Photos of readers

Please send me one or two pictures of you—ideally doing something in quarantine, but I’ll take what I can get. And don’t forget a caption!

Today’s photos come from Rick Bannister of Ontario, remembering the good old days when you could go to Hawaii without having a mandatory 14-day quarantine in your hotel. His caption is indented (photo captions are also his):

I don’t have many pictures of myself but I did go through my archives and found one taken a few years ago outside Bubba Gump’s in Kona. That restaurant is really touristy but the location is great and their fish & chips are great. I also found a panorama shot of Hilo Bay that I stitched together. I have been lucky enough to visit Hawaii. The Big Island is my favourite part of the state.