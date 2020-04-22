Reader Mark Jones from the UK sent us some lovely flower pictures. I hope I get the order right (the photos weren’t labeled)! His words and IDs are indented:

Butterflies are still thin on the ground, so I thought I would send you a few of my close-up photographs of flowers. I find the macro details gorgeous. Descriptions, hopefully in order: Bluebell (Hyacinthoides non-scripta):

Birdsfoot Trefoil (Lotus corniculatus):

Forget-me-nots (Myosotis sylvatica):

Not sure, maybe Dame’s Rocket (Hesperis matronalis):

Pussy Willow (Salix):

No idea about this one, I call it spidery plant.

Daffodils (Narcissus):