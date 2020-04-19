Photos of readers

Responding to my call for more diversity in the photos of readers (we’re not all old white males!), reader Debra Coplan sent in a photo of herself with her doppelgänger.  Her caption is indented:

You asked for pictures from women, so here goes. This is a picture of a photograph, all I have.

It is from about 5 years ago, at an ACLU event. I had the opportunity to meet Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Women’s reproductive rights and voter suppression are very big issues for me.)
We are about the same height and, at first impression, people thought we looked alike. My brother-in-law insists that if Trump is reelected and something happens to her, I should get in a black robe with a lace collar and people will be none the wiser.
  1. Randall Schenck
    Looks like it could be sisters to me. Amazing…

  2. darwinwins
    The resemblance is remarkable. You could pass for sisters.

  3. Kevin Henderson
    In real life she is tiny. Been to the opera a few times when she was there and she once sat right in front of me (always with her friends in black).

  4. Charles A Sawicki
    Nice! “Get in a black robe with a lace collar and people will be none the wiser.”
    Go for it, we would be far (infinitely!) better off than with anyone tRump would pick.

    • JezGrove
      If Ruth is reported I’ll and then makes a miraculous recovery, your secret will be safe with me!

      • JezGrove
        Doh! “ill” not “I’ll”, obviously!

      • Ken Kukec
        Ruthie’s gonna make it alright; don’t you worry.

        Like Tennyson’s Sir Galahad, her strength is as the strength of ten, because her heart is pure.

  5. Ken Kukec
    … if Trump is reelected and something happens to her, I should get in a black robe with a lace collar and people will be none the wiser.

    Your secret will be safe with me.

    We should be so lucky as to see the likes of RBG again.

  6. robb mcallister
    Deb–you ab-so-LUTE-ly made my day.

  7. Liz
    So wonderful to see and great picture! Thank you for sharing!

  8. revelator60
    Debra, your brother-in-law is a wise man.

