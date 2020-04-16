It’s a bird, it’s a plane. . . . it’s Chicago!

I’m having severe trouble concentrating on writing today, and I’m 100% sure this is malaise from lockdown and all the bad news. I am also getting grumpy.

Here, have two pictures of Chicago that I took yesterday evening from my crib. One has a bird in it, the other a plane. I have to say that the view of downtown is much clearer than usual; perhaps this is due to a lack of air pollution. After all, there’s hardly any traffic.

Spot the bird (extra points if you identify it):

Final approach to O’Hare (spot the plane):

  1. lenoragood
    Obviously, it’s a pterodactyl.

  2. BobTerrace
    I see the bird and it has fairly large wings but I can’t see it clearly enough (maybe an eagle).

    I could not find the plane although 4 other spots on my screen tells me it is time to clean it.

    • darwinwins
      Saw both. Bird might be a bald eagle because of the white head. Cannot identify the airplane species.

    • sted24
      It helps if you enlarge the image.

      It’s a 737.

      • darwinwins
        I was going to guess that solely on the basis of probability.

        • sted24
          I am afraid that despite my deinite-seemingness that is exactly what I did!

      • Paul Topping
        Definitely not a 737 Max. 😉

  3. John Laughlin
    an Eagle

    >

  4. Charles A Sawicki
    Bald eagle…

  5. rickflick
    Eagle.
    747.
    Do I get extra points?

  6. mike j
    spot the eagle in photo #2. Too much time…

  7. Paul Matthews
    The bird looks like a turkey vulture to me. No idea what the plane is. It makes me realize that I haven’t seen a plane flying overhead in some time, which makes sense as I assume there aren’t many flights these days. This makes me wonder to what extent domestic flights have been curtailed here in Canada. I have to admit I have no idea. I wonder whether others are like me and are beginning to experience “virus fatigue”. I’ve stopped watching the news and the only information I get these days is from CBC radio when I’m in the car. That’s enough.

    • Liz
      I was also thinking turkey vulture or osprey.

  8. normwalsh
    What a great time to be a cyclist in any big city.

  9. Ray Little
    Obviously a hawk or eagle. Does Chicago have Bald Eagles? More likely a hawk, as a more common species, presumably. Osprey isn’t a bad guess, with that little crook in the wing. If I couldn’t find it, I’d have guessed (knowing Jerry) that it was a duck.

  10. Ken Kukec
    Not really much of a toddlin’ town since the shelter-in-place order took effect, now is it?

    Hell, bet you can’t even see a man dance with his wife these days, except on video.

