More on coronavirus: ask the doctor!

My primary care physician, Dr. Alex Lickerman, has written the sixth part of his series on coronavirus and the pandemic, which you can access by clicking on the screenshot below. It also links to the previous five pieces. And, as with part 5, Alex has kindly offered to answer readers’ questions in the comments. Ask him anything (about the virus and pandemic, that is)! He might not have time to respond to everyone, but he’s told me he will have some discussion with the readers here.

Be aware that when Alex refers to SARS-CoV-2, that is the virus that causes the disease COVID-19.

Do read the piece, though, before posing any questions. The topics covered include the following:

Why do we have to do those onerous double-blind tests of antiviral drugs? Why can’t we just give them to people if they look propitious?

What’s the value of antibody testing to see who’s had the virus? Should you get an antibody test?

What’s the best way to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19? This tells you your likelihood of getting the virus.

If you’ve had Covid-19-like symptoms, what’s the probability that you’ve had the virus?

When should we start mass testing for antibodies to the virus?

As Alex says, the post has a lot of math and statistics, but if you want the bottom line, well, skip to the “bottom line” part of each section, and to the “Conclusion” at the end of the post.

Then put your questions in the comments. Alex will be looking at them from time to time. Again, don’t be shy. You can ask about anything related to the pandemic or the virus, not just about what’s in the post.