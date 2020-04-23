Five laudatory reviews of Matthew’s book

Matthew’s new book about the history of research on the brain is now out in both the UK and the US (Amazon links provided). I read it in advance and blurbed it; it’s very good.

I’m not alone in my opinion, as the first five reviews that I know of all praise the book unstintingly. Links below:

1). New Statesman, review by Henry Marsh, brain surgeon and author.

Money quote: “an intellectual tour de force, and a brilliant demonstration of how a historical approach is often the best way of explaining difficult scientific problems… I cannot recommend this book strongly enough.” 2.) Science, review by Alex Gomez-Martin, researcher at the Instituto de Neurociencias (CSIC-UMH), Alicante, Spain

Money quote: “Cobb’s erudition and engaging writing style take us on an enthralling journey” 3). Wall Street Journal, review by Carol Tavris, social psychologist and well known author. Full review not free online but I can send you a pdf.

Money quote: “The Idea of the Brain” is “elegant… engrossing… clear and lively… The reader will come away from this illuminating history of thinking about the brain with a renewed appreciation of the task that remains.” 4.)

Science News , review by Laura Sanders, neuroscience writer and journalist. Money quote: “ a fascinating tour of how concepts of the brain have morphed over time. His writing is clear, thoughtful and, when called for, funny.” 5.) Scientific American, on list of “Recommended books” by Andrea Gawrylewski.

Money quote: “If you know nothing about neuroscience and need to get up to speed fast, don’t go out and buy an “Idiot’s Guide.” Instead try this brilliant offering, in which zoologist and science historian Cobb dives into the fundamentals—and the frontiers—of our understanding of the brain.”

Well, what are you waiting for? I told you it was good!