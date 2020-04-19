Responding to my call for more diversity in the photos of readers (we’re not all old white males!), reader Debra Coplan sent in a photo of herself with her doppelgänger. Her caption is indented:
You asked for pictures from women, so here goes. This is a picture of a photograph, all I have.
It is from about 5 years ago, at an ACLU event. I had the opportunity to meet Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Women’s reproductive rights and voter suppression are very big issues for me.)We are about the same height and, at first impression, people thought we looked alike. My brother-in-law insists that if Trump is reelected and something happens to her, I should get in a black robe with a lace collar and people will be none the wiser.
Looks like it could be sisters to me. Amazing…
The resemblance is remarkable. You could pass for sisters.
In real life she is tiny. Been to the opera a few times when she was there and she once sat right in front of me (always with her friends in black).
Nice! “Get in a black robe with a lace collar and people will be none the wiser.”
Go for it, we would be far (infinitely!) better off than with anyone tRump would pick.
If Ruth is reported I’ll and then makes a miraculous recovery, your secret will be safe with me!
Doh! “ill” not “I’ll”, obviously!
Ruthie’s gonna make it alright; don’t you worry.
Like Tennyson’s Sir Galahad, her strength is as the strength of ten, because her heart is pure.
Your secret will be safe with me.
We should be so lucky as to see the likes of RBG again.
Deb–you ab-so-LUTE-ly made my day.
So wonderful to see and great picture! Thank you for sharing!
Debra, your brother-in-law is a wise man.