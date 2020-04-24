Trump was not being sarcastic with his stupid remedies for coronavirus

At his next-to-last press conference, “President” Trump suggested that effective treatments for Covid-19 infection could include shining UV or “other” light into the body, either through the skin or in other ways. He then suggested that injection of disinfectant into the body could effect a remarkable cure. You can see his statement below, as well as his responses to questions by the press.

According to CNN, Trump now says his comments were “sarcastic”:

Doctors and the company that makes Lysol and Dettol warned that injecting or ingesting disinfectants is dangerous. But when Trump was asked about the comments during a bill signing on Friday, he said, “I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen.” He then suggested he was talking about disinfectants that can safely be rubbed on people’s hands. And then he returned to the sarcasm explanation, saying it was “a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.”

Here’s his garbled backtracking:

It’s clear from the first video that Trump was not being sarcastic; in fact, he was looking to two of his advisors, Dr. Deborah Birx and Homeland Security science officer Bill Bryan, implicitly asking for reassurance. It is to their shame that they somewhat buttressed Trump’s stupidity, or at least didn’t disavow it. Of course, if they did, they’d be fired.

Now Trump’s new press secretary (how many has he had?) says that the media misunderstood what Trump was saying, and that his remarks were taken “out of context.”

They weren’t. His words are clear. There was not a hint of sarcasm, and he was looking to his advisors, not to the reporters he was supposedly mocking. It’s not the President’s job to stand up before the press and tout untried remedies. He should have learned his lesson with hydroxychloroquine. “It couldn’t hurt,” he said. Well, yes it could, and it does: it’s worse to take it than to do nothing.

He has followed up a bout of stupidity with a bout of lying. It’s there for all Americans to see. When will people wake up and admit that Trump is a narcissistic and unhinged individual who has to go? Ceiling Cat help us that he’ll be at the helm during this crisis—until January at the earliest.