The Liar Tweets Tonight

Political satire songs are generally pretty dire, what with their forced rhymes and weak humor, but this one, by Roy Zimmerman and The ReZisters, featuring Sandy Riccardi, isn’t half bad.

 

9 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 7:03 pm | Permalink

    This is brilliant.

    Reply
  2. Susan Davies
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 7:11 pm | Permalink

    ROTFLMAO!!!

    Reply
  3. merilee
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 7:11 pm | Permalink

    Excellent

    Reply
  4. Michael Waterhouse
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 7:14 pm | Permalink

    Very Good.

    Reply
  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 7:23 pm | Permalink

    Very good…and all true.

    Reply
  6. Wayne Kankovsky
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 8:11 pm | Permalink

    Have you heard Randy Rainbow? In particular “A Very Stable Genius “ on YouTube?

    Wayne Kankovsky

    Reply
  7. Joe Dickinson
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 8:28 pm | Permalink

    This is simply wonderful(if also depressing.

    Reply
  8. Mark Joseph
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 8:36 pm | Permalink

    Superb!

    Check out his “Old Man Fibber” (about Mitch McConnell) as well.

    Reply
  9. Douglas Swartzendruber
    Posted April 21, 2020 at 8:44 pm | Permalink

    I certainly have enjoyed the political parodies thus far, but speaking of videos, this is the type of thing that Trump supporters are hanging their MAGA hats on:

    Reply

