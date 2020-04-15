Elizabeth Warren endorses Biden

I don’t know what kept Elizabeth Warren from endorsing Joe Biden until now (she was once my favorite candidate), but it doesn’t much matter. After all, within just a few days Uncle Joe has been endorsed by Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and now Warren. That’s a lot of Democratic heft.

Here’s her 3 minute and 43 second endorsement. It’s an unstinting and heartwarming speech, and plaudits to Warren for giving it. (It must have stung for anybody who lost to endorse the winner.) I’m torn between hoping that she continues on as a superb Senator, and hoping that Biden gives her a good position in his administration if he wins—or even the vice-presidential slot now, though I don’t think she’d take it. As VP, Warren would be in a good position to run in 2024, when Biden will be pretty old.

h/t: Ken