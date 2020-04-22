Photos of readers

Today we feature Joe Dickinson, who’s contributed many photos to the “readers’ photos” section. Joe provided the indented caption:
As suggested, here is a picture of what I am doing during the lockdown. I’m not actually rereading “Song of the Dodo”, but I chose it because it is one of my all time favorites.
A lovely scene! Almost like you are reading to your dog to lull him/her to sleep.
I’ll have to check out The Song of the Dodo. Thanks.
I think I spy a d*g in that photo!
I’ve been reading David Quammen since his days with Outside magazine in the 70s and 80s.
I was trying to figure out who got the best chair. Looks almost equal. Never happen with a cat.
How true!
Most often he would be in my lap, but I got up and down several times to get the camera properly pointed and focused and to start the self-timer, so he had given up on me.
Ah, I thought he had that look about him. Withholding the lap can be trouble.
I agree. A wonderfully sad book.
Wonderful picture!
A very relaxing scene…Your area looks so comfortable. I’m glad the dog is enjoying a great seat in the house and staying safe.