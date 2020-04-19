Is Facebook spying on you?

I spotted this post on a friend’s public Facebook postings, and found it hard to believe. However, it seems to be true:
Now I just did this, and, sure enough, there was a list of sites I’ve visited, though the last entries were on April 16. Here are a few of mine that were recorded (I’m usually not on Facebook):
Now maybe everyone knows this, and maybe I’m being paranoid, and maybe nobody cares about being spied on (how do they do this when you’re not logged into Facebook?), but just in case, I’ve taken screenshots of what you have to do to not get spied on, and have put them below step by step.
So, following the instructions at the top about for seeing this stuff and deactivating whatever spyware Facebook is using, click on the arrow at the extreme right at the top of your Facebook page:
You will see this. Click on “settings”:
Then click on this bit to the left in blue:
Then click on this:
You’ll get this. Click on the red-outlined bit (you may have to enter your Facebook password):
You’ll see this. It tells you what “off-Facebook activity” is, i.e., how they spy. Oy! Then click on the red box:
You’ll get this (it’s a long process); click on the blue box:
You’ll then get to the money site (for Facebook!). You can click the blue dot to turn off future spying activity, though when you mouse over it, you’ll get a warning like the one below this screenshot:
Clearly, Facebook doesn’t want you to make them stop spying. In fact, because I don’t want to be logged out of WordPress, and because sometimes it’s convenient to log into websites with Facebook, I didn’t do anything. I’m a coward. But I just thought I’d let you know.
Wow! I also cleared it out and shut down future activity.
I saw other sites that I shopped at recently such as kohls.com. This is unacceptable.
I will re-post this for others too.
Just another reason I quit Facebook. At least I told then I wanted to quit, they probably lied to me just like they lie to everybody.
Thanks for this.
Be careful about their other stupid “products” that don’t have “Facebook” in front of the name – like “Messenger”. So when looking for things to turn off, look for “Messenger” also. And so on.
This is why I never did sign up for facebook.
I’m not sure that shutting down the visibility does anything but keep you from seeing the truth:
You are being tracked, period. Additionally, your trail is being sent to Facebook whether you see it or not!
There is a record of the sites you visit. Period.
I use a Virtual Private Network. In my highest paranoia, I secretly fear that does not prevent a record of my actual name and identity being linked to a track of my surfing.