Finn befriends wild otter

And some heartwarming: a lovely video sent by Merilee, who saw it on PawsMyGosh. The YouTube notes say this:

An elderly man has struck up an adorable friendship with an otter. Seppo Laamanen, 65, and Iivari the otter became inseparable after he appeared at Seppo’s doorstep in 2011. Small and malnourished, Seppo fed him and worms and fish. And the adorable otter repaid his kindness by always visiting Seppo at his home in Punkaharju in eastern Finland.

I have to say that I can appreciate the man’s special bond with the otter, and the fact that it shies away from other people. This is to some extent the case with my mallards, and I sort of like the fact that I’ve won their trust.

But can’t he thaw the fish?