Reader Mark Jones from the UK sent us some lovely flower pictures. I hope I get the order right (the photos weren’t labeled)! His words and IDs are indented:
Butterflies are still thin on the ground, so I thought I would send you a few of my close-up photographs of flowers. I find the macro details gorgeous. Descriptions, hopefully in order:
Bluebell (Hyacinthoides non-scripta):
Birdsfoot Trefoil (Lotus corniculatus):
Forget-me-nots (Myosotis sylvatica):
Not sure, maybe Dame’s Rocket (Hesperis matronalis):
Pussy Willow (Salix):
No idea about this one, I call it spidery plant.
Daffodils (Narcissus):
Very nice Mark! Thanks for sharing these! It’s Spring! 🙂
I think spidery plant is witch hazel.
Yes – I was going to say the same.
Thanks, witch-hazel does look right!
Nice set. I have a hard time remembering the names of flowers – common or Latin. Even the forget-me-not, which I’d call my favorite of these.