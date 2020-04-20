“Jesus is my vaccine”: protests widen against pandemic restrictions

The protest against lockdowns are growing in the U.S., and some states, like Georgia, are already set to open up by this Friday businesses that require close contact, like fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons, and massage therapy shops. And Trump isn’t helping matters by egging on the protestors.
Many of the protestors are religious, like the person I saw on the news who made the statement at the top. Others carry guns to rallies, which forges an unholy connection between guns, rejection of science, and the Republican administration.
I doubt that anybody here thinks that lifting restrictions now is a good idea. I certainly don’t. We have no testing system in place, much less a tracking system to see who has had contact with whom. But neither do I think that we should dismiss the protestors as a bunch of morons who should be vilified. (I myself might have slipped in that respect.)
We could say that the protestors won’t win, but they are winning in some places. When I tend to slip into the “they’re morons” mode, I think of all the people on the fence about evolution, people who reject the concept not because they’re religious, but because they’re ignorant—ignorant in the sense of not knowing the facts. These are the people most likely to be convinced that evolution is a scientific truth.
Many of the protestors, then, could be acquainted with the facts: the probability, which by necessity is crude, that premature reopenings will lead to a second wave of the pandemic, and more deaths. “How many deaths is your job worth?” might be a good question.
So before we start demonizing every protestor as a stupid rube when the news is trumpeting, “We’re all in this together,” perhaps we should start giving those people an education. Perhaps we should try to understand the desperation of those who protest not because they love Trump or guns, but because they can’t pay their rent, and don’t have a job or savings. Yes, they’re wrong, but do they understand epidemiology?
As with creationists, it’s worth an attempt to educate at least some of them. If they persist in their ignorance, as religious creationists often do, well, to hell with them.
h/t: Simon
Interesting story about fellow who was falsely accused of organizing the protests: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2020/04/reopen-liberate-urls/?fbclid=IwAR0ZuTmJND1v7ZA0iBrSu0LpSL2tQrvIzgKVWtyLQmPxVxLIAtjTdqL93Pc
Really interesting, thanks Ann! If only people would actually take the time to think before grabbing the pitchforks and going on the rampage.
I don’t think these guys can’t pay their rent. In Wisconsin the protesters were in Brookfield, a well-heeled suburb full of right wing Republicans. So I have to disagree here. They’re morons.
Oops. Forgot the damned check box.
I’ve seen reports that the anti-lockdown protests are being funded by rich people with a vested interest. Sadly, in these polarised times it isn’t always clear who to believe. Which probably means the fake news agenda is winning.
So you’re dismissing EVERY protestor as a moron because they’re not economically affected? Sorry, but I think you’re wrong
Every? I’m not dumb enough to claim that. But the majority of them, yes.
I’d pose the question back to you because I think it is pretty much a perfect parallel… Do you think there’s much value in debating creationists? There’s little difference here.
Indeed. The people most anxious to get back to work are those who don’t have the luxury of being able to work from home – they have jobs that involve physical or face-to-face work, not the minor inconvenience of glitchy Zoom or Skype conference calls. And they have lower wages and less savings (if any), too. That’s not to say that others with more resources and vested interests of their own won’t exploit any political opportunities that serve themselves, of course.
I think my post crossed and ended up in the wrong place – oops.
Here’s one of the idiots. A fellow who blames the spread of virus on unsavory black people. A fellow who says he’s going to reopen his pub in violation of our governor’s Safer-at-home order.
Guess how his Yelp ratings are going. There’s nothing to say about this guy beyond “He’s a moron”, IMO.
You’re calling all protestors morons because you find one guy who’s a racist. That’s like dismissing all Democrats because you find one who’s an idiot.
That is an ANECDOTE.
You keep implying some absolutism on my part. “All”, no. Nearly all, yes.
These protests are not happening in areas where large numbers of workers are in great distress (in the cities). They are happpening in places like Brookfield. Affluent. Very conservative.
These are people with signs saying they need a haircut.
Why is calling that moronic out of line?
Oh dear. I hope this isn’t the beginning of the end for the U.S., but it’s not looking good. If these protests spread to other states there will be no stopping it. But didn’t der Drumpenfuehrer say that anything between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths would mean he will have done a very good job? So you have a ways to go yet.
If the Dems stay home and the GOP’s backers head to the bars and tRump rallies etc., I wonder what will happen in November?
I think the protests are guaranteed in all states. There are enough idiots across the land to guarantee it. But I am not so pessimistic about limiting it. Maybe I’m naive but I think enough people, even some Republicans, would rather not kill each other with a virus than stay at home. Then again…
Can NOT cure stupidity.
I have seen creationists (dismissed by many as stupid) accept evolution and even leave their faith behind.
It’s ridiculous to say that you cannot cure “ignorance,” for often ignorance is what it is.
I guess you’re saying that my book Why Evolution is True was a futile effort because those who reject evolution are stupid.