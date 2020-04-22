Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ how to defecate religiously

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “foot“, came with some handy advice:

For anyone interested in learning how to go to the bathroom correctly, here are the complete instructions.

As it says on the cartoon page, be sure to enter the bathroom with your left foot. You might burn in hell if you enter with your right!

Or, as Mo does below, you might have to start all over again. But do read the instructions! It includes these (the Qibla is the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca; the emphasis is mine):

Facing or keeping the back towards the Qibla whilst going to the toilet is forbidden. We should take care of this at all times. If the toilet is facing the Qibla in your home then try and sacrifice some money and have it changed as you will be sinning every time you use the toilet. Even if children are taken to the toilet then it is the adult’s responsibility to make sure the child does not face or have the back towards the Qibla or the sin will lie on the adult.