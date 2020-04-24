What we’re reading during lockdown

Here’s a thread to acquaint us all with what we’re reading to pass the interminable hours of quarantine. Indeed, since I can’t go out, except for walks, my routine is to watch the evening news on NBC, make dinner (garnished with a decent glass or two of wine) and then become recumbent and read until I fall asleep.
Unfortunately, like several people I’ve heard from, it’s hard for me to concentrate, and I find my attention wandering, having to go back and reread what I’ve read before. It thus goes slowly. (Matthew just told me that this is very common in these parlous times, and he’s suffering from the same thing.)
But here are three books I’ve just read.
Black Boy by Richard Wright (1945; Amazon site here). This is one of his two most famous books, the other being Native Son (1940) which I recently finished. It was the latter, a book of fiction, that made me want to read the former, because Native Son was so eloquent and moving in expressing the oppression of blacks in the North (in this case, the South Side of Chicago), that I wanted to read about the author’s own life. Black Boy is an autobiography in two parts, the first (“Southern Night”) detailing Wright’s life in the South, mostly in Mississippi. His memory is remarkable: he remembers in detail things that happened starting at age four. (It’s possible he made all this up, but other biographers have verified many of the details.)
And it was a horrible life. Wright clearly stood out from his peers, both in thoughtfulness and desire to read, and it’s heartbreaking to hear how he and other blacks around World War I (Wright was born in 1908) had to constantly cower before and truckle to whites. If you want to see post-bellum American racism at its worst, read the first part of this book.
Realizing that he had no hope in the South, Wright fled to the North when he was nineteen. The book’s second part (“The Horror and the Glory”) takes him to Chicago, young adulthood, and his flirtation with Communism. Even in the North he found himself denigrated and unfulfilled, but began the writing that made him famous.
When Black Boy was issued by the Book-of-the-Month Club in 1945, it made Wright famous, but they also omitted part 2 in the reissue. I can see why, for the second part is far less descriptive and far more cerebral, with long analyses, which now seem dated, of the relationship between black Americans and Communism.
Black Boy and Native Son make a good pair, for the attitudes expressed by Bigger Thomas in the novel clearly came from Wright’s experiences in both the South and North. And it explains why, in the novel, Thomas committed the crime he did. I’d recommend both of them highly, though you might want to skip the Chicago section of Black Boy (many editions omit it as well). I’d read the novel first, as it’s a real experience to read Wright’s fictionalization of the black experience, and then follow it up with his own autobiography.
*******
The second book was recommended by my editor at Penguin Random House when I told her I was reading Francine Proses’s two books on how and what to read if you want to learn to write (I wasn’t reading it for that—I just wanted to see what books she liked). She hadn’t read Stephen King’s On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, but had heard it was the best of the “how to write” books.
In fact it wasn’t. I haven’t read anything by Stephen King, but you’d have to live under a rock to know that he writes horror/sci-fi/weird fiction about the numinous, and that genre simply doesn’t appeal to me. His book is a combination autobiography (written very informally and heavily larded with obscenities) and a discussion of how he creates a book. Because he’s not your usual writer, and has no pretentions to create great literature (he likes a good story, but one that is well crafted), his “advice” is of limited use to writers who aspire to more than creating something like Carrie. It’s not by any means useless, and his tips on editing (with an example at the end) are quite good. Further, there are plenty of anecdotes about his life, including his horrible accident when he was hit and smashed up by a distracted driver.
If you like Stephen King you might want to read this; otherwise I can’t really recommend it. If you want books about writing, I still like Strunk and White as well as Steve Pinker’s newer A Sense of Style.
Okay, now please enlighten us with what you’re reading, and how you like it.
Right at the moment:
Mozart piano concerto no. 23 C-minor I. Allegro – about ~4 minutes in, has a great sequence. If I can get a few bars done I’ll be happy.
I got my copy from imslp.org – the Petrucci Music Library.
A good, and very funny, book about writing is Mark Forsyth’s The Elements of Eloquence. He takes famous lines – ranging from Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde, the Rolling Stones, and the Beatles – and analyses what makes them so memorable.
Someone here on WEIT suggested the Rivers of London series as a nice distraction. I’ve been reading them. I’ll be reading Matthew Cobb’s The Idea of the Brain when it arrives for a more serious activity.
Had not hear of Rivers of London. I am going to get that and read it before Netflix or someone buys it and ruins it.
I have grown to like King more over thee years. His writing style in 11/22/63 annoyed me at times, but he does know how to write a story. Also, I like how he has stuck to his own craft and doesn’t much seem to care about literary recognition. I recently read It and thought that was actually very, very good. He gets those kids really, really well, and the boogey man isn’t just the monster but the other kids and bullies just as well if not more.
I really like Pinker’s book and it has helped me write better proposals and papers.
I read Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys and it is great. It is based on a real case of a Florida School for Boys where there was a lot of abuse and even murder. This is fictionalized and follows the main character Elwood, an African American boy, who ens up there because of sheer bad luck. The abuse is horrific and marks him for life. I think the book even if based on a real case can easily be read as a wider experience of growing up African American in the US. The ending has a real punch. Whitehead’s Underground Railroad was just as good.
Skin by Roald Dahl. Stories for adults, on the grim side. The first two (Skin, and A Leg of Lamb) are terrific. Others are good, too, but sometimes end to abruptly. There is a “Champion of the World” that features adults but was later worked out into the great children’s book.
Rusty Brown by Chris Ware, a graphic novel. Sad, and moving, en very engrossing. I think his Jimmy Corrigan is a bit better but they’re both interesting worlds to dive into, despite a lot of bleakness.
Now reading: Hamburgers in Paradise by Louise O Fresco, about agriculture and food in general, food in times of both abundance and scarcity. Just started it but very fascinating.
I downloaded a few Stephen King novels last year, guiltily. I’d never read anything by him before and I was psychologically in one of those funks when I just do not want to go near anything demanding or subtle or intelligent. And I read a few of them. IT…Pet Sematary…and one about the end of the world and psychic powers or something.
I read them all in the same way you play Tetris: without thinking at any point, and without particularly enjoying it or getting anything from it.
His stuff is so undemanding and vacuous it’s almost like having the radio on in the background. I think I could probably have read another book while I was reading his, so long as I had somewhere to perch it.
I like low-brow stuff, I like guilty pleasures…but the stuff I read was just execrable. I still can’t really explain why I read two more books of his after the first one.
For guilty pleasure I like Michael Connelly’s Bosch and Lincoln Lawyer detective novels. The guy’s got a brain and writes well. Probably what I should be reading these unfocused days. Amazon made a pretty good tv series of Bosch as well.
I’m reading Caliban’s War, the second book in The Expanse series but I am slow reading as I’ve been just goofing around online after I finish work every day.
Matthew Cobb’s “The Idea of the Brain” which arrived yesterday, plus a few Economists and New York Review of Books. Haven’t yet started “The Cat: A Natural and Cultural History” by Sarah Brown and “The Way We Live Now” by Anthony Trollope.
I’ve been reading a lot of the Economist as they have some great articles about the virus and various vaccine approaches, etc. I use my library card to go online and read the digital magazines. I’m really enjoying that!
Just re-read Stephen Greenblatt’s ‘The Swerve;’ am reading Neal Stephenson’s ‘Quicksilver’ and William T. Vollmann’s ‘Argall.’
The Swerve was excellent. I was less enamored of his book on Shakespeare. I agree with Jerry and Matthew that it’s harder to concentrate these days.
The Swerve is one of my all-time favorite books. I recommend it to everyone and give copies as gifts.
Do you have a list of other book recommendations? (particularly for those of us interested in biology)
Not a list. You’d have to say what you were interested in more specifically (evolution, natural history, etc.) and then I could suggest a few. But other readers could as well, so I urge them to respond to this comment, too.
I generally read a fairly broad range of science topics (evolution, behavioral biology, cognitive science, chaos & complexity). My most recent reads were Dawkins’ Oxford Book of Modern Science Writing (which I loved as it was such a diverse collection), Dennett’s From Bacteria to Bach and Back, and Robert Sapolsky’s Behave (another favorite). A friend recently recommended Horace Judson’s Eighth Day of Creation, which I was thinking of reading next.
The Peregrine by I.A. Baker. A wonderful, glorious read without sentimentality about the majesty and brutality of life as a peregrine. I remember as I read it I had next to me a field guide to birds for it wasn’t just about the lives of peregrine falcons.
Interesting. I will be sure to check this out!
This will need to go on my list.
Hear hear. It is very good. But it was written at a time when the UK population of peregrines appeared to be in terminal decline. Since then they have staged a remarkable and encouraging recovery. Which means that the book comes across as a bit more elegiac than it needs to be. But it is still very good!
I re-read Camus’s The Plague, for the first time since I was in college in the Seventies, just because it seemed so timely.
And I’m halfway through the fourth volume of Robert Caro’s LBJ biography, a book I’ve had since it came out, but which I’ve been waiting to dive into for enough free time to immerse myself fully, as I did with the first three. I sure hope the old son-of-gun lives to finish his magnum opus.
You and me both. It would be horrible if he died in the middle, as Manchester did right at the crucial juncture of his Churchill biography.
Thanks for the reminder about the LBJ books, Ken. I’m about halfway through vol 1. I put it down maybe 6 months ago, not out of boredom but because life interfered. Time to get back to it. Also to finally (split infinitive) finish Rebecca West’s magisterial Black Lamb and Grey Falcon. Still very slowly, a few pages a night, slogging through the Proust (I’m maybe 1/3 of the way through vol 2). Such beautiful writing (en français). And the excellent but very long Behave, by Sapolsky. Recently read Elizabeth Strout’s first novel, Amy and Isabelle, she of Olive Kitteredge fame. Excellent writing! I plan to read all her others. Also just got Matthew’s latest on kindle, to read when my brain focuses better…
I heard Caro interview on Conan O’Brien’s podcast and Conan was raving about his books. He kept recommending a particular book; about some little-known dude who built most of New York(?).
I’m not a history buff but Caro gets a lot of praise from people I like and I’m tempted.
The Power Broker about Robert Moses, one of the most politically powerful people in the history of New York, a man who accomplished great building projects, but at an incalculable cost to common working-class and poor New Yorkers.
I read it during the long wait between volumes two and three of the LBJ biography (although Caro wrote it earlier, before he started the LBJ project). It’s another big, thick door-stopper of a tome. It’s also great, having won the 1974 Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction.
Just finished the Regeneration series (Pat Barker) thanks to recommendations on this site. Excellent.
Now I’m reading The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson. I’m about 1/3 of the way through and am enjoying it more than I expected. I am a fan of Larson’s writing so I got the book despite my tepid interest in the subject of Winston Churchill and his personal life.
I just finished Snow Country by Yasunari Kawabata and have begun An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma.
Carl Zimmer’s, “She Has Her Mother’s Laugh.”
I’m reading “We Were the Mulvaneys” by Joyce Carol Oates. I don’t read much fiction but decided to try.
I’m really involved with it.
I love the description of the emotional life of the characters and the family dynamics. I can identify with all the characters, even though I have not had those experiences. It’s a very good description of their feelings.
I can relate to each of them in some way.
JCO is a goddam paper mill, writing books faster’n most of the rest of us can read ’em. Can’t think of anyone else off the top of my head who’s put out such quality so prolifically.
IIRC, she and our host bonded over felines.
I read King’s book on writing, and found it interesting, as I had read a lot of his books in my youth. I agree that it’s only useful if your aspiration is to write genre fiction a la King. For books on writing, I would recommend A Writer’s Notebook by W. Somerset Maugham. I’m currently reading Behave by Robert Sapolsky, about the neuroscience of human moral behavior. A fascinating read, but fairly challenging (at least for me), unless you already have a working familiarity with neuroscience. And I’m still working my way through The Big Picture, by Sean Carroll. Recently finished Walter Isaacson’s biography of Leonardo Da Vinci, which was quite good. For fiction, I read The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates. It’s his first work of fiction, and while there were some stylistic aspects that bothered me, it’s a worthwhile read. I would also highly recommend H is for Hawk, Helen Macdonald’s beautifully written account of her attempts to train a goshawk as a means of coping with her grief after the death of her father. She brilliantly blends her story with commentary on The Goshawk, T.H. White’s account of his own ultimately unsuccessful attempt to tame a goshawk. I read it a few years ago, but it’s some of the best writing I’ve read in recent years.
Loved Hawk! Saw/heard her read at a smallish bookstore-sponsored dinner a few years ago. Charming, intelligent young woman.
The Lost Future of Pepperharrow by Natasha Pulley, fantasy fiction, hasn’t really grabbed me yet, but I plan to give it some more chance. On deck is The Buying of Lot 37, part of the Night Vale series by Joseph Fink. This series has been wonderful so far, sort of Terry Pratchett meets Douglas Adams meets punk rock, or something.
On a more serious note, just today I read Jenann Ismael’s 2019 paper “Determinism, Counterpredictive Devices, and the Impossibility of Laplacean Intelligences,” which is a perfect riposte to the second BBC free will video in that series Jerry posted about a while back. It’s like she knew in advance the mistakes Jim Al-Khalili would make about the “block universe” concept. Maybe there are Laplacean intelligences, and she’s one of them 😉
Just finished “What Stars are Made of: The Life of Cecilia Payne-Gaposchin” by Donovan Moore. Excellent biography of the woman whose PHD thesis identified hydrogen and helium as the main constituents of stars. She fought amazing sexism in England, moved to Harvard Observatory and fought amazing sexism. Her thesis was so radical that she had to disavow its accuracy in order to have it accepted. Later, it was called “The most brilliant PhD thesis ever written in astronomy”. A very interesting read with lots of tidbits about everyday life and the physics and astronomy world of the early 1900s.
Oh also I have a copy of that T. E. Lawrence book recommended a while back – might be able to check some of it out.
I heard that Stephen King announced recently that he is sorry that everyone is currently living in a Stephen King novel!
Working my way through a stack of books from my birthday and Christmas. I am in the middle of Clay Risen’s The Crowded Hour: Theodore Roosevelt, the Rough Riders, and the Dawn of the American Century, which is good. Just finished Holzer’s Lincoln President-Elect: Abraham Lincoln and the Great Secession Winter 1860-1861, which I would recommend. I think after this I will read Stephen Greenblatt’s Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics.
Just finishing “The Fate of Rome” by Kyle Harper which links in the historical decline and fall of the Roman Empire with climate change and three massive pandemics, culminating with the Justinian Plague which was, quite possibly as a percentage of the population who died, the worst disaster ever to hit mankind. A clearly written book by a historian who has taken on-board a lot of heavy duty science. Highly recommended.
I’m reading David Hackett’s That Religion in Which All Men Agree, a religious studies history of (mostly American) Freemasonry. I was led to it by reading Benjamin Park’s Kingdom of Nauvoo, which noted the influence of Freemasonry on the early Mormon movement.
Re-reading Jim Holt’s ‘Why Does The World Exist?’ and Bede Rundle’s ‘Why There Is Something Rather Than Nothing’, two books which take opposing views of the same subject.
Also Rick Wilson’s ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’. For light relief.
I got Douglas Murray’s ‘The Madness Of Crowds’ for Christmas but haven’t managed to get that far before getting irritated by his one-eyed view of the world and blindspot w/r/t right-wing populism.
I believe I mentioned this in a previous thread, but if so, so be it: I’m re-reading the complete Aubrey-Maturin novels by Patrick O’Brian. I’m a sailor, so I must do this. Re-watched the movie, too–Master & Commander.
Master and Commander – one of the few movie adaptations I’ve ever seen which captured the flavor and sense of the book(s) it was covering; really fine.
Reread Prim Levi _Survival_in_Auschwitz_ and _the_Periodic_table_
read Max Gergel’s _Excuse_Me_Sir_Would_you_Like_to_Buy_a_Kilo_of_Isopropyl_Bromide_ I highly recommend it
Reread _On_the_Beach_, and followed up with a couple other Nevil Shute that I hadn’t read before. I enjoyed most of his work, but it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea and are quite dated, though still interesting. Some have wooden, at best, characters, but a few are quite fine.
Because I am of a certain age and still have them from my youth: when I was playing with the cat and he fell asleep on my lap, at hand on the low shelf were _A_Space_child’s_Mother_Goose_ and _The_Dot_and_the_Line_
Just finishing Andrew Roberts’ “Churchill”. I have really enjoyed it and it took the edge off the first several weeks of isolation. I had read his biography of Napoleon last year and really enjoyed it also.
Next will be Anne Applebaum: “Gulag” and “Iron Curtain”.
Just about to order Matthew Cobb’s new book. His two books on the French Resistance were fantastic.
And now I want to read “What Stars Are Made Of”, mentioned by a reader above. Will order that too. Thanks for the recommendation Steve Ring!
Here’s an excellent interview with Matthew Cobb about his new book
https://brainsciencepodcast.com/bsp/2020/171-matthewcobb
Well chosen questions too, by the interviewer.
“it’s hard for me to concentrate, and I find my attention wandering, having to go back and reread what I’ve read before.”
This is pretty normal for me, it takes me forever to read a book, I have about 12 incomplete books on my coffee table – very frustrating. As a result, I’ve been trying Audible recently. It isn’t the same but at least I’m able to get through a book much faster.
I’m still able to work from home so I don’t have as much spare time as many, however I have taken some time for these two books.
Last two books:
Artemis: by Andy Weir (Author of the Martian). It’s a decent book, not as good as the Martian though.
Something Deeply Hidden: Sean Carroll, I’m deeply skeptical of the Many Worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics but it isn’t my field so I figured I’d try to learn more about this perspective.
I too take forever to read anything for the most part. Partly this is because I fall a sleep when I read so I limit my reading to bed time. But let me recommend something I found very immersive….if you have Kindle on a tablet or phone and you buy the audible book at the same time as the Kindle book (you have to select the “add audible book” (probably not exact phrasing) option) you can listen to the audible at the same time as you follow along and the app will highlight the words as they are spoken on the audible. It’s a feature within the Kindle app. I have found this a really pleasurable way to read.
Sadly, I have the opposite problem. If I start reading a book that grips me, I have a hard time stopping. All of a sudden it 3 AM and I have to get up for work at 5:30. Ooops.
I happened last month with “A House for Mr Biswas” (V.S. Naipaul).
Mr. Biswas was wonderful! In fact most of Naipaul’s books are. His late brother, Shiva’s, as well.
I’ve had that happen to me sometimes. Happened a lot of the Xmas break but that was okay as I wasn’t working.
I find these days if I read tooo late into the night I get too wired to sleep.
That’s an interesting idea, I’ll have to give it a shot.
Thanks!
I am near the end of Jill Lepore’s wonderful overview of U.S. history, These Truths, and I highly recommend it. I also recommend listening to the interview Preet Bharara did with her on his podcast “Stay Tuned” from a few months back. I’m also reading Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper, which is a memoir about her life within the Westboro Baptist Church and her leaving the church. I learned about this book from Sam Harris’ interview with her a while back on his podcast. Again, book and podcast are well worth your time. I’m also reading quite a few mysteries during this time, including ones written by Ruth Rendell and Peter Lovesey, who are both excellent writers for those who like crime fiction. I’ve enjoyed reading about the books you’re all reading, and I’m getting good ideas about future reads. Richard Wright is definitely on the short list. Thanks all.
I am reading Lepore’s These Truths as well. It is a good read, but the non-historian needs to keep several things in mind. The first is that although it covers all of American history, it is not a text book. Rather, she focuses on several topics that interest her, such as race, but largely ignores others, such as Native Americans. I do not have a problem with this because an historian writing a history of a country, no matter how long the book may be, cannot cover all topics. Still, the non-historian should realize that the history of a country, any country, can be approached from several different directions. The second thing to note is that as one of America’s most renowned historians and columnist, she made several truly shocking factual errors. These are errors of fact, not interpretation. I probably missed some of the errors. Most of those I detected were of a minor nature, but do reflect sloppiness in her research.
Here is one of her more egregious errors. On page 293, she writes “by June of 1861, the Confederacy comprised fifteen states…” No, it comprised eleven states. How could she not have known this? I have read at least half a dozen reviews of the book, and I have not seen one reviewer point out the errors. As you probably have noticed, these errors annoy me. It reflects shoddy or lazy research and her apparent lack of a good fact checker. So, I recommend the book but it must be read with caution.
try Talk Across Water by Merrill Gilfillan.
A book of short stories about the West with some memorable characters.
The Drunken Botanist by Amy Stewart is also a great, easy read.
I keep playing the Simon’s Cat games on my iPad instead of readying as well which is terrible for sleeping & also since my brain is a bit OCD, I tend to see and think about the game too much.
I think I mentioned this novel before: Governor of the Northern Province by Sri-Lankan Canadian Randy Boyagoda. Refugee ex-African warlord meets small-town, politically ambitious, Ontario girl. The Ottawa Citizen said “Boyagoda’s humour is astoundingly politically incorrect. With his irreverence the author crosses lines mist would dare not even approach.”
“Who we are and how we got here”, by David Reich. Human population genetics and biogeography based on ancient genomes sequenced from DNA in bones. It’s a little bit technical in parts, but the history is incredibly rich and detailed.
Reich book terrific!
I find I’m spending way too much time on WEIT and email instead of hunkering down and reading. Later gators.
I’m reading Programming — Principles and Practice Using C++ by Stroustrup, I’ve started reading Children of Earth and Sky by Guy Gavriel Kay.