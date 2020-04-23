Our PondCam

Today they finally installed the PondCam that will survey Botany Pond. It shows almost the whole pond, or at least the bits where the ducks and ducklings like to hang out. I don’t think it’s movable or zoom-able, but you’ll at least be able to see the action and watch the ducklings and their moms (hatch date: about May 3). If you’re there at the right time, you’ll see me feeding them.

Below is Eddie, the awesome camera installer who spent four days putting it in, from installing all the electric through conduits to the basement, to installing the bracket and finally to mounting the camera this morning. I didn’t realize it would be so big, but now I don’t feel so bad that it wasn’t trained on the nests: such a big camera would have been impractical.

I’ll let you know when it goes live, which will be 24/7 on a website yet to be designated. I’d like to call it the Web(Foot)Cam, but the media people, who promoted its installation, may have other ideas. Can you suggest a name?

Kudos to The University of Chicago Media Relations and IT people for getting this done.