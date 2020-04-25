Our polymathic President

No wonder he’s our leader: he knows EVERYTHING!

Either he’s the smartest man who ever lived, or he’s a bull-goose loony. What do you think?

h/t: Norm

8 Comments

  1. Heather Hastie
    It’s time for these two tweets. (I think I originally got the first one from Ann German.)

  2. uommibatto
    Isn’t this a bit like the C. S. Lewis assertion that either Jesus was the son of God, or a major loon?

    I think it must be that Trump is the smartest guy ever because a) he says so and b) he’s President, and we’re not.

    Larry Smith

  3. Randall Schenck
    I think he may go down as the biggest con man this country has ever had and he has managed to make it work for what, 74 years now. How big a crook he is also is not know at all and will likely take years to unravel. Most remarkable of all is how easy the people of this country have been taken by him. He took over an entire political party and he owns it. The Republican party is essentially erased and now could be called the Trump Nationalist party. All for one and only for one.

  4. Robert Van Orden
    If Trump says he know everything about something, he knows nothing.

    If Trump says he knows nothing about something, he knows something and it’s bad.

    ‘I know everything about…’

    ‘Lev Parnas? I don’t know him.’

  5. merilee
    Most def bull-goose loony. Nurse Ratchet would’ve locked him up.

  6. Chewy
    Until about 3 months ago, I had never heard this turd speak. And having seen him heard him speak, I am utterly incapable of understanding how anyone ever wanted anytihing to do with him, including his whoreish wives, much less the satanic reep party

    Reply
  7. merilee
    Totally off-topic but the Metropolitan Opera is doing a wonderful free gala with singers singing from their homes all over the world.
    It’s 4 hours long and available until 6:30 Pm tomorrow, Sunday. I’ve watched an hour of it so far.
    Metopera.org
    Wonderful change from the news!!

