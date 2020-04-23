Our PondCam

Today they finally installed the PondCam that will survey Botany Pond. It shows almost the whole pond, or at least the bits where the ducks and ducklings like to hang out. I don’t think it’s movable or zoom-able, but you’ll at least be able to see the action and watch the ducklings and their moms (hatch date: about May 3). If you’re there at the right time, you’ll see me feeding them.

Below is Eddie, the awesome camera installer who spent four days putting it in, from installing all the electric through conduits to the basement, to installing the bracket and finally to mounting the camera this morning. I didn’t realize it would be so big, but now I don’t feel so bad that it wasn’t trained on the nests: such a big camera would have been impractical.

I’ll let you know when it goes live, which will be 24/7 on a website yet to be designated. I’d like to call it the Web(Foot)Cam, but the media people, who promoted its installation, may have other ideas. Can you suggest a name?

Kudos to The University of Chicago Media Relations and IT people for getting this done.

16 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:03 pm | Permalink

    That’s very cool. It looks like a pretty fancy rig. Maybe there’s some zoom/pan control available to someone with special duck farmer access?

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

      I don’t think so; I asked if it could be moved or zoomed, and I think the answer was no because of privacy considerations (you don’t want to zero in on a pond visitor).

      Reply
      • GBJames
        Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

        Ah. Of course.

        Reply
  2. Barry Lyons
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:07 pm | Permalink

    Botany Ducks Cam.

    Reply
  3. JezGrove
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:09 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations! I’m looking forward to seeing Botany Pond – well, Honey, Dot, and their broods – in real time.

    Reply
  4. jblilie
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:10 pm | Permalink

    That is very cool. And nice and high up where it’s safe.

    Reply
  5. Simon Hayward
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

    Quacker Cam

    Reply
  6. Ken Sanders
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

    Peeking Duck

    Reply
  7. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:19 pm | Permalink

    I’d like to call it the Web(Foot)Cam, but the media people, who promoted its installation, may have other ideas. Can you suggest a name?

    I guess “Big Brother” is already taken? 🙂

    Reply
  8. JezGrove
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    Hyde Park Hide?

    Reply
  9. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:26 pm | Permalink

    How cool! Not a trivial job! Especially the maintenance of the entire system – I’m thinking about publicly accessible web cam data – there’s got to be some serious software maintenance there. – perhaps a willing undergraduate will take the job?

    As for a name – something to reflect the love of mallards and friends in the pond, despite the pandemic- but not citing the pandemic or virus….

    Reply
  10. Laurance
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Hooray! Hooray! This is welcome good news to counteract all the bad news!

    Reply
  11. darwinwins
    Posted April 23, 2020 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

    It’s a Koduck camera.

    Reply

