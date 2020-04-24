Trump was not being sarcastic with his stupid remedies for coronavirus

At his next-to-last press conference, “President” Trump suggested that effective treatments for Covid-19 infection could include shining UV or “other” light into the body, either through the skin or in other ways. He then suggested that injection of disinfectant into the body could effect a remarkable cure. You can see his statement below, as well as his responses to questions by the press.
According to CNN, Trump now says his comments were “sarcastic”:
Doctors and the company that makes Lysol and Dettol warned that injecting or ingesting disinfectants is dangerous. But when Trump was asked about the comments during a bill signing on Friday, he said, “I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen.”
He then suggested he was talking about disinfectants that can safely be rubbed on people’s hands. And then he returned to the sarcasm explanation, saying it was “a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.”
Here’s his garbled backtracking:
It’s clear from the first video that Trump was not being sarcastic; in fact, he was looking to two of his advisors, Dr. Deborah Birx and Homeland Security science officer Bill Bryan, implicitly asking for reassurance. It is to their shame that they somewhat buttressed Trump’s stupidity, or at least didn’t disavow it. Of course, if they did, they’d be fired.
Now Trump’s new press secretary (how many has he had?) says that the media misunderstood what Trump was saying, and that his remarks were taken “out of context.”
They weren’t. His words are clear. There was not a hint of sarcasm, and he was looking to his advisors, not to the reporters he was supposedly mocking. It’s not the President’s job to stand up before the press and tout untried remedies. He should have learned his lesson with hydroxychloroquine. “It couldn’t hurt,” he said. Well, yes it could, and it does: it’s worse to take it than to do nothing.
He has followed up a bout of stupidity with a bout of lying. It’s there for all Americans to see. When will people wake up and admit that Trump is a narcissistic and unhinged individual who has to go? Ceiling Cat help us that he’ll be at the helm during this crisis—until January at the earliest.
“a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.”
Unclear/garbled. Why does he refuse to speak English?
This post gives me hope in general.
For the record, tRump is on to his fourth press secretary. Clinton seems to be the record holder, with five. But of course that was in two full terms. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_House_Press_Secretary
Oops, meant to target the link a little better: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_House_Press_Secretary#List_of_press_secretaries
Grisham almost made it through her entire tenure without calling a single press conference.
“It is to their shame that they somewhat buttressed Trump’s stupidity, or at least didn’t disavow it.”
Utter cowardice.
And where are those idiots who wrote that idiotic op-ed in the NYT about how they are the secret resistance within the White House, protecting the nation from the worst in these difficult times?
This will of course be instantly forgotten, even by the media who should never have covered it in the first place. And the only thing that will be remembered by Trump’s fans (aka half the the US… ok sorry, sorry, only 47.3% of the US) is that Trump gave another 2 hour press conference and gave the fake media a beating.
Just validates what JAC has been alluding to all this time: This man is a bombastic, arrogant, self-promoting, moron. He is incapable of telling the truth, much less provide accurate information.
I think that the three medical advisers to Trump should jointly resign. This will stop Trump to tell nonsense since he will have lost any say in medical matters.
Unfortunately if you jammed a shotgun up tRump’s nose (both barrels) and ordered him to stop the nonsense he wouldn’t. Or couldn’t. It’d be like asking a parrot to play the trumpet. The guy is constitutionally incapable of saying anything sensible.
tRump’s approval deficit is getting bigger quickly. Keep it up, tRump.
Meanwhile other apologists are saying that tRump was really only [i]asking[/i] if this would work. No hint of sarcasm from them.
The various sides over there ought to get their lies straight.
To italicize use less-than and greater-than signs in place of the square brackets.
I would like to see one or more of the other networks present Dr. Fauci and/or other medical experts at the same time slot as our
non-medical expert president. That’s if they can’t get tRump from blathering idiocies on
his presentation of Covid-19 misfacts.
Indeed. Sadly, if the networks had any concern for informing rather than disinforming their viewers, they would have done this long ago. So they must not have any such concern.
This episode was utterly incredible, I thought many months (years?) ago. I now only notice every second week how he continued to keep attention on himself practically every day.
In reality, there is always something. Each day. This time it’s also dangerous. I do not know if previous statements were as harmful, but it would not surprise me.
I don’t know what to make of it. It’s important to go through the motions and complain, but then again, half of the US likes the guy and he’s without a doubt a perfect representative of Republican America, and likely the next President, too (where he should be leading the opposition, Joe Biden is virtually invisible).
The stable genius looks more like the 2 year old toddler that he is. Think of it – enough people in this country voted to put this thing in the white house. After years of television exposure on that idiotic reality show they promote him to this. The country will be so screwed by next January, so broke and in debt, in depression. Way to go America, so exceptional. I hate to say it again but you get what you deserve. In another week or two the death rate will surpass the Vietnam war. Only takes about a month and a half.
Like most children, when caught in a lie, he uses the “I was only kidding” gambit. He certainly put to rest his claim that “I really get this stuff.” He is an idiot, and a dangerous one at that. We saw how his stable genius pronouncement of “What do we have to lose?” worked out for hyrdroquinone. And then there is this: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/24/revealed-leader-group-peddling-bleach-cure-lobbied-trump-coronavirus?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other&fbclid=IwAR2LDuYu0HVreDUCxrlipIfBPUUvA6hGu3qBrOicR39ho7SPlW9q2qKBgzc
I think Dr. Birx is in a very difficult position. This is The Madness of King George. Someone has to stay in the administration to try to manage this awful situation, which means trying to protect public health while pandering to his mental illness or whatever is going on here. If every medical professional ran away screaming we would be left with zero influence from the medical community. The idea is terrifying.Trump’s behavior can’t just be narcissistic personality disorder can it? These are the ravings of someone with serious problems. If my grandmother suggested fighting a virus by cleaning her insides with disinfectant I’d fear that she was a danger to herself. I’m not qualified to evaluate anything, but common sense says there is more to Trump’s behavior than a personality disorder.
You’re giving Dr Birx way too much credit, I’ve seen her support some of Trump’s silly statements, unnecessarily so 👎
Understatement of the week.
I totally agree. He thought he was showing off his “genius” in making the suggestion–HA!
What is so disturbing to me is not Trump but his loyal supporters (some who are family). It is just so sad to me. I guess it proves the truism “there is a sucker born every minute).
60 X 24 X 365 X 80yrs = 42 million suckers in the USA. That old adage is surprisingly close to accurate, isn’t it?
Yeah, Trump making off the cuff medical speculations about treatments that he’s just thinking up as he goes along, when addressing the country during a Pandemic, is madness.
And then playing it off like it was sarcasm is, first of all, such obvious b.s. to anyone who watches his initial comments that it’s like a 6 year old trying to come up with excuses for why the cookies are gone and the crumbs are all over his mouth. The fact he could think for a moment anyone would take his excuse seriously says so much about the shallowness of however his mind works.
But the excuse is possibly worse: that he’d take a briefing to the nation at the height of a pandemic to be “sarcastic” with everyone, including his medical staff, about treatments? How could that have even computed as an excuse in Trump’s head?
All that said, I DO think that many Trump-haters (I’m one!) can get a bit hysterical in terms of interpreting Trump always in the worst possible way. I think it’s irresponsible for Trump to wonder off the cuff about unproven treatments, but he certainly didn’t for a moment seem (to me) to be recommending that people go out and start injecting bleach or whatever. He was clearly musing about possible treatment-routes for the doctors to investigate, hence leaving the doctors to come up with a treatment if it’s even possible.
Dumb. But not quite accurately presented by all the “Trump’s telling everyone to inject bleach/alcohol” twitter freak outs and headlines.
But aren’t you just giving a dip shit a break. Let’s line up all those dummies in the Senate who have been carrying this water for the last 3 plus years and make them eat this. You know the ones who made sure he did not get impeached and out the door when it was obvious. The country is in the ditch so who has time for this clown.
Right on. Plus I believe that Vaal underestimates the power of words spoken by this POSPOTUS. We know that when he was pushing hyroquinone, many of his slavering supporters were rushing to get the drug. So don’t be surprised when we hear about folks who become very ill or die because Agent Orange was serving up the kool aide.
I’ve just inadvertently engaged with some trump fans on YouTube about this. (Yes I realise this was a mistake)
One of them said he wasn’t talking about normal household disinfectant and I’d been mislead by the mainstream media, and it was all out of context. This was on a video that had the entire context and had the first guy talking about the readily available disinfectant. It was truly remarkable.
The other guy kept on posting the quote where Trump says something about injecting inside the disinfectant and then saying Trump wasn’t saying what he just said.
I’ve never seen anything like it. I’m from Britain and I though brexiteers were bad in their delusion. This was a whole new level.
One of my relatives tried to make that same argument on FB – left wing radicals taking it of context and all that. I replied that it’s too bad that liars have to deal with video and transcripts, and gave him the exact transcript. Thankfully his post disappeared.