Today’s photos come from young Jamie Blilie, who is not so young any more—he’s 16 (but still our youngest contributor). The indented captions and IDs are Jamie’s, though I’ve added the Latin binomials and links.

Red Breasted Sapsucker (Sphyrapicus ruber). I saw this one multiple times from our house, probably lives in the area. It always flew into this Douglas Fir,(Pseudotsuga menziesii), usually in the morning and evening.

I believe this is a Yellow-pine Chipmunk (Neotamias amoenus), but it also could be a Townsend’s chipmunk (Neotamias townsendii). If this helps anyone identify this, the photo was taken on Stagman Ridge, at the base of Mt. Adams (Gifford Pinchot National Forest, WA). Lots of dead trees and greenery.

I believe this is a Western Yellow-Bellied Racer (Coluber constrictor mormon. It spooked me when I was going back to the house.

Most likely a ruffed grouse (Bonasa umbellus). This grouse was walking in the middle of the road as we were going back to the house. It seem bothered by our car, or by me taking photos of it.

Don’t know what these are, but they looked pretty. [Dad says: Horsetails, Equisetum sp.]

Nashville Warbler (Leiothlypis ruficapilla): Chicory flower (Cichorium intybus):