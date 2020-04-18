LA Times publishes atheists’ letters

First, if you haven’t seen Ron Reagan’s video ad on behalf of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, which has now been aired several times on national television, including during CNN’s Democratic debate, have a look. (It’s very short, and yes, he’s Ronald Reagan’s son.) I love the jab of the last bit: “. . . not afraid of burning in hell.”
In 2014, however, the ad was rejected by CBS when offered by the FFRF for placement on the popular “60 Minutes” show; indeed, it was rejected for any show on that network. It was a hot potato! Six years later, however, despite the claim of Social Justice Atheists that people like Richard Dawkins and Sam Harris have been counterproductive in promoting unbelief, atheism has become more mainstream than ever.
Submitted for your approval: today’s piece in the Los Angeles Times, sent by reader Paul Topping. According to the paper, someone wrote a letter to the Times criticizing Reagan’s ad, and over a dozen readers then wrote in defending it. This was deemed noteworthy by the paper’s Letters Editor, who published his own take and some excerpts from the letters. Read and smile:
These are good letters, and their number and straightforwardness are heartening. And, as the editor notes, the proportion of disbelief continues to grow.
Here are data from a Pew study last year showing the percentage of those who declare that their religion is “nothing in particular”—a figure that’s grown to the current value of 17%. Atheists and agnostics, too, have doubled their numbers in a bit more than a decade. The percentages are still relatively small, but declared atheists are at 4% and agnostics at 5%. I think we can safely say that a lot of the “nothing in particulars” would fall into a definition of atheists, so let’s put the proportion of nonbelievers at 20%.
Since the number of Americans over 18 is about 254 million, that makes about 50 million Americans who don’t hold a belief in God (I’m just doing a back-of-the-envelope spec-calculation here). That’s a lot, and what it means is that we aren’t alone—not by a long shot.
A certain odious segment of the Internet, including nonbelievers who simply cannot stand prominent atheists, say that “New Atheism is dead.” I say, “Well, its proponents have moved on to other things, but they gave nonbelief a shove whose momentum continues.” All over the West, religion is waning, driving believers into defensive positions or even hysterics.
Now is the time, what with religion on the run and atheism no longer the equivalent of leprosy, to come out. Write letters, have discussions with people, and, like the writers of letters above, fight back when someone goes after atheists and atheism. We don’t have to let religionists spill their delusions all over the media. No, we don’t have to prosyletize by bringing up nonbelief at inopportune times. But we shouldn’t hide under a bushel, either.
At least, like Ron Reagan, we should assert our right to nonbelief, and call out the believers when they stick their camel noses in the public tents.
By the way, here’s the letter that prompted atheists to write theirs:
Apropos the rise of atheism, you might find the blog of Peter Hearty,physicist, ‘Platitude of the Day’ rather gratifying. You have excoriated the Beeb on several occasions for their fatuous brown-nosing of religion. This is a cheering corrective and the comments give one a lift in these testing times.
To let you know of the decline of religion in Europe, I visited Ely Cathedral recently, built 1083, with its impressive octagonal lantern or roof feature. The place, built to seat thousands, was empty. A bell rang… “Are you setting sail?” I asked the doorman. He replied that the service was about to start. So I took my place on a pew. Utterly alone. A young bearded man in robes gave a commendable talk upon looking-out for each other. I went to him for a chat, and slipped-in that I was an atheist. He shook his head glumly, and admitted that only atheists take the trouble to attend his services. If this impressive gothic building were in the USA, I think my many atheist colleagues would be glad to come….
George…
Amusing story.
A story like that is heartening. But as an example of just how far there is to go, the most recent Pew Research study shows that about 50% of Americans feel that the Bible should have “some” influence on laws of the U.S., and 25% feel that it should have “a great deal” of inluence. It’s no wonder that U.S. laws carve out such privileges for religion.
Maybe but I am mostly skeptical of such polls. How many respondents heard the question as asking, “Should laws be based on good moral judgments, like in the Bible?”
Well, that wasn’t the question, and all you have to do is look at the laws, which have thousands of exceptions for religion, to know a lot of people feel this way. There are also the two thirds of evangelicals, a not insignificant number, who feel that when the law and the Bible are at odds, the Bible should take precedence.
Of course evangelicals would think that.
I’m just saying that there are perhaps a lot of people that believe that religion and the Bible are a valid source of moral guidance while not really believing in God themselves. It’s a transition phase between being truly religious and being a card-carrying atheist. They have a hard time believing in God, and don’t want to go to church themselves, but still have a soft spot in their heart for friends and family who do. They are generally in favor of morals and still associate them with religion.
As long as atheists are in the minority, the religious will be a problem. Apparently the religious cannot stand much competition. They should know however, that atheists would leave them alone if they simply followed the law. FFRF shows us everyday that religion does not follow the law and the battle lines are drawn. Intrusion into our rights at citizens are particularly deep in the south and Midwest. If you do not think this, then you probably do not live there or are not paying attention. In Kansas now for several years, the only abortion clinic in Wichita must fly in doctors from out of state to stay in business. There are no doctors in state that will do the work, especially since the last doctor who did this was murdered while attending church. You can look it up.
“I don’t know that atheists should be considered as citizens, nor should they be considered patriots.”
A pearl of goodwill and beneficence from George H.W. Bush (as he constantly kept a wet finger to political wind).
(But not as bad as [whom I perceive to be that spoiled brat)] Teddy Roosevelt calling Thomas Paine “a filthy little atheist.”)
It seems that the plot is also compatible with increased polarization away from moderate belief. For example, perhaps the percentage of devout protestants is also increasing. But they only have a generic protestant category so you can’t tell.
I mean, how hard is it for faith-heads to at least empathize with skepticism of the 404 not found gods.
Freedom from religion is truly liberating; I wish more people could try it out. I still remember the self-torture of “knowing” there was an omnipotent god who knew my every thought and deed and could banish me to eternal fire if I slipped up. What an incredible burden to carry, especially as a child. I remember asking forgiveness probably 100 times a day…I would ask forgiveness if I saw something “sinful” or even if I heard a curse word from another person; I heard it, so god must have heard it, so I better ask his forgiveness. The mind of a true believer is not a fun place to be; not is it healthy.