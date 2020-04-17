“You clap for me now”: a poignant video about immigrant “coronavirus helpers”

I saw this video on Twitter yesterday, and was really moved by it. I looked for it on YouTube and luckily found a Guardian version I could embed here.
The poem, “You clap for me now”, is by Darren James Smith, and refers to immigrants in Britain, who, previously subject to xenophobia, are now being applauded for their work during the pandemic. Pointing out this hypocrisy, the poem and video are both angry and sweet—and if they don’t make people examine their attitudes about immigrants and immigration, I don’t know what will.
Unfortunately, the Spectator excoriates the poem and the video for being “self congratulatory,” but I don’t think it is. I think it’s clever and thoughtful. After all, it’s undeniable that a lot of people in the UK (and in the rest of Europe and the US) don’t like immigrants, and yet now applaud them for their “heroism” during the pandemic. Some work voluntarily, knowing the risks but wanting to help. Others are involuntary heroes: they have to take low-paying jobs that are dangerous and involve contact with the public.
In any case, the Spectator can shove it.
The beginning is nice, analogizing the fear of the virus and of immigrants. According to the video’s notes, it was produced by Sachini Imbuldeniya.
Great video! Hard times can unite people.
Yes, just get back out there on the golf course and keep mowing. The Cheeto is playing through.
I think on most subjects, The Spectator can quite frankly “shove it”. This is a great video.
Indeed. With a small number of honourable exceptions (eg Nick Cohen, Isabel Hardman), The Spectator has very many nasty, little-Englander types on its writing staff. And don’t get me started on the readers…
🐾🐾
Laid on a little thick, but very nice. I expect it makes a lot of people squirm. Which, of course, was the point.
If the Speccie says it, it’s usually wrong.
“After all, it’s undeniable that a lot of people in the UK (and in the rest of Europe and the US) don’t like immigrants”
I can only speak for my own country, the UK, but I do deny this. Yes, like every country we have an irreducible minority of racist idiots, but the UK is overall one of the most integrated, tolerant and welcoming societies on Earth. There is hardly anyone here who wants to stop immigration completely, but very many (like me) who want to regulate and limit it to levels we can comfortably absorb. The vast majority of Brits recognize and appreciate the contribution made by generations of immigrants to the cultural and economic life of the UK, including the large numbers who work in the health service. When we clap on Thursday evenings, we’re already applauding ALL of them, whoever they are and wherever they come from. There was absolutely no need for this divisive, hectoring video to be have been made. It’s just a piece of race-baiting from people who cannot resist injecting identity politics into everything, even a national health emergency.
I suspect that many Brits wouldn’t agree with you, and I’ve certainly heard TONS about racism from my Indian friends who live in England. And then of course there’s a fair dollop of anti-immigrant sentiment behind Brexit.
But I’ll let the Brits here discuss your comment. I do NOT think the video is “race-baiting”.
I think the British, and Europeans in general, have little problems with immigrants, but they do have a problem with the ‘exceptionalism’ of imported Islam.
Not just the Rotherhams, but the Colognes and Swedens. Whole areas were eg. a Western (native) woman cannot walk without being molested (Paris, Brussels, etc.). Most of you USians have no idea yet how bad it is in some, well, numerous, places.
You deny that a lot of people in the UK don’t like immigrants, but your follow-up statement, that “the UK is overall one of the most integrated, tolerant and welcoming societies on Earth” could be entirely consistent with that sentiment. We *could* be the most integrated, tolerant and welcoming society on Earth and still have a lot of people who don’t like immigrants.
Attitudes to immigration are complex, but if we use foreigners or people of other races as a proxy for immigrants, we clearly do have a lot of people who don’t like immigrants. A study by the Runnymede Trust reports that 26% of Britons consider themselves very or a little prejudiced against people of other races. By any count, that amounts to a lot of people in the UK not liking immigrants. In addition, more Brexit voters self-report as prejudiced than non-Brexit voters, so the move to regulate our borders by leaving the EU is correlated with antipathy to immigrants.(http://natcen.ac.uk/media/1488132/racial-prejudice-report_v4.pdf)
Further evidence is provided by the UN special rapporteur on racism:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/may/11/uk-has-seen-brexit-related-growth-in-racism-says-un-representative
So while you may be among the majority who want to control immigration while loving immigrants (and kudos to you), there must be a lot of other people in the UK who simply don’t like immigrants, until a pandemic strikes and they realise they need them after all. Pointing out that hypocrisy is an excellent initiative.
I think there are a lot of people in the UK who don’t like immigrants in principle but treat them exactly as they would natives in practice.
My parents would be an example. They voted for Brexit, but their window cleaner (Lithuanian) and their builder (Polish) are the nicest people in the World, apparently.
It’s a very good video. Lots for us to ruminate over while we’re mostly sequestered. Thank you, comrades in arms.
As do I. It should take its place alongside other such cris de coeur of human dignity and equality as Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman?” (which was itself a variation on the Brit abolitionist motto “Am I not a man and a brother?”).
“If you prick us do we not bleed”?
-MC Billy Shakes
You goin’ some old-school, OG stuff there, bro.
🙂
I’m reading a terrific novel called Governor of the Northern Province by Randy Boyagoda, a Canadian of Sri Lankan heritage. The book features a former West African warlord and current convenience store operator outside Ottawa and a smalltown local girl, naive but politically ambitious, who, when asked by the local librarian did they not at least read Romeo and Juliet in Grade 10 replies: “No, Miss Spillway. Only the one about the Jew who went around asking people about his prick and blood and pound of flesh.”
There’s a joke to be made there about a hemorrhaging half-kilo schmeckle, but I’m gonna stay too classy to make it. 🙂
Too classy of course😬. I hadto look up schmekle…
Allow me to disagree with Dave. Yes the UK seems to have done a good job of integrating diverse peoples. Yet, the video should remind us all, particularly in the United States, of the persistent bigotry towards immigrants. Here we need look no further than the White House. The poem/video did not seem hectoring to me, but a brave and honest reminder of what we all want to be mindful of always.
The US has been plagued by a recurrent strain of know-nothing, nativist xenophobia going back almost to the day the Mayflower landed on Plymouth Rock. Trumpism is its most-recent recrudescence.
I like the video and I think it can apply to a lot of countries.
Excellent video!
In the US, immigrants are the life blood of the economy.
Reading the comments here, I’m reminded of that old Certs commercial:
Blonde #1: “Certs is a candy mint!”
Blonde #2: “Certs is a breath mint!”
Male announcer: “STOP! You’re BOTH right!”
A comment above notes the problems in European cities, and I’ve seen it myself in Paris, in particular. It seems as though we can’t discuss the issue for fear of being thought racist or anti-immigrant, yet we can be both pro-immigration AND worried about immigrant non-assimilation, when backwards ideas are brought to the new country & preserved in immigrant enclaves, leading to inevitable clashes.
There are good & bad citizens, including good & bad immigrants. We want good citizens, wherever they come from, and it’s reasonable to be concerned about the effects of immigration on our communities.
I’m both moved by the video, and concerned where I believe it’s warranted.
