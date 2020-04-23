“Sign of the Times”

I think that if you showed this photo to someone in 20 years, and asked when it was taken, they’d correctly guess 2020.
The subject is not my reflection, of course, but the bogroll next to the driver:
I passed this car on my walk today, a walk on which I was completely alone and didn’t come closer than about 30 feet to anyone. Seriously, why should I wear a mask for that?
I have kept a roll in my vehicle since I first got one. Serves as face tissue as well as when an emergency strikes.
Then again, I used to live four hours above Syracuse and drove 500Km each way every week.
I asked my wife, who carries everything in her car but the kitchen sink, and she had 2 or 3 reasons why someone would carry that in the car. One was instead of Kleenex, another was if you had kids. Of course none of it makes any sense.
I could see it as a Kleenex replacement because it fits in the cup holder so well.
I wonder, how many rolls would you find in BMW or a Mercedes? And who is this guy walking around taking photos of car interiors?
I suspect TP is way cheaper than facial tissue, though perhaps less gentle. I could see myself using TP this way, though my wife would certainly object. Instead, I keep a supply of unused paper napkins left over from various take-out meals.
Regardless the reason, they are inviting a smash and grab.
Yeah, if you had your cell phone sitting on the TP.
Every single time I go shopping, I buy yet another 6-pack of TP. At this point in time, I’m praying I get the Aztec 2-Step (aka Montezuma’s Revenge) sometime soon.
As to WHY you should wear a mask: to show solidarity, maybe? To remind those you see that mask-wearing is the in, hip, happening thing to be doing these days? Just sayin’ …
Yes, got it, don’t yet know it, touch your nose, touch something else, somebody comes along 5 minutes after you’re out of sight, …?
Written seriously, but not vituperatively. I ride a bike in quite deserted areas with no mask, but do make sure not to touch anything but the bike. Maybe you do also, but didn’t think to mention it.
It’s a SIGNIFICATION … NOT because you’re going to save yourself or others in those kind of mostly deserted areas. A mask SEZ to others: I’M taking this pandemonic SERIOUSLY! I hope YOU are, too. The more people who are OUT there (wherEVER) and wearing masks, the more others who may be lax will get the MESSAGE. Oh, for Pete’s sake. Never mind!!!
Sorry, I don’t wear a mask because my doctor says I don’t need to. I am not going to wear one to show others that they should. As the new MORE STRINGENT ILLINOIS GUIDELINES mandate, people out for walks that don’t go near anybody don’t have to.
You are a big example of virtue flaunting (or “mask flaunting”) As for not taking this pandemic seriously, you should know from reading this site that I certainly do.
Our new MORE STRINGENT recommendations by the governor, taking effect today, is that one must wear a mask outside IF ONE CANNOT STAND MORE THAN SIX FEET FROM OTHER PEOPLE. So I’m following the state orders–scrupulously.
But you take it on yourself to make your own even more stringent rules, and shame those who don’t follow them. Sorry, but I’m not buying them, not your histrionic and ridiculous admonitions on this site. I see this as an example about people becoming irrational and unhinged at times like this.
I don’t touch anything, I’m just walking, so why on earth wouldn’t you ask before tendering some criticism?
The only time I get out to walk around is when I walk the dog. There are only a few people out along the roads near our house. I don’t wear a mask then as I can avoid anyone else who might be out. Most people are good about moving away when they approach you. When I leave the house, I have washed my hands and during the walk I don’t touch anything.
If I go in a store to shop, I wear a mask. I am surprised by how many people do not wear masks.
Yes like john, i do not wear a mask when doing a three-mile walk on a wide wooded trail around our local resevoir several days a week. People in general,though not all, move aside to maintain a six to eight foot separation when passing, plus there is usually a breeze which disperses our exhalations. When doing a once a week visit to our market, i always gown up in gloves and mask and nylon shell jacket and even though the store wipes down their carts in real time, i also wipe the handle with a chlorox wipe. Upon arriving home, i enter the garage and toss my mask into the open washing machine, remove gloves and throw them away, hang up my windbreaker in the garage, and wash my hands and face…while my gloved wife (retired rn)brings grocery bags into garage from the car trunk and wipes all items with a bleach spray before bringing them into the house. We are 72 and 74 and have the time to be overly cautious.
I did recently read somewhere that evidence shows that while the virus is hugely contagious in rooms like those in restaurants, it is not very contagious at all outside. IN the context of states “re-opening”, they were suggesting that restaurants restrict service to their patios. I suppose if some states are dead-set on reopening, they might at least do some experiments like this so other states can learn what works and what doesn’t.
My first thought was that it was a driverless car. “I saw one of those driverless cars today. Then I realised the supermarket car park was full of them!” (If you want to blame someone for that, it was on BBC Radio 4’s “Thanks a Lot, Milton Jones!” recently.)
Say, Mr. Deejay, do we have a tune for this post?
Why, yes; yes we do:
I was hoping for this. https://youtu.be/8EdxM72EZ94