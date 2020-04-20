Photos of readers

Please send me one or two pictures of you—ideally doing something in quarantine, but I’ll take what I can get. And don’t forget a caption!

Today’s photos come from Rick Bannister of Ontario, remembering the good old days when you could go to Hawaii without having a mandatory 14-day quarantine in your hotel. His caption is indented (photo captions are also his):

I don’t have many pictures of myself but I did go through my archives and found one taken a few years ago outside Bubba Gump’s in Kona. That restaurant is really touristy but the location is great and their fish & chips are great. I also found a panorama shot of Hilo Bay that I stitched together. I have been lucky enough to visit Hawaii. The Big Island is my favourite part of the state.

Life is just like a box of chocolates

 

Hilo Bay with Mauna Kea in background

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm and filed under Photos of readers. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. Diana MacPherson
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    I love and miss Big Island.

    Reply
  2. BobTerrace
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

    One day I will get there. My son has gone a few times, since he lives in Seattle and is closer than I am on the east coast.

    Reply
  3. Glenda Palmer
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

    Thank you Rick. So nice to see photos of some of the other subscribers. The photo view of Hilo Bay is beautiful.

    Reply
  4. jblilie
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    Ah, Hawaii! Looking forward to returning some day!

    Reply
  5. Rick Bannister
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 3:39 pm | Permalink

    Thank you Jerry for this feature. I too enjoy seeing photos and pictures of other readers. My wife and I have visited Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island several times with the Big Island being by far our favourite. We always tried to have lunch at Bubba Gump’s in Kona at least once each visit.

    Reply
  6. Douglas Swartzendruber
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 3:50 pm | Permalink

    🏝 Took family for our 50th; north shore of Oahu; great!

    Reply
  7. Mark R.
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    Looks like you were social distancing without even knowing it. 😉

    What’s the significance of the Forrest Gump quote on the bench. Seems strange to me…and is that an actual box of chocolates on your left?

    Reply
    • Rick Bannister
      Posted April 20, 2020 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

      The restaurant is based on the Forrest Gump character, especially the movie featuring Tom Hanks with emphasis on the his time as a Louisiana shrimp boater. No, that is not an actual box of chocolates and do I really have to explain its significance?

      Reply
  8. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 4:17 pm | Permalink

    Hate to be the one to say it Rick but that looks like a Haole on a bench.

    Reply
  9. Smokedpaprika
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 4:40 pm | Permalink

    Nice photos, Rick. I’d love to go there one of these years. If that’s not a box of chocolate, then maybe yummy fruit gums? Loving the shirt!

    Reply
  10. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

    You’ve got the shirt and the shades and hat, Rick, but you’re missing the cigarette and holder:

    Hawaii’s where the Good Doctor wrote The Curse of Lono.

    Reply
  11. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 20, 2020 at 5:05 pm | Permalink

    Guessing also that the economy of Hawaii has be crushed.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: