Photos of readers

It is from about 5 years ago, at an ACLU event. I had the opportunity to meet Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Women’s reproductive rights and voter suppression are very big issues for me.)

We are about the same height and, at first impression, people thought we looked alike. My brother-in-law insists that if Trump is reelected and something happens to her, I should get in a black robe with a lace collar and people will be none the wiser.