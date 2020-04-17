Trump urges insurrections—perhaps armed—against shutdowns in states with Democratic governors

Seriously, isn’t there a way to get Trump out of the Presidency before he does more damage to our Republic? After saying he’d leave it up to the states and their governors to decide when to “open up” parts of America, he’s now doing this:
and
Umm. . . is he calling for action with guns in that last tweet?
These are all states with Democratic governors, and he’s urging their residents to rise up against. . . what? Surely the state governments and their rules designed to protect the populace. According to the New York Times, these are all states where conservative Trump supporters are gathering—against shutdown restrictions—to urge a reopening of the economy. You’ve probably seen scenes of Wednesday’s protest in Lansing, Michigan, much of the protestors’ rancor aimed at the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. No social distancing in the picture below!
From the Detroit Free Press:
You can argue about how many lives were lost by Trump’s temporizing and hamhanded handling of the pandemic since January, but here he’s urging citizens to overturn the regulations of state governments, opening up states before their governors deem it prudent. In other words, open them up now. And in violation of his recent concession to the governors, itself a violation of his earlier assertion that he was a King Who Had the Power to Do Anything.
I never believed I would see a U.S. President urge insurrections, possibly armed, against legal and justified decrees by the government of states. But it’s happening. And on Twitter, for crying out loud!
Anybody who favors Trump at this point really is deplorable, for the man is palpably insane, lost in his own world of ego in which everyone must fall at his feet and declare him a god-chosen monarch. His narcissism has cost lives, and this could cost more: either through states that open up prematurely, or through the residuum of armed Republican lunatics who are willing to use the Second Amendment in futile attempts to overthrow state governments.
I have no more words. I wish I knew what to do except write ineffectual posts like this and urge the election of Democrats in November.
Isn’t this some sort of treason? Because it feels like some sort of treason.
And he tweeted something about “Mutiny on the Bounty” being a favorite movie of his, although he apparently didn’t understand the movie.
Mutinies are normally not peaceful events.
I’ve been urging @jack and @twitter to shut down his twitter account. (Many have been today.) Also, we can share our concerns and support our friends and good candidates. We certainly cannot retreat or become apathetic.
Nobody’s retreating or giving up. I want him out NOW and this seems impossible.
What happens when these people actually rise up? The military are not the praetorian guard of the president (besides the praetorian guard murdered emperors all the time, but I digress), they are sworn to uphold the constitution not serve the president.
Unfortunately, so is the president, and yet…
They are also sworn to follow the orders of the president. Many in our military understand the constitution and the law, others do not.
Of those that I know that are presently in active service (maybe two dozen, most officers, as they are mostly former students), there is roughly an even ideological political divide and a significant lean toward the more christian.
I can’t say where they will go, but as the come from a cohort that is generally more liberal than the mean for the US military, I do have questions…
The governors will been to get Trump’s permission to respond. Such a shame that we passed that Constitutional Amendment making whoever won the 2016 Presidential election king/queen for their entire term!
It just gets worse every day.
“I never believed I would see a U.S. President urge insurrections, possibly armed, against legal and justified decrees by the government of states. But it’s happening. And on Twitter, for crying out loud!”
Oh please. Hasn’t the entire Democratic party been advocating “Resistance” for three years? Impeachment throughout? #notmypresident? Launched an investigation on, at best, debatable pretenses? Held up a Supreme Court appointment via public tribunal maligning a model public servant? Told us the President is a spy for Russia? Resistance against what, exactly, the duly elected president? Oh yeah, he’s Hitler, I forgot. If the situation were reversed, I’d expect you to have your fist in the air yelling “this is what democracy looks like” and encouraging people to protest. I expect better from this blog. You don’t have to like Trump (I don’t) to think this is an unhinged strawman of an interpretation.
Please. False equivalency.Those people saying “not my president” were not the POTUS urging citizens to rise up against governors.
Despite my thinking that what he’s tweeting is reprehensible, an obvious political ploy, and possibly an attempt to provoke a clash between protesters and police somewhere that he can then exploit politically, I do agree that saying he’s calling for an “insurrection” is definitely a strawman. He didn’t say something like, “go out in the streets and take your rights back from the government” or something. He didn’t actually tell anybody to do anything.
It’s still a really disgusting continuance of his dangerous politicization of this crisis, but I agree that saying he’s calling for an insurrection is a very convenient interpretation.
Dude, it’s one thing to drink the Trump kool-aid; it’s another to snort that stuff straight outta the packet. Back away from the straw!
No, the entire Democratic party has not been doing what you said, and didn’t the Republican party hold up a Supreme Court appointment? But put that aside because you don’t seem to realize that the meltdown we are seeing now is by the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. A man with power.
Sorry you expect better from this blog. I expect better from you. Diana is right–this is the President of the United States acting like a crazy baby, and you raise false equivalencies. Shame on you. You are contemptible–like the narcissist you are defending.
People who say he’s not “their president” or “resist” are apparently not particularly notable and their “resistance” is just their free speech that does not even mean something nefarious. People form oppositions all the time in democratic countries, or are even called ‘opposition parties’.
However, and it’s astonishing that it needs an explanation, but alright: Trump is the US president and there is no “private” for a president. Even the fact that a President is constantly producing propaganda news, because of newer social media technologies, is highly unusual and should have been a societal discussion years ago, which was simply skipped.
He is a president who seems to double as a one-man propaganda ministry. His utterances become news and fodder in the US media ecosystem. But we know he also listens to influencers who are propagandists and perhaps there’s a team that helps him tweet. The US is now a country much like autocratic states in this respect.
And now he, officially, urges a population via his official account to “liberate” a state. That’s highly unusual, to put it mildly. But Trump has destroyed reality in the USA. Words no longer have meaning. There is no accountability. We all know Trump: his words and behaviour follows special rules, and different standards are applied. That’s why it’s easy to not take such tweets seriously or spin them in any direction.
Some people may take tRump’s tweets seriously, even if many do not. That could be a problem.
Absolutely. The spin can turn in any direction from armed militias taking over public buildings or worse, to argument on twitter that Trump was just a bit polemic, and he’s just Trump being Trump etcetera. Reality is broken in the USA.
The plain meaning in any other country would be armed resistance against state officials. Had Obama tweeted something like this, the Republicans would have demanded rope and a tree.
Mitch McConnell said that his “top priority” as senate majority leader was to prevent Barack Obama from gaining a second term.
Did Obama ever call for the “liberation” of Kentucky, or any other red state? Or ever use language even remotely as incendiary about anything?
Trump’s fomentations are those of a would-be caudillo.
He’s being an asshole and you know it, so why did you type two paragraphs of baloney.
Completely, utterly, divorced from reality.
My best bet is that Trump wants to continue getting conservatives to gather in public to “protest” in an attempt to provoke a police response to a given “protest” in a state with a Democratic governor, which he can then exploit in the media and on the internet through his supporters (saying it shows the Democrats want to control the people/take away their freedom, Democrats use the police to suppress conservatives, etc.).
Yeah, I’d say these Trump-supporting protesters outside the statehouse in Ohio (a state with a Republican governor, Mike DeWine, albeit one who’s been forward-acting on COVID-19 prevention) are violating social-distancing requirements, too. Plus, appearances suggest they could be zombies:
I wonder who advised him to do that. It looks carefully planned and orchestrated. He is far too stupid and easily distracted to manage three tweets on the same topic aimed at specific targets.
Who advised him? He’s live-tweeting Fox News:
There ya go. I noticed how “liberate” is conveniently ambivalent, in a perfect motte-and-bailey way, between armed insurrection and political change. Thus when people like Jerry point to the fact that some will take it as a command “Annie get your gun,” conservatives will say oh no, it’s just a call for protest and political organizing.
That kind of clever verbal strategizing is way beyond the orange dimbulb. Fox News, however, sprinkles a little evil genius here and there among the just plain evil.
Oh, no. This is exactly the kind of dangerous, impetuous, childish thing Trump would do on a whim while taking a shit. He does have the attention span to think, “how can I best divide people and make things even more dangerous for my own stupid reasons,” or, at least, “how can I best stick it to the libtards?” I will grant him that.
The difference between him and Cuomo is astounding. Just think of the approval ratings bump Trump could have had if he actually acted like a leader during this crisis. Cuomo is getting plaudits all over the place despite waiting far too long to implement extreme measures and, as a result, having more coronavirus cases than any country in the entire world. But Cuomo has received a huge bump because he has successfully portrayed a leader and provided the calming effect of having someone in charge who seems like they’re in command of a crisis. The importance of having someone who seems like they know what they’re doing and isn’t playing politics during a crisis is enormous. Most people need that voice to give them a sense of safety and order.
In direct contrast, Trump has done nothing but exacerbated this crisis at every turn, especially politically, and represented himself exactly as he is: incompetent, boorish, utterly lacking in leadership skills, and refusing to take any responsibility for anything bad that happens under his watch (he literally said, “I take no responsibility at all”!!!). If he could have not acted like himself just this one time, he could have received the common wartime/crisis bump in approval, but he couldn’t do it because he can’t be anything other than what he is: an utter buffoon and narcissist with the long-term planning skills of a cat chasing a shiny toy.
The problem is, Trump could pull someones head off, sh1t down their neck and throw the head into the crowd and his supporters would still support him. The appeal to reason does not work with people that have no ability to think for themselves.
I’ve explained this before, but many people who stick with Trump stick with him not because they like him personally, but because he’s a Republican, and they trust Republicans (rightly) to enact/protect policies and appoint judges that will favor the person’s particular political issue (e.g. abortion, gun rights). People constantly ask how Evangelical Christians can stick with a man who seems to be the antithesis of everything they believe in when it comes to his personal life and behavior, but his personal life and behavior don’t matter to them. What matters to Evangelical Christians is that Trump is toeing the Republican line by appointing anti-abortion judges and supporting governors who pass anti-abortion legislation, as Evangelical Christians consider abortion to be the literal murder of babies. So long as Trump continues to work to the benefit of certain single-issue voters, those voters will stick by him; everything else he does is irrelevant.
But, if Trump was smart (he’s not), he would realize that simply holding down the Republican base is not enough and would have foreseen that acting like a good leader right now might have allowed him to collect enough supporters who would stick around through the Presidential election. Considering how close the last election was, how uniquely bad a candidate Hillary Clinton was, and how much better than Hillary Biden has performed both in the primaries and in polls in the states Hillary lost, Trump should have used this crisis as an opportunity to get the crisis leadership bump. Thankfully (in the long run, as it makes it more likely he will lose in November), he’s not smart enough to grab the opportunity this crisis gave him, nor restrained enough to keep from being his asshole self for just a few months.
Maybe people constantly ask this because Evangelicals have been screaming for decades about how crucial it is to have a “godly” man in office. It was their raison d’être for showing up at the polls en masse to elect one of their own fellow Evangelicals, George W. Bush, to re-sanctify an Oval Office befouled by Bill Clinton’s personal sexual peccadilloes.
You can’t expect those of us who took at their word the people claiming the high moral ground to ignore such hypocrisy.
“sexual peccadilloes” Well done.
Really?! I guess tRump’s re-election prospects must be looking worse than I imagined. I always assumed this kind of insurrection would be a last resort, not a pre-emptive one.
I sincerely hope I’m joking. But I’m also worried what would happen if I were to be wrong. Could this genuinely be something that the “rest of the West” should be seriously considering? In which case, Ceiling Cat help us all!
As I recall, those people, four years ago, were saying that it was OK to run over people protesting in the streets.
I agree, please vote him out in November or can we impeach him again for all the bad information and lies he spouts out every day.
Voting in November? If tRump is really calling for an armed insurrection, and it is hard to interpret his Virginia tweet any other way, then good luck with that! And Margaret Atwood thought a fundamentalist Christian US insurgency was fiction.
Margaret Atwood always emphasizes that she didn’t make anything up in the Handmaid’s Tale. Every outrageous element in the novel happened in real life somewhere, just not necessarily in the US … yet.
I know, that’s what worries me! And activating the 25th Amendment would put Pence in charge, which wouldn’t be reassuring in that scenario…
Margaret Atwood was right. Unfortunately others took her fiction as an instruction manual.
Just a note on perspective: that regardless of how big it was portrayed in the media, local news from reporters on the spot in richmond, va, estimated the crowd of protesters on the capitol grounds was only about 45-50 people including some families with young children. Like any pathogen, this can be a seed for exponential growth, but yesterday was small.
But does that matter? LOOK WHAT THE PRESIDENT IS SAYING! He’s reversed himself twice in the last week and is acting like an unhinged moron.
He is not acting. As always. I do not seriously listen to anything he says since it has no truth value. From his first weeks, he was consistently saying x followed by not x. No information content. I think that eugene robinson said in this mornings wapo, that wesurvived the first three years on the inertia of the in situ system as tr**p really was just undoing stuff and really had nothing he had to create. But this is different. It seems that aside from the insanity of his words, the underlying theme is miller and bannonesque lack of belief in a federal government… any federal govt. The one consistent theme is the discrediting and dismantling of the federal govt.
It is extremely difficult to interpret tRump’s Virginia tweet as anything but a call for an armed insurrection.
What are the realistic actions that could be taken to remove this dangerous person go office? Amendment 25 wouldn’t be my favored option, given that Pence would take charge, but what else is there? Over to you, Ken?
Doh! “person from office! Must change the autocorrect settings on my new tablet!
The only realistic prospect now is to vote the bastard out of office come November (and to hope he doesn’t do any damage this Republic cannot withstand in the meantime).
Indeed, though it looks like tRump could be pre-empting November already?
This might be the way to thin out the no- nothing crowd.
I’ve been telling my Trump-rabid relatives to go to church, shake lots of hands, pass the peace, share the cup, break the bread and pass it, and give out some hugs on the way to the potluck dinner.
LIBERATE THE WHITE HOUSE
Agreed absolutely!
If you had also cited the second amendment would that be treason? Just wondering about how these things are judged!
Here’s what the new Virginia laws that Trump claims put the Second Amendment “under siege” such that citizens must take it upon themselves to “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” actually do:
— Require background checks on all gun sales in Virginia;
— Re-institute a limit on handgun sales to one a month;
— Increase penalties for recklessly leaving firearms near children or failing to report a lost or stolen firearm within two days;
— Allow localities to set their own rules on the presence of firearms in public;
— Prohibit those subject to a protective order from possessing firearms;
— Create a “red flag” law that allows law enforcement to temporarily seize a gun from a person deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others.
Communists! Way too reasonable for the typical Trumpinista to understand.
I can only see the 25th amendment as a possible means of kicking the bum out. Section Four, gives the vice president, backed by the majority of the executive cabinet, the power to declare the president unable to serve and assume the role of acting president. If things get violent, I can imagine the cabinet would turn against him. He many walk this back tomorrow. Who knows.
Yep, he’ll doubtless walk this back- he has pivoted 360° on so many issues that I’m almost as dizzy as he is. But it doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen or that he’s fit for office. And I know it isn’t your fault, rickflick, so please don’t take my rant personally!
Trump should keep his mouth shut, but protest is not insurrection. And the fact is that our freedom is being violated like no other time in our history. And many of the restrictions are overzealous and downright silly. I worry about government overreach almost as much as I worry about the coronavirus and the economy. We cannot be perfectly safe. Let us use reasonable risk management. And people should be entrusted more to make sensible decisions instead of being treated like idiots. Provide guidance, not force. Nobody wants to die or have a loved one die.
And no governor has called out the state militia to fix bayonets and force anyone to follow directives. The vast majority of residents are doing so because they’ve been convinced by commonsense medical explanations and moral suasion.
Trump’s current tweets will look tame if he loses the election. As I’ve stated before, should Trump lose, the period between Election Day and Inauguration Day may decide the fate of the Republic. If he calls his supporters to rise up, the violence and chaos they could create will give him an excuse to declare martial law. What will happen after that is too frightening to contemplate. It would take only a few thousand militants to go on a violence spree that will give Trump everything he wants.
Yes, this nation is in for a period of bad ugliness and unrest, the likes of which living Americans have never seen.
“declare martial law”. He can declare all he wants. The question is whether the Pentagon would listen and respond. I seriously doubt they would. What USian general would take orders from a tin-horn moron?
“I wish I knew what to do except write ineffectual posts like this and urge the election of Democrats in November.”
Do you think he could admit defeat and go peacefully? I doubt it, especially if he’s stimulated by his “friends” and enablers.
Dr. Fauci would probably inject him with a heavy dose of sedative and push him into a waiting limo.
It is time for that 25th amendment. They need to go ahead and do it now and get him out. Notice you hear nothing from the republicans. They are frozen.
Unless the leaders in the democratic congress cannot put together a plan, take control and do the right things we are screwed. Lots more money needs to go out to the states to give them the ability to do what the fed is not doing. They cannot do this without congress. The objective is to defeat the virus. Other countries are doing this buy testing and contact tracing on a large scale. This allows for partial opening of things. Trump and all of his worthless gang must go. We cannot wait for election time or there may not even be one.
Pelosi and Schumer must act. You cannot just sit there and pretend this is not happening.
Other countries like Germany put money out to companies to keep everyone paid. That is what we should be doing. This bullshit unemployment does not get it.
If we do not act, we are just screwed.
Uh, if tRump could not be impeached, do you truly think it is possible to get Spence and the cabinet and then 2/3 of the House plus 2/3 of the Senate to agree to replace him under the 25th? Do you live on some other planet?
That was yesterday sir. You need to wake up. I live on this planet, unfortunately in this country.
In some ways I am just throwing things out to see what sticks but they are the things that must be done. The administration has failed in every way since day one. Waited too long to do anything and then did nothing. No testing, no equipment to keep people safe. These were the basics that every other country managed to do and we failed. We still do not have the equipment and we sure as hell do not have the testing. Everyone know you cannot just go back to normal or you will have a total mess. The hospitals will be overrun and then things really go nuts. This administration is a total failure and everyone knows it. Those in congress still collecting their paychecks need to do something about it.
Randall – I wish you were correct. Everyone HERE might agree with your analysis but a solid 40% of the electorate have a diametric opinion.
At some point you all need to stop doing politics get off your asses and think like real people. You know operational people. Not people that sit behind a tube all day and play games. The things I stated need to happen. If they don’t thing will just continue to get worse and worse. There is no damn reason why after a president has failed that the congress cannot get off their asses and do something. If they can’t, what the heck are they there for and why are we paying them. We seem to be paying a lot of people to just watch us go down the tubes. To sit here and say it can’t be done is not the right answer.
I don’t think I said anything that you are talking about, although I agree with your assessment. I have written to my Republican senator, and have done a variety of other things to try to get people off of their asses. I am fairly sure that I will never convince a Trump base person to change their opinion, but I can help to try to make Colorado become more blue by ousting Gardner. In 2018 Republicans did not win a single state wide election, and we damn sure better make that happens again this year.
The administration failed since before the handover, with crisis training, with appointing pandemic key personnel, with dismantling the CDC, et cetera.
They set themselves up for this.
I agree they failed. So someone else needs to do something.
Pelosi and Schumer and many others must have contingency plans formulated by the CIA and others for just such an emergency. Perhaps it has a name like “Register Shift”. They would have to make an agreement with Republican leaders, military leaders, etc. for the go-ahead, and then they’d send in the men in white coats, tranquilizer gun, and straight jacket, size XXXL.
Under otherwise normal circumstances, I would say that Trump’s behavior, definitely including the above Tweets, is worthy of new impeachment proceedings. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical health of the country is of prime importance now. I can only continue to hope, along with hopefully a large majority of my fellow citizens, that everything Trump is doing or saying makes a landslide defeat more likely for him in November. Hopefully, even he couldn’t overcome a landslide against him.
A few months ago, when I was almost certain he’d be reelected, I was distressed but thought, ‘Well, just 4 more years of this fool and we can move on. It can’t get any worse.’ Now I’m so distressed at the idea that I really don’t know what we are going to do if he gets another term. For the first time in my 50 years I am concerned that one person can destroy the country. I expected Trump to be someone I disagreed with on everything. I didn’t expect this. Every day brings more astonishing and egregious behavior. It doesn’t even seem real. How can half the country willfully turn a blind eye? It isn’t stupidity for most people, let’s be fair. It’s like a bizarre self-destructive impulse to be contrarian or anti-intellectual or something. But this is very, very serious. He has to be removed from office.
He’ll destroy the US but it won’t stop there. He’ll destroy the whole world.
I think you’re right.
how would that work? But US will loose influence – Trump made US very small again.
Economic destruction (my country will be the first victim since our economies are entwined), defunding of WHO and other institutions, stopping participation in NATO which will leave Europe to do most of the defence, stopping military support in various countries.
I once told some Americans I met in Los Vegas years ago when Trump was first elected – when you look like this to the world you allies get nervous and start doing things on their own and your enemies become emboldened. Who will take up the void the US leaves?
They’re nihilist, man.
KNX Radio in LA used to have a regular segment called “The Athlete Arrest of the Day”. I wish someone would regularly broadcast “The Trump Outrage of the Day.” Oh wait, that’s just the news. I used to think that Trump could not outdo himself day in and day out, but he continues to prove me wrong. It is truly scary to hear people I know call him the greatest President ever and give him 100% approval on whatever he says, does or tweets.
WORST … PRESIDENT … EVER!
And he had some competition.
I fear the anti – government ideologues on both sides of the aisle. At the current date, I fear the right more because they have a fool in power who, to an extent, does damage seemingly intentionally. Or at least, negligently. Like a useful idiot.
I do think we’re looking at hardships for at least the near term to mid term. Eight months, with hopefully some relief as we go along. Just a guess.
tRump’s volte face is easy to understand. When tRump said he was the final authority, Giuliani or Meadows or one of his goons said “Are you crazy? If you make the decision to open the economy, you’ll take the blame for everyone who dies thereafter. Let the governors make the decisions, then attack them for whatever they do.”
Trump is trying to incite his base, and at the same time look like a reasonable leader. You cannot possibly do that without the appearance of some amount of dissociative identity disorder.
I think if it were the mirror universe and there was an evil, bearded Trump, we’d at least have a better idea of how to overcome him.
Umm. . . is he calling for action with guns in that last tweet?
No, probably not this time. it’s related to recently passed tougher gun legislation in Virginia. This has stirred up gun nuts in the state. tRump, the evil SOB just uses every means at his disposal to turn people against each other when he thinks that it will benefit him.
When (as I hope happens) he is not reelected, there will be violence from the worst of his supporters.
Our country is in grave danger.