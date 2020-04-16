Photos of readers

Reader Randy Schenck from Iowa has, as you may know, some strong opinions about guns, which often appear in our discussions about guns and gun control. So he used his “readers’ photos” post as a chance to express those views again, enclosing photos of himself and of his two guns. His words are indented. (Note the cats in the first photo).

With our normal functions on hold during the pandemic, maybe we should try to do more things to educate like you do every day. [JAC: I believe he’s referring to me.] I have included a photo of a couple of old guns I have never gotten around to getting rid of. I say they are old—maybe 50 years old—but they are light years ahead of anything available back in early America around the time of the Bill of Rights.

These simple guns are both single-shot type guns, one a 20 gauge shotgun and the other a 22 magnum rifle. You can also see the type of ammo these guns would use. So for this kind of a brief gun safety class – 101, the appropriate question is, which gun is far more dangerous than the other?

The 22 magnum with that smaller cartridge is far more dangerous than the 20 gauge shotgun. This is because the 22 bullet can travel much further and be deadly up to a half mile or more away. The 20 gauge shotgun is only deadly dangerous for 75 or maybe 100 yards. This practical and common-sense information should help explain to anyone how these weapons should be used or where they might be appropriate. It should also tell us that hunting in any kind of group with a rifle is not very smart and should be avoided.

Don’t forget to send in your own contribution: I am importuning you!