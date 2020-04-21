Readers’ wildlife videos

Reader Rick Longworth sent us a largesse of not one, not two, but three wildlife videos he made. Turn up the sound, as there’s music or bird sounds, too. Rick’s captions are indented:

Fox squirrel (Sciurus niger) acrobatics. This fussy female is checking out the left over apples and crab apples from last season. She is very shy of my camera, so I had to shoot through window glass.

A pair of wood ducks (Aix sponsa) have been checking out my new duck box. The entrance hole is on the far side, and the female is trying to see if it suits her taste. The drake stands guard and fends off a competing female. I hope they stick around and raise a brood.

A time-lapse of the full moon setting over the Snake River at the end of March. Sound is in real time.