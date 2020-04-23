Photos of readers

Readers Steve and Jules, scientists in Hawaii, are working from home, and Jules sent some photos of how they’re doing this with two needy kitties, Ludwig and Eddy. Jules’s words are indented.

I’m working from home, as are many. My “office” is a bit of a cave, but I can’t complain about anything else. Here’a picture of me at work, with the “loaf pans” for the cats: Eddy is in the “long loaf” shaped box and Ludwig is in the “square loaf” box.

They really want to be near me, which is why I had to set up the boxes — otherwise they would be walking on my keyboard and prematurely sending my email and going to unexpected web sites. Of course Steve pointed out they are “loafing around”. (He’s down at work, using lab equipment for a time-sensitive analysis, which is why he isn’t here at the moment.) When he gets back we have a box near his desk, “just in case”.

Do send in your photos of “lockdown” activities.