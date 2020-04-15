Elizabeth Warren endorses Biden

I don’t know what kept Elizabeth Warren from endorsing Joe Biden until now (she was once my favorite candidate), but it doesn’t much matter. After all, within just a few days Uncle Joe has been endorsed by Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and now Warren. That’s a lot of Democratic heft.
Here’s her 3 minute and 43 second endorsement. It’s an unstinting and heartwarming speech, and plaudits to Warren for giving it. (It must have stung for anybody who lost to endorse the winner.) I’m torn between hoping that she continues on as a superb Senator, and hoping that Biden gives her a good position in his administration if he wins—or even the vice-presidential slot now, though I don’t think she’d take it. As VP, Warren would be in a good position to run in 2024, when Biden will be pretty old.
h/t: Ken
Mayor Pete also endorsed Biden. Obviously, most of us would rather vote for Attila the Hun than for Big Orange. The endorsements have clearly been orchestrated. As that recent LA Time article said: I’m voting for Joe Biden in November. And it will kill me.
Well, Attila was more sophisticated – and he definitely didn’t have heel spurs! Though he did pose a threat to Western civilization, so he had something in common with tRump.
Maybe she was coordinating with Bernie? Perhaps both were wondering if the latest accusation against Biden would stick, or if he would otherwise self-destruct. “I am a gaffe machine” — actual Biden quote. Now that Sanders is out, it was time to endorse Biden. (Why she waited until after Obama, I don’t know, maybe it’s a sign of respect for Obama.)
On the “self destruct”, it’s going to be hard for any presidential candidate to social-distance in an election year, and a high percentage of 77-yr-olds get it bad.
The fella Biden’s running against is pushing 74, overweight, has a crap diet, shuns exercise like it’s the pla … well you know, and can be seen daily on live tv violating social-distancing norms — so the picture of low-risk and fine-fettle, he ain’t.
There’s always hoping, isn’t there?
The BBC’s North American correspondent says he had to have his temperature checked twice on the way in to a recent White House press conference, so it looks like tRump isn’t taking too many risks when it comes to himself. (A slightly different situation when it comes to the rest of the population, obviously.) https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52276004
Trump is probably fairly safe right now. No more foreign potentates visiting the White House, no more Mar-a-Lago wing dings, no golfing. Just wait until he “opens up the country” and starts holding his rallies. Then he’ll be vulnerable.
He will probably take all kinds of precautions at rallies to protect him, but not his cult members. They will get sick and many will die, but they will still adore him.
Even after death! LOL
No more stormy weather…
Biden will be pretty old in 2024. But so will Warren. I’d really rather vote for someone younger than myself. Better to go with a more charismatic candidate (IMO)preferably with an age whose first digit is less than 6. I like Warren, I think she’s smart and well prepared. I also think she deserves a good administration job. But I don’t think she should be his VP choice. She grates on a lot of people (a touch of the Hilary Clinton’s) and has made a number of unforced errors – DNA testing, for example. He’ll win MA anyhow and she consistently underperforms her polls, even there. Nationally she’d likely do worse.
A candidate who is younger and could help in the midwest – Amy Klobuchar or Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Or a well qualified woman of color – Kamala Harris being an obvious one. I still like Stacy Abrams but I understand the qualms regarding lack of experience.
…..I’d really rather vote…
Whitmer or Harris would be good VP choices. I like Amy a lot (I voted for her — first time voting in Pres. primary).
Any one of the four you mention in your second paragraph would make a swell pick.
I don’t think the bottom half of the ticket will have a major impact in the outcome of this race. Klobs or Whitmer might help a bit with the rust-belt white vote, while Harris or Abrams might invigorate black voter turnout. But enough to change electoral college votes? Who knows?
Any of the four would also look good on the top half of the 2024 ticket.
I like Michelle Lujan Grisham for VP.
MLG is young enough, experienced, female minority, and a westerner.
She’s two months older than me – so she misses my first two age-related qualifications, if only by a smidge!
She has also done a fabulous job keeping our state safe. she jumped in early with lockdown. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces are all slowing down at this point. The Navajo Nation is still on fire, but she’s doing her best to provide services to them.
I started to worry that if she were picked for VP, it would leave a big hole in our government, but I think Howie Morales would make a good governor, too. She appointed him temporarily as education secretary when they first took over last year, so he was holding down two jobs until they got in a permanent appointee, and he did both well. He has a PhD in education from Western NMU, and he’s as high energy as she is.
I love that our state has so much talent. Kudos also to District 1 Rep. Deb Haaland for her response to the coronavirus emergency.
L
Stacy Abrams is as charismatic as they come. Would very much like to at least see her give a Big Speech at the Dem convention.
I agree, she comes over extremely well. But I think she needs some kind of job in an administration, or alternatively a senatorial or gubernatorial seat first for credibility. I’m not sure house minority leader in Georgia cuts it nationally. But she does sound very smart. I’d love to see her as a candidate down the road and I think it would be foolish not to find her a position.
Excellent endorsement!
I expect that the timing of her endorsement was coordinated with Biden, Sanders, and Obama. Not that I have a clue as to the specific logic.
I’d be incredibly surprised if Warren got the VP spot. There’s huge pressure to pick a female minority and she does nothing to expand the electorate. Staying in the primary long enough to come in third place in her home state and then being the last person to endorse the nominee has likely halted her political career for good. It’s kind of shocking how bad her political instincts have turned out to be.
Two words explain, to me, why Warren won’t be the VP nominee: Republican governor.
Exactly right. It will be tough enough to turn the Senate even keeping every Dem seat that’s running, let alone losing a seat that’s not up. That would make it well-nigh impossible.
+ a large number
Absolutely correct
Female minority – Oprah for VP!!! [that was an attempt at humor which is in short supply with Agent Orange defoliating the truth day by day]
Glad it is over, but my enthusiasm is low. I hope Biden chooses a strong running mate.
I don’t love Joe Biden; but I love that he is electable. I think a large chunk of the voters who despise Trump (including a large number of Republicans) will feel comfortable voting for him.
I too hope he makes a good VP pick. It’s crucial. Probably the most important VP pick since W in 2000.
I can’t see how Trump will get any independent votes this fall after how he’s fumbled the COVID-19 crisis so publicly, and after his public melt-downs and temper-tantrums.
Only his core will vote for him. And they aren’t enough to gain the EC.
We got Trump by 77,000 votes distributed in WI, MI, and PA. Fourth closest EC margin since 1920. And he lost the popular vote by >2% (not close).
I think he will lose:
1) Many GOP voters who were willing to hold their noses and vote for him, hoping he’d somehow be presidential.
3) Independents and fence-sitters who thought, what the hell, the regular guys aren’t doing so well by me, let’s give him a try.
4) Voters who simply hated Hilary Clinton.
5) Voters who did not want a woman for POTUS.
I think great numbers of these will shun Trump for his obvious fumbling incompetence, his appalling behavior, demeanor, amorality, and chaos. If they are presented with a D whose name they can check, they will. I think Biden fits that mold.
I hope and have a reasonable expectation (IMO), anyway.
The only thing Trump had going for him was Obama’s coattails of the thriving economy. And that’s out the window now.
I will be updating these when the April data are available. (Now, we are finally seeing a Trump economic effect.)
Indeed we are! Fitting the unemployment rate into the y-axis is going to be a challenge (sadly, for the 10 million who have just lost their jobs).
And I don’t think it can be over stated just how much Comey damaged Clinton’s electability with his two press conferences tut tutting her; especially the one he held 11 days before the 2016 election saying the FBI was reopening the email investigation.
What about Mitt Romney?
As Republicans go, I like Mitt. But no.
As VP Warren would indeed be in a good position to run in 2024. But she would also be counted as part-owner in whatever gaffes and fiascos develop in Bidens’ administration. That is ever the problem for a VP.
That was a good speech. It was just the right length. I half expected she would have some ax to grind, subtly of course, but I didn’t hear one.
Except for single-issue voters on things like abortion and guns (or one of the others that Donald Trump does not give a shit about personally — indeed, about which he has been all over the board over the course of his adult life — but which he has adopted as third-rails in the Republican brand), I don’t understand why anyone would prefer Trump over Joe Biden, unless you’re the type to thrill to his crudeness and petulance and non-stop venting of grievance (which is to say his knack for pissing off his opponents) which places you firmly in the deplorable camp.