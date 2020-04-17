More on coronavirus: ask the doctor!

My primary care physician, Dr. Alex Lickerman, has written the sixth part of his series on coronavirus and the pandemic, which you can access by clicking on the screenshot below. It also links to the previous five pieces. And, as with part 5, Alex has kindly offered to answer readers’ questions in the comments. Ask him anything (about the virus and pandemic, that is)! He might not have time to respond to everyone, but he’s told me he will have some discussion with the readers here.
Be aware that when Alex refers to SARS-CoV-2, that is the virus that causes the disease COVID-19.
Do read the piece, though, before posing any questions. The topics covered include the following:
- Why do we have to do those onerous double-blind tests of antiviral drugs? Why can’t we just give them to people if they look propitious?
- What’s the value of antibody testing to see who’s had the virus? Should you get an antibody test?
- What’s the best way to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19? This tells you your likelihood of getting the virus.
- If you’ve had Covid-19-like symptoms, what’s the probability that you’ve had the virus?
- When should we start mass testing for antibodies to the virus?
As Alex says, the post has a lot of math and statistics, but if you want the bottom line, well, skip to the “bottom line” part of each section, and to the “Conclusion” at the end of the post.
Then put your questions in the comments. Alex will be looking at them from time to time. Again, don’t be shy. You can ask about anything related to the pandemic or the virus, not just about what’s in the post.
If you get COVID-19 and recover, will you have immunity and for how long?
Answered in the article. Bottom line is we don’t know. Seasonal coronavirus (related to SARS-CoV-2) immunity seems to wane in children after a few months. We’ll have to wait until we have widespread, accurate antibody testing to observe reinfection rates in those with antibodies.
Saw a graphic from a study which I now can’t find the original reference. It showed dispersal of breathes/droplets depending on activity. The graphic showed
15 feet when walking
33 feet for slow jogging
65 feet! for running or biking
So shouldn’t these folks be wearing masks and increase their distancing? Thoughts?
Probably, yes. But keep in mind the extremely low prevalence of asymptomatic infection in the general population at present (<1%). And though virus particles may indeed spread out as far as you describe, we still don't know what concentration is needed to be infectious. But given that wearing a mask has little downside, I'd suggest it.
sub
“the investigators detected seasonal coronavirus RNA in respiratory droplets and aerosols in 30 percent and 40 percent of samples, respectively.”
But a bystander’s chance of getting infected depends on viral load, right? And droplets presumably carry far more viral load than aerosols. Can we get an order-of-magnitude estimate for the relative risks for these two methods of transmission? One reason I’m asking is that droplets hang around for less time.
Sorry, I had only read the one post (“part 6”), but now that I’ve read part 5, I guess the answer is: we don’t know. Don’t know how viral load relates to probability of infection, in particular.
Hi Dr. Lickerman, thanks for taking questions.
I’ve noticed that the ratio of total deaths to total infection keeps increasing. Today the number is 0.05 for the US and 0.07 for the world. These ratios have increased significantly in the last 10 days (doubling in the US). The US stared out at about 0.01. This sort of increase is expected initially since deaths lag cases, but this is lasting too long.
If testing is expanding, I would expect detection of a larger number of less serious cases which should decrease the ratio. If the infection was spreading very rapidly an initial decrease might also be expected.
So a couple of questions:
1) Is testing actually becoming more restrictive so that sicker people are being tested?
2) This virus has shown quite a bit of mutation, so are more lethal strains developing?
3) Some other reason?
1. Testing isn’t becoming more restrictive that I’m aware of, but does remain pretty restricted. You still can’t get tested just for having symptoms in many places. You have to be short of breath and admitted to the hospital her in Chicago at present, so we’re still under-counting both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. (This is now starting to change, though.) I’ve seen death rates all over the place depending on location and haven’t tracked the increase you describe. If it’s real, one possibility is we’re still restrictively testing the most ill, keeping the denominator of IFR artificially low.
2. The virus has been mutating but it doesn’t seem to be yielding much clinical significance. Virology isn’t my area, but my understanding is that coronaviruses, in general, aren’t rapid mutators that produce rapidly increasing virulence or mortality, but maybe someone with more experience there can weigh in.
Dr. I am wondering what percentage of victims recover from a respirator session and those who do not.