Photos of readers

Please send me one or two pictures of you—ideally doing something in quarantine, but I’ll take what I can get. And don’t forget a caption!
Today’s photos come from Rick Bannister of Ontario, remembering the good old days when you could go to Hawaii without having a mandatory 14-day quarantine in your hotel. His caption is indented (photo captions are also his):
I don’t have many pictures of myself but I did go through my archives and found one taken a few years ago outside Bubba Gump’s in Kona. That restaurant is really touristy but the location is great and their fish & chips are great. I also found a panorama shot of Hilo Bay that I stitched together. I have been lucky enough to visit Hawaii. The Big Island is my favourite part of the state.
I love and miss Big Island.
One day I will get there. My son has gone a few times, since he lives in Seattle and is closer than I am on the east coast.
Thank you Rick. So nice to see photos of some of the other subscribers. The photo view of Hilo Bay is beautiful.
Ah, Hawaii! Looking forward to returning some day!
Thank you Jerry for this feature. I too enjoy seeing photos and pictures of other readers. My wife and I have visited Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island several times with the Big Island being by far our favourite. We always tried to have lunch at Bubba Gump’s in Kona at least once each visit.
🏝 Took family for our 50th; north shore of Oahu; great!
Looks like you were social distancing without even knowing it. 😉
What’s the significance of the Forrest Gump quote on the bench. Seems strange to me…and is that an actual box of chocolates on your left?
The restaurant is based on the Forrest Gump character, especially the movie featuring Tom Hanks with emphasis on the his time as a Louisiana shrimp boater. No, that is not an actual box of chocolates and do I really have to explain its significance?
Hate to be the one to say it Rick but that looks like a Haole on a bench.
Nice photos, Rick. I’d love to go there one of these years. If that’s not a box of chocolate, then maybe yummy fruit gums? Loving the shirt!
You’ve got the shirt and the shades and hat, Rick, but you’re missing the cigarette and holder:
Hawaii’s where the Good Doctor wrote The Curse of Lono.
Guessing also that the economy of Hawaii has be crushed.