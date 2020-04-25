Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Saturday, April 25, 2020: about 8 more days until the ETH (estimated time of hatching). As for food holidays, it’s both National Zucchini Bread Day (don’t get me started on that) and National Crotilla Day, celebrating a made-up Wal-Mart breadstuff said to be a cross between a tortilla and a croissant. These were first produced in 2017, and I wonder if they’re still sold:

It’s also Eeyore’s Birthday (my spirit animal), Save the Frogs Day, Independent Bookstore Day, National Go Birding Day, DNA Day (see below), World Malaria Day, National Plumber’s Day, Anzac Day, and World Penguin Day! Today in Austin, Texas, if it doesn’t violate quarantine restrictions, they’ll be having Eeyore’s Birthday Party, an annual celebration on the last Saturday of April. It has its own Wikipedia page with photos of activities and monuments, including this Eeyore of Liberty:

The British Museum honors World Penguin Day with a tweet including a TRUE quote from John Ruskin (h/t Paul):

🐧 In 1860, English art critic John Ruskin wrote ‘One can’t be angry when one looks at a Penguin’. #WorldPenguinDay https://t.co/a3a1nsXUFZ pic.twitter.com/oF24xOOIIT — British Museum (@britishmuseum) April 25, 2020

News of the day: Bad, of course. Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are now 52,400; the figure for the world is about 196,000.

Many health agencies, doctors, and even the makers of Clorox bleach and Lysol are pushing back against our “President’s” suggestion that putting disinfectants in the body might help cure coronavirus infection. Trump says his suggestions were sarcastic—an elaborate prank on reporters—but nobody save his deluded supporters believe him. He’s just making up stuff again.

Speaking of bleach, the New York Times tells you how to use bleach solutions (and other disinfectants) properly. This does not involve ingesting them!

Stuff that happened on April 25 includes:

1792 – Highwayman Nicolas J. Pelletier becomes the first person executed by guillotine.

1792 – “La Marseillaise” (the French national anthem) is composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle.

1846 – Thornton Affair: Open conflict begins over the disputed border of Texas, triggering the Mexican–American War.

1898 – Spanish–American War: The United States declares war on Spain.

1915 – World War I: The Battle of Gallipoli begins: The invasion of the Turkish Gallipoli Peninsula by British, French, Indian, Newfoundland, Australian and New Zealand troops, begins with landings at Anzac Cove and Cape Helles.

1916 – Anzac Day is commemorated for the first time on the first anniversary of the landing at ANZAC Cove.

1945 – Liberation Day (Italy): The Nazi occupation army surrenders and leaves Northern Italy after a general partisan insurrection by the Italian resistance movement; the puppet fascist regime dissolves and Benito Mussolini is captured after trying to escape. This day was set as a public holiday to celebrate the Liberation of Italy.

1953 – Francis Crick and James Watson publish “Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid” describing the double helix structure of DNA.

It has not escaped my notice that it’s DNA Day, and here’s what that paper looked like. One page that changed biology—and the world.

1954 – The first practical solar cell is publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.

1959 – The Saint Lawrence Seaway, linking the North American Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean, officially opens to shipping.

1960 – The United States Navy submarine USS Triton completes the first submerged circumnavigation of the globe.

Notables born on this day include:

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician, Lord Protector of Great Britain (d. 1658)

1900 – Wolfgang Pauli, Austrian-Swiss-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1958)

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, American singer (d. 1996)

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, African-American basketball player and minister (d. 2015)

1940 – Al Pacino, American actor and director

1947 – Johan Cruyff, Dutch footballer and manager (d. 2016)

1969 – Renée Zellweger, American actress and producer

Here once again is a display of the skills of the great Dutch soccer player:

Those who left the building on April 25 include:

1690 – David Teniers the Younger, Flemish painter and educator (b. 1610)

Here’s Teniers’s “Das Katzenkonzert”. A lovely piece of art! But there are monkeys and an owl, who appears to be the conductor:

1744 – Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (b. 1701)

1800 – William Cowper, English poet (b. 1731)

1944 – George Herriman, American cartoonist (b. 1880)

1990 – Dexter Gordon, American saxophonist, composer, and actor (b. 1923)

1995 – Ginger Rogers, American actress, singer, and dancer (b. 1911)

2009 – Bea Arthur, American actress and singer (b. 1922)

2019 – John Havlicek, American basketball player (b. 1940)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sees Szaron behind her:

Hili: I’m not paranoid. A: Why do you say that? Hili: Somebody is constantly walking behind me.

In Polish:

Hili: Ja nie mam paranoi.

Ja: Dlaczego to mówisz?

Hili: Ciągle ktoś za mną chodzi.

A bonus picture of Szaron:

From Gregory. Where is your god now?

From Jesus of the Day:

From Facebook:

Maarten Boudry’s kitten Winston Purrchill is not handling the lockdown well. He’s destroying a fortune!

Winston, please, people out there are STARVING for toilet paper! Have you no shame? #WinstonPurrchill pic.twitter.com/AFLBxCS5lq — Maarten Boudry (@mboudry) April 11, 2020

Two tweets from Simon: a woman aping Trump. For some reason other people just mouthing Trump’s words is hilarious:

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Yep, The Donald will never live down the bleach/UV light gaffes:

From Heather Hastie via Ann German:

#Harrisburg #ReOpenPA Ya'll need to get some darn sense in your heads… you don't get to kill other people so that you can do whatever the hell you want. Also, just to make a point, see below. pic.twitter.com/HaycI7GUWw — BlightDragon89 (@BlightDragon89) April 20, 2020

Tweets from Matthew—more on BLEACH:

My god. Photographer @drewangerer captured the exact moment he had his Inject Bleach epiphany pic.twitter.com/ElC2HbqANB — Idil Sukan (@idilsukan) April 24, 2020

Even more on bleach! Read the article.

You really couldn’t make it up: leader of group peddling bleach as coronavirus 'cure' wrote to Trump this week https://t.co/7EFe2sRuaN — Carsten Timmermann (@ctimmermann) April 24, 2020

I adore this tweet. Bats 1, Pope 0:

The Pope being schooled in theological biology by an account dedicated to bat PR is perhaps the best combination of things to happen on this website. pic.twitter.com/OfWQ2w5eLe — Geoff Lemon 🍋 (@geofflemon) April 23, 2020

I haven’t checked whether this tweet is true—whether Trump’s fortune really did start in the 1918 pandemic. Perhaps a reader will know:

I didn't know this. The origin of the Trump fortune lies in a life insurance policy that paid out when his grandfather died in the 1918 flu pandemic pic.twitter.com/RBP4qf5OxQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 24, 2020