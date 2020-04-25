Matthew sent me his book

After many weeks in transit from England (the book apparently went by seamail instead of airmail), I received a copy of Matthew’s new book. The condition of my reading it for him, to see if I could produce a blurb, was that he send me a copy of the British edition with a cat drawn in it. I asked, and I received.

It’s a lovely hardback with a great cover, complete with gold-foil letters.

But the best part was the inscription. The backstory: some years ago when I visited Matthew in Manchester, he introduced me to his cats Ollie and Pepper (he still has them, but now also another named Harry). I picked up Ollie to nuzzle him, and he lashed out with his paw, laying my nose open so that I bled copiously. I never let Matthew forget that. Other relevant fact: Matthew doesn’t talk much about free will in his book, and I chastised him for it in my comments. He made the usual deflecting joke (“I believe in free will; I have no choice”), even though I happen to know he’s a strict determinist.

Ergo the inscription: