non-existent prescription. I knew she had no control over the calls but suddenly felt my blood pressure and my voice rising when all I’d meant to do was request a stop to auto-fill. After the call ended, I realized that I’d forgotten to request the stop.
By the way, if you want to avoid things that will depress you, don’t read the comments to Andrew Sullivan’s article. It may be just the usual crap one sees in such places (not on WEIT, mind you) but reading just a few made me sad and embarrassed for my fellow human beings.
I don’t understand why Trump should be held responsible for this tragedy.If Clinton was in WH, I am sure, Republicans would have ranted this way as well. Why don’t you tell us why the US id leading in the infections an deaths? WH is not the reason, as a foreigner I can see entire Europe, Asia other parts were unprepared as well. Can you spit out the fact that your comrades in China were responsible for virus creation and spread? Or your partially thinking mind does not admit it? China should be held responsible and made to pay damages.In my humble view no other set of politicians world over would have done better. Maybe we should end lock down and let the chips fall. Economy of deaths – make a choice. Trump did say he was against lock down in the beginning. Why are the numbers so high in the US compared to let us say India where the population is four times? Why are they so high in Italy? In Iran? is there a collusion between Saudis , Pakistanis and Chinese in spreading the virus? Rates are low in these three countries. Or was a crackpot American started this? Is there a hidden American Wuhan?
Well, this comment sure was a hell of a ride.
tRump is not “being held responsible” for this tragedy — he is rightly being held responsible for his moronic, self-serving and deceitful response to the pandemic, making the tragedy worse through his entirely inept leadership.
I fear that the distinction will be missed by anyone who thinks accurate statistics are available for India.
It is my considered opinion that none of your views are humble in the slightest.
One thing – numbers by themselves don’t mean much. The US has a lot of cases of COVID-19 mostly because the US is a big place with a lot of people. The word you’re looking for in your humble view is rate.
Well, for one thing, Clinton wouldn’t have dismantled the pandemic task force. And since she wouldn’t have started a trade war with China, she would have been in a much better position sending health professionals to China last year to study the virus first hand. You know, like what Obama did in Africa and the Ebola outbreak. I also know that she wouldn’t have refused the Covid-19 test that the WHO was distributing and wouldn’t have cut-off aid to the WHO in the middle of a pandemic. And I also know for a fact she wouldn’t be spouting bullshit every day (and especially not dangerous bullshit) in order to gin up support for her base (which wouldn’t be a cult). Lastly, she’d be working her ass off, working with governors, not pitting them against one another, not bashing red states’ governors, not watching tv and worrying about what people think of her. Trump is the worst person to be “leading” this type of catastrophe and is generally the worst person period.
I’ll leave you to the rest of your conspiracy theories, as those are simply not worth thinking about.
Good summary. Another one of Donald’s major blunders was the cancelling of the N95 mask high speed manufacturing project.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/federal-government-spent-millions-to-ramp-up-mask-readiness-but-that-isnt-helping-now/2020/04/03/d62dda5c-74fa-11ea-a9bd-9f8b593300d0_story.html
Trump’s biggest blunders, IMHO, were his claim that the virus was handled for so long and his continued ignoring of the testing problem just to keep the number of reported cases artificially low. Much of the rest of the response is happening despite Trump’s lack of help or outright hindrance.
Because Trump has made the crisis much, much worse than it should have been. Obama put in place many safeguards and warning systems to protect us from this very kind of contagion, and Trump threw it all away. Now we’re up to 50 thousand deaths.
“. . .and, worst of all, having nothing to look forward to. . .”
We (my wife and I) are in the throes of going through all the crap we’ve managed to accumulate in a house we’ve lived in for 35 years and packing up to move to a new house three hours away in Central Oregon. All this is made harder, of course, by the fact that none of the usual donation centers are accepting stuff, so everything goes out on the curb when the weather permits (which, in Portland, OR, isn’t that often).
The reason for our move is to be closer to our son and his wife who are expecting a new daughter in July—this in addition to a precocious 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy with serious developmental issues; they need our help and support.
We have to be out of our current house and moved into our new house by May 15, so there’s hardly a moment’s rest and certainly no time to get morose about the virus. So while we’re overwhelmed with all that goes with packing and moving at our advanced ages, we’re grateful that we can’t count ourselves among those who have “nothing to look forward to.”
Hang in there!
Sullivan’s fear-mongering is among the worst I’ve heard.
The current projections are 40% GDP contraction in the second quarter, then somewhat of a recovery for 5.6% loss for the year.
https://thehill.com/policy/finance/494528-cbo-projects-396-percent-quarterly-gdp-drop-37t-deficit
The economy isn’t going to “all but disintegrate.”
10% unemployment – we’ve been there before.
________
I’m no doctor, but I think a lot of the anxiety and depression is amplified by lack of exercise (which is due to isolation measures + loss of routines). Got to find a way to get your exercise. (I know my anxiety ratchets up when I don’t get exercise and I project many others are in the same boat.)
“I project many others are in the same boat.”
Definitely don’t want to be in the same boat. Have they missed the news of rampant infection on cruise ships and aircraft carriers?
I’m not projecting you onto those boats, Paul. Only the good, uninfected boats.
My mother used to say, “Billy, you live in your own little world.”
True enough. I would be the rock star of hermits. Sure, I enjoy conversation and an audience to amuse, but as a retired guy with nowhere to go fast, I feel none of the stresses that others report. A little anxiety about going out, but I read what this virus can do, how it works, what is known and unknown.
The one aspect of the pandemic that has been revealing to me is the depth of rot that exists in government. To be sure, and it’s not just Trump, the federal government has become incapacitated. It’s not just the incompetence of Heckuva-job FEMA but the entire government is Heckuva-job. We are a national corpse and the plutocrats have released the vultures of greed to pick its bones. Where’s my $billion? Not fair.
It’s astounding to me how far we’ve declined as a society. We’ve gone from the Apollo Project to the Moon to drinking Clorox in only 60 years. As the Wicked Witch of the West lamented, “What a world! What a world!”
I suppose my wife and I are lucky in this. We are both retired, with decent pensions. I spend most of each day indoors, anyway, studying science online with the Open University or just reading (I watch neither TV nor videos).
Now that the weather in Scotland is improving, she spends a good part of the days gardening. Our garden is shared with our daughter and her family and the grandchildren are usually running around after their daily sessions of home-schooling.
My son-in-law does our weekly shopping (which is the thing I miss most).
And we have an open and honest First Minister who treats us as grown-ups, shares her concerns and explains the scientific advice she’s getting (unlike your Chief Moron and the headless chickens who now form the Westminster government).
I suppose my longer-term worry is for when the riots start. I’m not as worried as my brother in California, however – we don’t have guns here…
Alan.
The history of vaccine development suggests that a vaccine for the coronavirus may take much longer than we would like.
If I remember correctly the Mumps vaccine was developed in the shortest time, of all vaccines, in about four years. It took longer to get a very effective version.
“A year to 18 months would be absolutely unprecedented,” says Peter Hotez, dean at Baylor University’s National School of Tropical Medicine. “Maybe with the new technology, maybe with throwing enough money on it, that’ll happen. But we have to be really careful about those time estimates.”
Of course, we have failed to come up with a vaccine for AIDS. A Winnipeg lab also had been working for decades, with others, on an Ebola vaccine before producing a useful version. Vaccines for canid corona viruses were developed fairly quickly (in a few years), but are rarely used since death rates are a few in 1000.
On the positive side it may cycle like other coronaviruses leaving the summers relatively disease free.
Your last sentence ought to be highlighted – we know little about host responses, which is part of the reason the mortality rate is so high, but we also know little about the natural history of the virus itself. It could very well behave like other corona viruses and have a natural cycle. If true, it buys us time.
Of course, it may not behave like other corona viruses. There’s the rub.
My husband died in September and on that day I ceased having anything to look forward to. But I teach children with trauma in a therapeutic school and that was the only reason I got out of bed. It was exhausting and I thought I wanted to be left alone to rot at home, even though I realized that I did better at school than at home. Schools closed March 17, and I have not left this house since. Just me, my wonderful dog, and two (sorry for this) worthless cats who do nothing at all.
I can barely walk now. I never got my knees looked at while my husband was ill because he wanted me with him and I wanted to be with him. I finally got the gumption to start the rehab process but then the virus hit, so evaluation stopped and now the knees are even worse. Cooking, showering, are agony.
One of my children lives close by and drops things off and I cry if I see her because we wave at each other through glass like dogs at the pound trying to be with their families. So I hide when she comes. The kids and I “talk” every single day online. Occasional video calls. I have lots of land so I can go outside: except we had more snow and ice this week. It’s gone now, the mud seems dry, so I may drive the dog and myself up to a higher field nearer the woods. Me and my camera and dog.
So I’m miserable, full of self-pity, terribly alone. I wonder why I’m typing this at all and if I’ll regret it later. But there *are* people worse off: my kids at school for one group. For many, we were their only normal. They are miserably sad. They are too young and too traumatized to have intrinsic motivation so they are floundering. I could be sick and alone. I could have no Internet and be alone. I could live in a city and be alone.
Typing this has helped for this day. So I’m going to comb my hair and take Lucy the Lab and go thirty miles to MacDonald’s and then come back and sit in the car at the pond while Lucy investigates the world. And I’ll have my camera.
I’m so sorry for your loss Andree. There is nothing I can do for you except wish you the very best, with hopes that once this is all over (and it WILL be behind us, I believe sooner than most here) you can get your knees looked at. Those children will need you. Your daughter too.
Be well. I’d pray for you but there’s no point in that, is there?
As for me, I have almost none of the dread expressed by others. Yes, I’m aware of the issues here, and they certainly have affected others more than me. Starvation will likely come to some areas of the world. I am actually pretty happy puttering about my mini-ranch. I’ve got things to do. Fences to mend, gardens to tend. To me, the pandemic is analogous to the great depression and WWII for my parent’s generation. They were certainly scared and they suffered. But in general, they adapted to the circumstances thinking they simply had to live differently – for the foreseeable future. I think people have to stop looking into the rear-view mirror at how thing used to be, and focus on the here and now and figuring out how to live differently under new circumstances. We need to adapt. Years ago, my room mates and I were trapped in a snowstorm that blew for 2 days. Just 2 days! Cabin fever struck hard, and many of us decided to go out in snow drifting across highways with 30 mph winds. Crazy, you say. Sure. The morning of the 3rd day, the snow stopped, the wind stopped, the sun came out, and we went about our business. Cabin fever led us to take risks we should not have taken.
I was struck by, “if we envision ourselves all together in a big pot of water with a fire kindled underneath”
We almost literally are. Once the pandemic is over, and the CO2 once again fills the sky.
“So, you should mourn. We’ve lost the world. Mourn for it” – Well, I suppose Sullivan has a point, I won’t stay stuck in that mode. Lost the world? As soon as I’m done mourning, I’ll start planning my day, accepting the limitations that confront us.
“sometimes the only way past something is through it”. That’s Sullivan’s best line. This calls upon us to be creative. This is my view. We will manage. We will adapt. Things will get better. Find things to do that reduce stress. Don’t focus on what has been lost.
Usually I’d say when something odd happens, that I can either laugh about it or cry about it, and I know what I’d rather do.
Not much to laugh about (though the political cartoons were getting funnier for a time). Too numb to cry about anything.
It’s me and my pets here at home, and some neighbors I talk to. I’m naturally loud so I keep a good 8 feet or so away and if we’re moving around in the yard, I move to keep my distance. It’s still good to talk, but i admit I’m used to being alone in a crowded room, so why not while at home?
I do miss just reading a book or listening to music at Starbucks, chatting up random people. I miss browsing the shelves at Barnes & Noble. I miss browsing entirely to get ideas for projects. Now when I have to get some stuff from a store, I get in and get out quick as I can. Doesn’t help that over half the folks near me don’t wear masks, gloves, or anything when in a store–that makes my anxiety creep up the more crowded it gets. Never was much for crowds, anyway.
I’m in Texas and supposedly going back to work May 4th. If I have the option of staying home another week or two, I’ll take it. I have to physically touch up to 40 people a day to get their fingerprints for employment and background info. At least i have enough gloves, but very little sanitizer to put on them between clients. Until I have enough stuff at work, I’m not willing to go in. Or until we have more accurate info as to counts of infected and the rates down here. I don’t want to be the only office open, also, and get totally swamped with appointments. That happened just before we closed down a week ago, and I was getting very anxious with all the complaints about wait times and the like–despite the fact people could clearly see me working fast and sanitizing equipment between each customer.
That’s what I’m not looking forward to. Maybe if I can buy some sanitizer somewhere to bring with me to work (for myself and the customers) to stretch the supply, I’ll be in better shape. Otherwise, not worth opening.
In the meantime, I’ve got so many books to read it’s ridiculous and garden beds to build and plants to start from seed. I’ll also have to check my e-mail more often to see if re-opening requirements have changed at all.
AT least the weather’s mostly been amazing in my neck of the woods. A bit hot at times, but that breeze–whew! We rarely get breezes around here, at least not for days on end.
I don’t write this seeking sympathy but Andrew Sullivan and the writers he quotes describe how my life has been for the last few years.
I am not unsympathetic towards people who are suffering now: I know that it is no fun at all. Due to some difficult and somewhat unusual circumstances, including being out of work, my life for a long time has closely resembled what everyone is experiencing now. I’ve felt that I have put up with it for far too long but my difficulties have proved very difficult to solve.
So the lockdown has been an eye-opener for me because it has revealed how long human beings can reasonably be expected to tolerate what I have been experiencing for several years. Answer – about 4 weeks.