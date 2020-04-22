Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Mark Jones from the UK sent us some lovely flower pictures. I hope I get the order right (the photos weren’t labeled)! His words and IDs are indented:

Butterflies are still thin on the ground, so I thought I would send you a few of my close-up photographs of flowers. I find the macro details gorgeous. Descriptions, hopefully in order:

Bluebell (Hyacinthoides non-scripta):

Birdsfoot Trefoil (Lotus corniculatus):

Forget-me-nots (Myosotis sylvatica):

Not sure, maybe Dame’s Rocket (Hesperis matronalis):

Pussy Willow (Salix):

No idea about this one, I call it spidery plant.

Daffodils (Narcissus):

  1. jblilie
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 8:02 am | Permalink

    Very nice Mark! Thanks for sharing these! It’s Spring! 🙂

    Reply
  2. Jeannie Hess
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 8:15 am | Permalink

    I think spidery plant is witch hazel.

    Reply
    • Jonathan Wallace
      Posted April 22, 2020 at 8:16 am | Permalink

      Yes – I was going to say the same.

      Reply
    • mkgjones
      Posted April 22, 2020 at 8:26 am | Permalink

      Thanks, witch-hazel does look right!

      Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 9:25 am | Permalink

    Nice set. I have a hard time remembering the names of flowers – common or Latin. Even the forget-me-not, which I’d call my favorite of these.

    Reply

