Photos of readers

Today we feature Joe Dickinson, who’s contributed many photos to the “readers’ photos” section.  Joe provided the indented caption:

As suggested, here is a picture of what I am doing during the lockdown.  I’m not actually rereading “Song of the Dodo”, but I chose it because it is one of my all time favorites.

  1. Paul Topping
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    A lovely scene! Almost like you are reading to your dog to lull him/her to sleep.

  2. jblilie
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    I’ll have to check out The Song of the Dodo. Thanks.

    I think I spy a d*g in that photo!

    • jblilie
      Posted April 22, 2020 at 2:56 pm

      I’ve been reading David Quammen since his days with Outside magazine in the 70s and 80s.

  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    I was trying to figure out who got the best chair. Looks almost equal. Never happen with a cat.

    • JezGrove
      Posted April 22, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      How true!

    • Joe Dickinson
      Posted April 22, 2020 at 4:10 pm

      Most often he would be in my lap, but I got up and down several times to get the camera properly pointed and focused and to start the self-timer, so he had given up on me.

      • Randall Schenck
        Posted April 22, 2020 at 4:19 pm

        Ah, I thought he had that look about him. Withholding the lap can be trouble.

  4. Mark Cagnetta
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    I agree. A wonderfully sad book.

  5. Liz
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Wonderful picture!

  6. Debra Coplan
    Posted April 22, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    A very relaxing scene…Your area looks so comfortable. I’m glad the dog is enjoying a great seat in the house and staying safe.

