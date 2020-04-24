Reader Dom the Ancient (or so he calls himself, as he just turned 60), is locked down in Cromer, having fled London just before the quarantine there. He has in fact been eating roots and other foraged items, so another reader sent him a fancy hamper of food. Dom has also photographed insects, and sent a few photos. His words are indented:

I have some limited interweb access via a usb dongle. Here is some ‘Natchur’ in all her springtime glory!

In Cromer, on the Norfolk coast, the Alexanders have been flowering for a month.

The Alexanders (Smyrnium olusatrum) were introduced by the Romans, and until the adoption of related celery, were widely eaten. Here there is one with some yellow rust, Puccinia smyrnii, which my plant scientist guru Nichola Hawkins of Rothamsted (famous plant research unit) identified for me. She said on Twitter “most rusts are (either on one host, or two for different parts of the life cycle). It’s called Puccinia smyrnii because the scientific name of the Alexanders genus is Smyrnium, so as an English name we’d just call it Alexanders rust. […] If you see a rust and can identify the host, calling it ‘Host-plant rust’ is usually a good guess! But there are a few plants that can be infected by multiple rust species, e.g. wheat can get brown rust, yellow rust, or black stem rust.”