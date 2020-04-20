“Jesus is my vaccine”: protests widen against pandemic restrictions

The protest against lockdowns are growing in the U.S., and some states, like Georgia, are already set to open up by this Friday businesses that require close contact, like fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons, and massage therapy shops. And Trump isn’t helping matters by egging on the protestors.

Many of the protestors are religious, like the person I saw on the news who made the statement at the top. Others carry guns to rallies, which forges an unholy connection between guns, rejection of science, and the Republican administration.

I doubt that anybody here thinks that lifting restrictions now is a good idea. I certainly don’t. We have no testing system in place, much less a tracking system to see who has had contact with whom. But neither do I think that we should dismiss the protestors as a bunch of morons who should be vilified. (I myself might have slipped in that respect.)

We could say that the protestors won’t win, but they are winning in some places. When I tend to slip into the “they’re morons” mode, I think of all the people on the fence about evolution, people who reject the concept not because they’re religious, but because they’re ignorant—ignorant in the sense of not knowing the facts. These are the people most likely to be convinced that evolution is a scientific truth.

Many of the protestors, then, could be acquainted with the facts: the probability, which by necessity is crude, that premature reopenings will lead to a second wave of the pandemic, and more deaths. “How many deaths is your job worth?” might be a good question.

So before we start demonizing every protestor as a stupid rube when the news is trumpeting, “We’re all in this together,” perhaps we should start giving those people an education. Perhaps we should try to understand the desperation of those who protest not because they love Trump or guns, but because they can’t pay their rent, and don’t have a job or savings. Yes, they’re wrong, but do they understand epidemiology?

As with creationists, it’s worth an attempt to educate at least some of them. If they persist in their ignorance, as religious creationists often do, well, to hell with them.

h/t: Simon