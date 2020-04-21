Political satire songs are generally pretty dire, what with their forced rhymes and weak humor, but this one, by Roy Zimmerman and The ReZisters, featuring Sandy Riccardi, isn’t half bad.
Political satire songs are generally pretty dire, what with their forced rhymes and weak humor, but this one, by Roy Zimmerman and The ReZisters, featuring Sandy Riccardi, isn’t half bad.
|Paul Topping on Predictions and probabilities…
|Douglas Swartzendrub… on The Liar Tweets Tonight
|GreenPoisonFrog on Readers’ wildlife videos
|Mark Joseph on The Liar Tweets Tonight
|Joe Dickinson on The Liar Tweets Tonight
This is brilliant.
ROTFLMAO!!!
Excellent
Very Good.
Very good…and all true.
Have you heard Randy Rainbow? In particular “A Very Stable Genius “ on YouTube?
Wayne Kankovsky
Sent from my iPhone
>
This is simply wonderful(if also depressing.
Superb!
Check out his “Old Man Fibber” (about Mitch McConnell) as well.
I certainly have enjoyed the political parodies thus far, but speaking of videos, this is the type of thing that Trump supporters are hanging their MAGA hats on: